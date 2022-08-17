ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Burned body found in car near LA freeway

LOS ANGELES – A person’s body was discovered inside a burned-out vehicle on the Arroyo Seco (110) Parkway in Lincoln Heights, authorities said Saturday. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at about 10:25 p.m. Friday to the northbound route, near the Golden State (5) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Bicyclist killed in Los Angeles neighborhood

LOS ANGELES – A suspect fatally shot a man who was riding a bicycle in a residential neighborhood of Echo Park, authorities said Saturday. The shooting occurred just before 7 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Echo Park Avenue, where the victim was riding a bicycle and the suspect walked up to him and fired some shots, according to Officer Norma Eisenman of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Accidents
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man fatally shot in Torrance area

TORRANCE, Calif – Authorities Friday identified a man who was shot to death near the Harbor Gateway area of Los Angeles. Deputies sent to the 1200 block of Torrance Boulevard about 6:15 p.m. Thursday found the mortally wounded man in a vehicle, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
TORRANCE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Fatal crash leaves two dead, one injured in South LA

LO ANGELES – Two people were killed in an early morning crash as a pair of suspects attempted to flee from police in Playa del Rey on Friday. The car then crashed into multiple cars which left two people dead and one injured. The crash was reported at 4:14...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Two Killed in Four-Car Crash After Driver Bolts From Traffic Stop

Two people are dead and a third was injured in a South Los Angeles crash involving four cars. The crash took place early Friday morning, at the corner of Manchester Avenue and South Broadway in Florence right off the 110 Freeway. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the crash...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pedestrian#Traffic Accident#101st Street Los Angeles
L.A. Weekly

Woman Airlifted after 2-Vehicle Crash on Eucalyptus Street [Hesperia, CA]

Three Injured in Two-Car Collision on First Avenue. The incident occurred around 1:40 p.m., on August 16th. Emergency crews responded to the scene at the First Avenue and Eucalyptus Street intersection. Investigators said the crash involved a black Toyota Corolla and a black Honda Accord. However, the events leading up...
HESPERIA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
foxla.com

Member of rapper's entourage shot in Beverly Grove, ends up in West Hollywood before dying at hospital

LOS ANGELES - A deadly shooting is under investigation after a man was shot in Beverly Grove, ended up in West Hollywood and then died at the hospital Friday night. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call of a shooting near the intersection of Beverly Boulevard and La Cienega Boulevard a little before 5:30 p.m. The Los Angeles Police Department, who also helped with investigations, revealed the man ended up near the intersection of Beverly Boulevard and La Cienega Boulevard a little before 5:30 p.m. calling for help from law enforcement officers.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Shooting leaves one dead in Torrance area

TORRANCE, Calif – A man was shot to death Thursday evening in an unincorporated area of Torrance. Deputies were called at 6:13 p.m. to the 1200 block of Torrance Boulevard, near Normandie Avenue, where they found the victim, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The...
TORRANCE, CA
L.A. Weekly

Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Orangethorpe Avenue [Fullerton, CA]

Two-Vehicle Collision near Orange (57) Freeway Left 1 Fatality. According to the police, the incident happened around 11:40 a.m. in the 2200 block of East Orangethorpe Avenue, near Orange (57) Freeway. Furthermore, investigators said a motorcyclist riding a 2004 Honda motorcycle rear-ended the passenger side of a pickup truck. Eventually,...
FULLERTON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy