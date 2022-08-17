ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plumas County, CA

Plumas County News

Opportunity To Comment, Lassen OHV MVUM Update Project

The Lassen National Forest is initiating the comment period for the Lassen OHV MVUM Update Project. The Lassen OHV MVUM Update Project has been proposed to enhance and diversify off highway motorized recreation opportunities, increase the mileage and connectivity of existing roads available to off-highway vehicles, provide for public safety and resource protection, and update the Lassen Motorized Vehicle Use Map.
SUSANVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Doctor Sam Mazj named as medical director for Enloe's new cancer center

CHICO, Calif. - The Enloe Medical Center’s new cancer center medical director announced during Friday’s news conference that $10 million has been set aside for the new cancer center. Mazj was one of the three speakers in the news conference who announced this news. Dozens of people attended...
CHICO, CA
KCRA.com

Forward progress stopped on wildfire burning in Nevada County, evacuations lifted

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — Forward progress has stopped on a wildfire that burned in Nevada County on Saturday and mandatory evacuation orders are now lifted, authorities said. The Pleasant Fire is burning in the area of Owl Creek Road and Lost Ranch Way, which is about 7 miles west of Nevada City. The fire is holding at 47 acres, according to the state fire agency, Cal Fire. It is 10% contained.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
County
Plumas County, CA
City
Portola, CA
Local
California Health
Plumas County, CA
Health
actionnewsnow.com

Remembering a hero: Family and friends celebrate the life of Joshua Crane

CHICO, Calif. - Family and friends held a memorial service Friday morning to remember the life of Joshua Crane and the impact he made on his community. “I would trade in a minute for him to be back here,” said Carol Crane, the mom of Josh. “I would trade places with him. He had so much to live for.”
CHICO, CA
Plumas County News

Public Health counts COVID cases, but it doesn’t include at-home tests

Plumas News had been reporting COVID case counts, at first daily, then weekly, since that information became available. However, unless the situation dramatically changes, we will no longer be reporting the weekly data — primarily because it only captures the positive PCR tests reported to Plumas County Public Health.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
mynews4.com

Oroville city council member denies "political smear" accusations after jury investigation

OROVILLE, Calif. — Bullying, mismanagement and violations are some of the findings the Butte County Grand Jury listed in its most recent report of Oroville city government operations. A city official targeted casts doubt on its validity, while his competitor in the upcoming election rebukes indications he was one of the people who anonymously contributed.
OROVILLE, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Nevada County wildfire surges, forcing mandatory evacuations and road closures

A Nevada County wildfire prompted evacuations and road closures Saturday afternoon on the Nevada City side of the South Yuba River, according to fire officials. The Pleasant Fire erupted about 2:30 p.m. in the area of Owl Creek Road and Lost Ranch Way, according to Cal Fire. It was at 10% containment as of early Saturday night.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Collins announces major forestland acquisition

On Aug. 4, a year after the Dixie Fire raced through the foothills of the Sierras, Collins Timber Company LLC completed an acquisition of 58,000 acres of forestland from Shasta Forests Timberlands LLC and its affiliates. The primary tracts of land are near the towns of Westwood, Susanville, and Adin, and overall, the acquisition spreads across Lassen, Plumas, Modoc, Shasta, and Sierra counties.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
mynews4.com

Ask Joe: why was large dirt path cut into mountain near Verdi?

Reno, NEV — News 4's Shelby Sheehan noticed there's a large dirt path that has appeared on the mountain outside of Reno. You'll notice it is north of I-80 as you're driving from Reno toward Verdi. NV Energy spokesperson Jennifer Schurict says the dirt path is a 60 foot...
RENO, NV
Plumas County News

Quincy Weather Summary August 19, 2022

Date Hi Lo Rain – Snow (Inches) August 12……….. 88……….. 46……….. 0.0. August 13……….. 91……….. 43……….. 0.0. August 14……….. 91……….. 42……….. 0.0.
QUINCY, CA
ABC10

Family rescued after 3 days stranded in Sierra County canyon

SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. — A family of four was rescued after being stranded in western Sierra County for three days. According to the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office, two adults, a child and an infant were found 2,500 feet down a canyon in the remote area of Fiddle Creek near Indian Valley. Authorities were led to the stranded family after the husband hiked up to safety and requested help on the third day.
SIERRA COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

New charter school welcomes its first visitors

Over 100 well wishers gathered on Wednesday, Aug. 17 for the first look at the new Plumas Charter School in Quincy. Teachers greeted past and future students while parents and community members chatted and admired the landscaping that was completed earlier that day. Even the light drizzle that fell sporadically was met with excitement. Under the newly-hung sun shades on the patio, Site Director, Patrick Joseph welcomed the crowd and offered remarks.
QUINCY, CA
Plumas County News

Winter and Vandamme

Katrina Irene Winter and Tyler James Vandamme, both of Verdi, Nevada. August 10, 2022 Brooke Ellen Tweedy and Michelle Leigh Looker, both of St. Louis, Missouri. August 10, 2022 John Thaddeous Whiting and Nicole Danielle Sigle.
VERDI, NV

