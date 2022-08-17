Read full article on original website
Plumas County News
Opportunity To Comment, Lassen OHV MVUM Update Project
The Lassen National Forest is initiating the comment period for the Lassen OHV MVUM Update Project. The Lassen OHV MVUM Update Project has been proposed to enhance and diversify off highway motorized recreation opportunities, increase the mileage and connectivity of existing roads available to off-highway vehicles, provide for public safety and resource protection, and update the Lassen Motorized Vehicle Use Map.
actionnewsnow.com
Doctor Sam Mazj named as medical director for Enloe's new cancer center
CHICO, Calif. - The Enloe Medical Center’s new cancer center medical director announced during Friday’s news conference that $10 million has been set aside for the new cancer center. Mazj was one of the three speakers in the news conference who announced this news. Dozens of people attended...
KCRA.com
Forward progress stopped on wildfire burning in Nevada County, evacuations lifted
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — Forward progress has stopped on a wildfire that burned in Nevada County on Saturday and mandatory evacuation orders are now lifted, authorities said. The Pleasant Fire is burning in the area of Owl Creek Road and Lost Ranch Way, which is about 7 miles west of Nevada City. The fire is holding at 47 acres, according to the state fire agency, Cal Fire. It is 10% contained.
krcrtv.com
REBRANDING OROVILLE: city's public image to change in an effort to increase tourism
OROVILLE, Calif. — Tourism in Butte County is bouncing back after the blows of pandemic closures. One of its star attractions, the City of Oroville, is spending thousands of dollars on rebranding in hopes of making this bounce back even stronger. The City of Oroville contracted with North Star...
Plumas County News
Plumas County Women’s Cancer Support Group announces next meeting
The Plumas County Women’s Cancer Support Group will meet Thursday, Sept. 8, at 6:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Room of Our Savior Lutheran Church, 298 East High Street. There is plenty of parking in the back of the church as well as street parking. The goal of the group...
actionnewsnow.com
Remembering a hero: Family and friends celebrate the life of Joshua Crane
CHICO, Calif. - Family and friends held a memorial service Friday morning to remember the life of Joshua Crane and the impact he made on his community. “I would trade in a minute for him to be back here,” said Carol Crane, the mom of Josh. “I would trade places with him. He had so much to live for.”
Lassen County News
Residents share homeless horror stories with city council — threaten recall effort
The Susanville City Council got an earful during public comment at its Wednesday, Aug. 17 meeting as Susanville residents demanded the council fix the city’s homeless problem once and for all or face recall by the voters. Susanville attorney Eugene Chittock, who said he recently purchased a piece of...
Plumas County News
Public Health counts COVID cases, but it doesn’t include at-home tests
Plumas News had been reporting COVID case counts, at first daily, then weekly, since that information became available. However, unless the situation dramatically changes, we will no longer be reporting the weekly data — primarily because it only captures the positive PCR tests reported to Plumas County Public Health.
mynews4.com
Oroville city council member denies "political smear" accusations after jury investigation
OROVILLE, Calif. — Bullying, mismanagement and violations are some of the findings the Butte County Grand Jury listed in its most recent report of Oroville city government operations. A city official targeted casts doubt on its validity, while his competitor in the upcoming election rebukes indications he was one of the people who anonymously contributed.
actionnewsnow.com
Too hot to cook: Food trucks in Northern California struggle to stay open during triple digits
CHICO, Calif. - Food trucks in Northern California have to bare the elements during triple digits, but for one truck it's severely hurting their bottom line. Delicious meals are being cooked inside the "Indulgence Pizza." The food is searing hot and so are the temperatures. "And at the end of...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Nevada County wildfire surges, forcing mandatory evacuations and road closures
A Nevada County wildfire prompted evacuations and road closures Saturday afternoon on the Nevada City side of the South Yuba River, according to fire officials. The Pleasant Fire erupted about 2:30 p.m. in the area of Owl Creek Road and Lost Ranch Way, according to Cal Fire. It was at 10% containment as of early Saturday night.
Plumas County News
Collins announces major forestland acquisition
On Aug. 4, a year after the Dixie Fire raced through the foothills of the Sierras, Collins Timber Company LLC completed an acquisition of 58,000 acres of forestland from Shasta Forests Timberlands LLC and its affiliates. The primary tracts of land are near the towns of Westwood, Susanville, and Adin, and overall, the acquisition spreads across Lassen, Plumas, Modoc, Shasta, and Sierra counties.
mynews4.com
Ask Joe: why was large dirt path cut into mountain near Verdi?
Reno, NEV — News 4's Shelby Sheehan noticed there's a large dirt path that has appeared on the mountain outside of Reno. You'll notice it is north of I-80 as you're driving from Reno toward Verdi. NV Energy spokesperson Jennifer Schurict says the dirt path is a 60 foot...
Plumas County News
Quincy Weather Summary August 19, 2022
Date Hi Lo Rain – Snow (Inches) August 12……….. 88……….. 46……….. 0.0. August 13……….. 91……….. 43……….. 0.0. August 14……….. 91……….. 42……….. 0.0.
Family rescued after 3 days stranded in Sierra County canyon
SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. — A family of four was rescued after being stranded in western Sierra County for three days. According to the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office, two adults, a child and an infant were found 2,500 feet down a canyon in the remote area of Fiddle Creek near Indian Valley. Authorities were led to the stranded family after the husband hiked up to safety and requested help on the third day.
California couple who disappeared after attending Hot August Nights in Reno found dead
This story was updated to clarify where the car was found near Penn Valley, Calif. A Yuba City, California, couple who went missing after attending Hot August Nights in Reno on Aug. 6 were found dead outside their crashed car off Highway 20 in Nevada County. The bodies of Janette Pantoja, 29, and Juan...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico Police looking for at-risk, elderly woman last heard from Wednesday night
CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Police Department is looking for an at-risk, elderly woman who was reported missing by a family member on Thursday after they couldn’t find her at her home. Edwina Nearing, 76, of Chico was last contacted by her family Wednesday night. Officers did an area...
KOLO TV Reno
Donation-funded search and discovery dive team to join search for Kiely Rodni
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As authorities race to find 16-year-old Kiely Rodni and her car, a volunteer search and discovery dive team is making its way to Truckee to assist. Adventures With Purpose (AWP) is dedicated to helping families of missing loved ones. Founder and diver Jared Leisek started it...
Plumas County News
New charter school welcomes its first visitors
Over 100 well wishers gathered on Wednesday, Aug. 17 for the first look at the new Plumas Charter School in Quincy. Teachers greeted past and future students while parents and community members chatted and admired the landscaping that was completed earlier that day. Even the light drizzle that fell sporadically was met with excitement. Under the newly-hung sun shades on the patio, Site Director, Patrick Joseph welcomed the crowd and offered remarks.
Plumas County News
Winter and Vandamme
Katrina Irene Winter and Tyler James Vandamme, both of Verdi, Nevada. August 10, 2022 Brooke Ellen Tweedy and Michelle Leigh Looker, both of St. Louis, Missouri. August 10, 2022 John Thaddeous Whiting and Nicole Danielle Sigle.
