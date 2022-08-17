Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pasadena's South Arroyo NeighborhoodDavid ClarkPasadena, CA
A Paw-some Spot For a Lazy Brunch In Long Beach That is Dog FriendlyLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
L.A ‘Eastside Playboys’ street gang members hit with federal RICO chargesLashaun TurnerLos Angeles, CA
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Unique Restaurant Chains in Greater Los Angeles That You Can Not Find Elsewhere in the CountryLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
2urbangirls.com
Burned body found in car near LA freeway
LOS ANGELES – A person’s body was discovered inside a burned-out vehicle on the Arroyo Seco (110) Parkway in Lincoln Heights, authorities said Saturday. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at about 10:25 p.m. Friday to the northbound route, near the Golden State (5) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
2urbangirls.com
Bicyclist killed in Los Angeles neighborhood
LOS ANGELES – A suspect fatally shot a man who was riding a bicycle in a residential neighborhood of Echo Park, authorities said Saturday. The shooting occurred just before 7 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Echo Park Avenue, where the victim was riding a bicycle and the suspect walked up to him and fired some shots, according to Officer Norma Eisenman of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section.
2 People Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In South Los Angeles (South Los Angeles, CA)
According to the South Los Angeles Police, a hit-and-run accident involving four vehicles occurred at the intersection of Manchester Avenue and Broadway. The officials stated that a man and a woman in [..]
Two Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash in South L.A. Area; Motorist Arrested
Two people were killed Friday in a traffic crash in the south Los Angeles area, and a motorist was arrested, authorities said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
L.A. Weekly
Elfego Andrade Fatally Struck in Hit-and-Run Bicycle Accident on Chapman Avenue [Fullerton, CA]
67-Year-Old Grandfather Dead after Hit-and-Run near Ladera Vista Drive. The incident occurred around 5:00 a.m., near Ladera Vista Drive. Per reports, a vehicle was heading west on Chapman Avenue and struck the cyclist from behind. Upon impact, the driver fled the scene without rendering aid to the severely injured victim.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man fatally shot in Torrance area
TORRANCE, Calif – Authorities Friday identified a man who was shot to death near the Harbor Gateway area of Los Angeles. Deputies sent to the 1200 block of Torrance Boulevard about 6:15 p.m. Thursday found the mortally wounded man in a vehicle, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
2urbangirls.com
Fatal crash leaves two dead, one injured in South LA
LO ANGELES – Two people were killed in an early morning crash as a pair of suspects attempted to flee from police in Playa del Rey on Friday. The car then crashed into multiple cars which left two people dead and one injured. The crash was reported at 4:14...
NBC Los Angeles
Two Killed in Four-Car Crash After Driver Bolts From Traffic Stop
Two people are dead and a third was injured in a South Los Angeles crash involving four cars. The crash took place early Friday morning, at the corner of Manchester Avenue and South Broadway in Florence right off the 110 Freeway. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the crash...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Car explodes in flames killing driver after slamming into wall on 101 Freeway
A car slammed into a wall on the side of the 101 Freeway in Westlake early Friday, killing one person, state authorities said. First responders pulled a person’s body from the vehicle moments before the fire started, officials said.
2 innocent people killed after driver flees from traffic stop in Florence
Two innocent people were killed when a vehicle fled from a traffic stop in the Florence neighborhood of Los Angeles Friday morning. Police were conducting the stop for a speeding vehicle around 4:15 a.m. when the driver decided to leave the scene, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said. The fleeing driver apparently ran a […]
L.A. Weekly
Woman Airlifted after 2-Vehicle Crash on Eucalyptus Street [Hesperia, CA]
Three Injured in Two-Car Collision on First Avenue. The incident occurred around 1:40 p.m., on August 16th. Emergency crews responded to the scene at the First Avenue and Eucalyptus Street intersection. Investigators said the crash involved a black Toyota Corolla and a black Honda Accord. However, the events leading up...
New video released amid effort to ID driver after motorcyclist killed in Mission Hills hit-and-run
Los Angeles police released new surveillance video as part of an effort to identify the hit-and-run driver who fled the scene of a Mission Hills crash that left a motorcyclist dead.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man charged with pistol-whipping, robbing 71-year-old woman in Beverly Grove
The Los Angeles County District Attorney has filed formal charges against a man accused of breaking into a home in Beverly Grove and pistol whipping a 71-year-old woman earlier this week. Dillon Klincke, 31, face one felony count each of first-degree residential robbery and residential burglary, the D.A.’s office announced Friday. He faces the special […]
KEYT
Ventura woman dead after vehicle vs. pedestrian accident along Highway 1 in Ventura County last week
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – A Ventura woman died from her injuries after a pick-up truck crashed onto the shoulder of Highway 1 near Solimar Beach and struck her, according to the California Highway Patrol. Mary Jane Centeno, 68, was walking southbound on the righthand shoulder of Highway 1 between...
L.A. Weekly
Rafael Cabrera Killed in Hit-and-Run on Venice Boulevard [Los Angeles, CA]
LOS ANGELES, CA (August 19, 2022) – Monday evening, Rafael Cabrera died after a hit-and-run on Venice Boulevard. The fatal incident occurred around 10:10 p.m., near the 5000 block of Venice Boulevard. According to officials, Cabrera was walking in the area, outside of the crosswalk, when a dark-colored SUV...
foxla.com
Member of rapper's entourage shot in Beverly Grove, ends up in West Hollywood before dying at hospital
LOS ANGELES - A deadly shooting is under investigation after a man was shot in Beverly Grove, ended up in West Hollywood and then died at the hospital Friday night. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call of a shooting near the intersection of Beverly Boulevard and La Cienega Boulevard a little before 5:30 p.m. The Los Angeles Police Department, who also helped with investigations, revealed the man ended up near the intersection of Beverly Boulevard and La Cienega Boulevard a little before 5:30 p.m. calling for help from law enforcement officers.
2urbangirls.com
Shooting leaves one dead in Torrance area
TORRANCE, Calif – A man was shot to death Thursday evening in an unincorporated area of Torrance. Deputies were called at 6:13 p.m. to the 1200 block of Torrance Boulevard, near Normandie Avenue, where they found the victim, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The...
L.A. Weekly
Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Orangethorpe Avenue [Fullerton, CA]
Two-Vehicle Collision near Orange (57) Freeway Left 1 Fatality. According to the police, the incident happened around 11:40 a.m. in the 2200 block of East Orangethorpe Avenue, near Orange (57) Freeway. Furthermore, investigators said a motorcyclist riding a 2004 Honda motorcycle rear-ended the passenger side of a pickup truck. Eventually,...
foxla.com
Nurse accused in deadly Windsor Hills crash suspended from practicing nursing
LOS ANGELES - A 37-year-old traveling nurse who is accused of causing a deadly crash in Windsor Hills has been suspended from practicing nursing in the state of California, according to the Board of Registered Nursing. Nicole Linton is a traveling nurse at Kaiser Permanente's West Los Angeles Medical Center....
Woman Rescued From Car In Newport Beach Waters After Driving Off The Dock
A possibly intoxicated woman had to be rescued from the water in Newport Beach after driving her vehicle off the side of a dock.
Comments / 0