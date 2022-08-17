ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Browns owners embarrassingly says Deshaun Watson is 26, great QB

Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam defended quarterback Deshaun Watson for his actions because he’s 26 and plays football well. Amid the Deshaun Watson investigation, there have been many seemingly contradictory points. Watson is both apologetic for causing harm, yet he maintains his innocence. The judge condemns him for his egregious behavior, yet granted him a six-game suspension. The NFL condemns his behavior, so much so that they pushed for an 11-game suspension, yet he continues his career in the league as one of its highest-paid quarterbacks.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Steelers QB implies team misled him about his status

Mason Rudolph implies the Pittsburgh Steelers misled him about his status with the team. Mason Rudolph’s fourth season with the Pittsburgh Steelers is looking like it will be his last. Selected in the third round out of Oklahoma State to be Ben Roethlisberger’s heir apparent in 2018, Rudolph is...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Miami Dolphins rookies shine on Saturday against the Raiders

The Miami Dolphins seem to have drafted a pretty good draft class this year and on Saturday night, they showed why fans should be excited. The Dolphins played host to the Raiders on Saturday and lost on a final drive missed field goal, Jason Sanders’ first miss of the season. Miami lost in the same way the Buccaneers lost to Miami last weekend.
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

Matt LaFleur’s comments on Jordan Love should worry Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur praised Jordan Love for being “light years ahead” of where he was last year. Last year, it was unknown whether Aaron Rodgers would ever play for the Green Bay Packers again. But this offseason, after winning the NFL MVP award for the second consecutive year, Aaron Rodgers re-signed with the Packers on a lucrative contract extension. Ahead of the 2022 season, backup quarterback Jordan Love has impressed throughout training camp, and it has once again caught the attention of his head coach.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Glendale, AZ
Local
Arizona Football
Local
Missouri Football
State
Arizona State
Glendale, AZ
Football
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
FanSided

FanSided

276K+
Followers
522K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy