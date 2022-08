ELKO – An Ely woman was killed in a crash when another motorist tried to pass a semi on U.S. Highway 50. Nevada State Police were called to the scene about 24 miles west of Eureka shortly before 11 a.m. July 31. They determined that a Ford Fusion driven by Francis Fields, 74, was eastbound while a tractor-trailer rig followed by a Mazda hatchback was headed west.

EUREKA, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO