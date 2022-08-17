ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor’s Day at Illinois State Fair Wednesday

By Tahman Bradley
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Local Democrats are in Springfield for “Governor’s Day” at the Illinois State Fair.

The event kicked off at the Bank of Springfield Center, located at 1 Convention Center Plaza. The day started off with a brunch featuring speeches from several elected officials and nominees for the upcoming election.

The Democratic faithful heard from Senate President Don Harmon, House Speaker Emanuel Chris Welch, Attorney General Kwame Raoul, U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin, new Party Chair Lisa Hernandez, Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton, Governor JB Pritzker and others.

There was lots of talk about diversity and inclusion — but “choice” was the buzzword. Democrats are running hard on protecting abortion rights.

Speakers took aim at the Republican candidate for governor Darren Bailey. The party played a video reminding everyone of former Governor Bruce Rauner, whose feud with the Democratic legislative majority led to a two-year plus budget stalemate. The message: Darren Bailey is worse than Rauner.

