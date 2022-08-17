Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says to NYC Mayor, "bring it"Ash JurbergNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
10 Free Things To Do in NYC This YearBecca CNew York City, NY
Related
Accused Elizabeth, NJ carjacker stole Mercedes, $1,700 cash, cops say
A 22-year-old Jersey City man faces first-degree carjacking and other charges for holding a couple at gunpoint and stealing a Mercedes Benz and $1,700 cash outside a restaurant in Elizabeth, Acting Attorney General Matt Platkin announced on Friday. Rahmel Belle has also been charged with robbery, conspiracy, eluding, assault on...
fox5ny.com
2 bodies with gunshot wounds found in parked car in NJ
PASSAIC COUNTY, N.J. - Authorities in New Jersey are investigating the fatal shootings of two people whose bodies were inside a parked car on Friday. Paterson police and the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office responded to a vehicle Elizabeth Street and Getty Avenue in Paterson at about 11:40 a.m., officials said.
New Jersey 101.5
Toddler, 2, struck by train at Hope, NJ amusement park in critical condition
HOPE — A 2-year-old toddler is in the hospital in critical condition after being struck by a train at a family amusement and water park. State police Sgt. Philip Curry said that the hit happened at the Land of Make Believe around 1:05 p.m. on Saturday. The small child was hit by a train inside the amusement park.
16-Year-Old Shot in Clifton
CLIFTON, NJ – Police are investigating after a 16-year-old was shot and rushed to the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hazlet, NJ man breaks into father’s home, commits patricide, wounds his aunt
A Hazlet Township man has been arrested and charged with allegedly committing patricide at his father's home. The horrifying details of the Hazlet man murdering his own father have been announced by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office on Thursday. Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said that 43-year-old Ernest K....
Man Shot from Behind While Cleaning Car in Newark
NEWARK, NJ – A man who was cleaning his car was shot from behind but...
ROUTE 46 CRASH: DWI Driver Injures Mom, Son
UPDATE: A Hasbrouck Heights driver and her teenage son were injured when a car driven by a drunk motorist from Teaneck slammed into theirs on Route 46, authorities said. The 50-year-old woman and her son, 15, were stopped at the traffic light at Huyler Street on the westbound highway in South Hackensack when their 2020 Tesla was rear-ended shortly after midnight Friday, Detective Sgt. James Donatello said.
Morris County police: 3 NJ men arrested for crashing stolen Bentley SUV
Three men have been arrested and charged after crashing a luxury vehicle — worth roughly $200-thousand — that had been stolen a day earlier, according to the Morris County Prosecutor's Office. Rajohn Robinson, 27, of Newark; Elon Johnson, 18, of East Orange; and Dahmar Robinson, 21, of Jersey...
RELATED PEOPLE
EXCLUSIVE: Parents, police reveal new info surrounding death of missing Port Jervis woman
Brittany Hendershot’s family gathered Friday at their home in Port Jervis just like they do each year on her birthday, but instead of celebrating this year they are planning her funeral.
Ex-Jersey Shore Police Officer Stole From Real Estate Clients, Forged Documents: Prosecutor
A former Ocean Township police officer has been sentenced to probation for acts of theft and forgery associated with his former part-time work buying, renting, and selling real estate, authorities said. Cory R. Cole, 52, of Brielle was sentenced Thursday, Aug. 18 to three years of probation, after paying $8,400...
wufe967.com
New York man caught on 'road rage' video 'menacing' neighbors with handgun on their own front porch
A New York family is suing a neighbor for $20 million after he allegedly followed their son home and pulled a gun out in a road-rage fueled encounter on their own front lawn. A notice of claim filed earlier this week alleges that Douglas Debonet, 32, was involved in a July 23 road rage argument that led to a crash around the corner from his neighbor’s home at the intersection of Old Town Road and County Road 83 in Selden, New York.
Woman hospitalized by homeless man in brutal Lodi, NJ attack, cops say
LODI — A homeless man is accused of beating a woman in a Bergen County deli and leaving her hospitalized with a brain bleed. According to a criminal complaint, 63-year-old Anthony Iavarone showed "extreme indifference" when he left the victim bleeding and unconscious. Charges indicate Iavarone and the victim knew each other before the incident.
IN THIS ARTICLE
jcitytimes.com
28-year-old Stevens Alum Sentenced in Stabbing Death of Roommate
A 28-year-old Stevens Institute alumnus has been sentenced in the 2020 stabbing death of his roommate. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, Judge John A. Young sentenced Tong Cheng, 28, today to 28 years in New Jersey State Prison for the stabbing death of his 23-year-old roommate, Yuting Ge.
Woman arrested, charged in connection with Trenton, New Jersey hit-and-run
A woman has been arrested and charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that injured a pedestrian in Trenton, police said.
IDs Released For Trio That Crashed Stolen Bentley, Ran From Cops In Morris County: Prosecutor
Details have emerged surrounding the three suspects who were arrested after crashing a stolen Bentley and running from police in Morris County, authorities said. Officers were alerted to a stolen vehicle on Route 15 South in Wharton when the department was dispatched to a crash near the intersection with Mt. Pleasant Avenue around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 17, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said in a release with local officials.
Checkmate Loses: Morganville Drug Dealer Caught Selling at the Shore Heading to Prison
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ – Everyone is welcome to visit the Jersey Shore, but when you’re...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bystanders In Shock As Woman Jumps In Front Of PATH Train: Witnesses
A woman jumped in front of a PATH train in Hoboken, briefly halting rail service and leaving bystanders in shock on Thursday, Aug. 18, witnesses said. Port Authority police, along with Hoboken fire and EMS, responded to the Hoboken station around 8:50 a.m., PAPD spokesman Rudy King said. The woman...
Beloved French bulldog stolen from 13-year-old boy walking him in New Jersey
It happened as the boy and his dog, Ted "Teddy" DiBiase -- named after the former professional wrestler who went by the moniker the Million Dollar Man -- walked along South 19th Street.
Newark, NJ Walk to End Violence is Saturday
It will be a good day weather-wise for Newark's 13-mile citywide peace walk Saturday. The march led by Newark Mayor Ras Baraka steps off at Chancellor Avenue and Aldine Street in the South Ward in front of Weequahic High School at 2 p.m. It will make its way through the rest of the city's wards as a call to action against gun violence.
NJ counselor charged with molesting campers in Hunterdon County
A Pennsylvania man was charged in connection with allegations of inappropriate touching by a counselor at a Hunterdon County camp. Joshua F. Daranijo, 24, of Levittown, Pennsylvania, was taken into custody Wednesday. Investigators with the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office’s Special Victims Unit said he had sexual contact with three boys...
New Jersey 101.5
Trenton, NJ
59K+
Followers
18K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nj1015.com/
Comments / 2