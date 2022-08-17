Read full article on original website
Jennifer Anne Hall: Former respiratory therapist to face trial for death of patientLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
The historical Atkins-Johnson Farmhouse in Gladstone, Missouri is a museum worth exploringCJ CoombsGladstone, MO
Some of Smithville, Missouri's earliest settlers were buried at Aker CemeteryCJ CoombsSmithville, MO
Skyy is the Limit!!Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Wheatley-Provident Hospital was the first facility in Kansas City to provide care for the African American communityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Browns owners embarrassingly says Deshaun Watson is 26, great QB
Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam defended quarterback Deshaun Watson for his actions because he’s 26 and plays football well. Amid the Deshaun Watson investigation, there have been many seemingly contradictory points. Watson is both apologetic for causing harm, yet he maintains his innocence. The judge condemns him for his egregious behavior, yet granted him a six-game suspension. The NFL condemns his behavior, so much so that they pushed for an 11-game suspension, yet he continues his career in the league as one of its highest-paid quarterbacks.
Steelers QB implies team misled him about his status
Mason Rudolph implies the Pittsburgh Steelers misled him about his status with the team. Mason Rudolph’s fourth season with the Pittsburgh Steelers is looking like it will be his last. Selected in the third round out of Oklahoma State to be Ben Roethlisberger’s heir apparent in 2018, Rudolph is...
Miami Dolphins rookies shine on Saturday against the Raiders
The Miami Dolphins seem to have drafted a pretty good draft class this year and on Saturday night, they showed why fans should be excited. The Dolphins played host to the Raiders on Saturday and lost on a final drive missed field goal, Jason Sanders’ first miss of the season. Miami lost in the same way the Buccaneers lost to Miami last weekend.
Matt LaFleur’s comments on Jordan Love should worry Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur praised Jordan Love for being “light years ahead” of where he was last year. Last year, it was unknown whether Aaron Rodgers would ever play for the Green Bay Packers again. But this offseason, after winning the NFL MVP award for the second consecutive year, Aaron Rodgers re-signed with the Packers on a lucrative contract extension. Ahead of the 2022 season, backup quarterback Jordan Love has impressed throughout training camp, and it has once again caught the attention of his head coach.
Buccaneers should accept no-brainer offer from Super Bowl champion
The Buccaneers are moving through bodies quickly on their offensive line. They may want to take Earl Watford up on his offer of help. The Buccaneers have a massive issue on the offensive line front. How they keep losing players at their current rate is beyond this writer, but the...
Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (Two Favorites and Two Overs Set to Deliver Dollars)
As I survey the MLB landscape today, I can only see one thing: dollars. There's 15 games scheduled with value all over the board, so I'm thrilled to jump into a lovely Sunday parlay to end our weekend with joy. Who knows, maybe we can all quit our jobs after...
Connecticut Sun vs. Dallas Wings, Game 2: TV channel, live stream, prediction, odds
The Connecticut Sun are expected to take Game 2 over the Dallas Wings as the WNBA Playoffs continue on Sunday at Mohegan Sun Arena. Here’s how to watch. The WNBA Playoffs has had no shortage of surprises, whether it was the New York Liberty defeating the Chicago Sky in Game 1 or how the Phoenix Mercury have managed to power through what has been an arduous season.
