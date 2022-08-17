Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Gunther Wants Match Against One Of WWE's Biggest Stars
Gunther, alongside Ludwig Kaiser, has been on the main WWE roster for just a few months now and he's already found success, defeating Ricochet for the Intercontinental Championship on the June 10 edition of "SmackDown." However, the Ring General may have another target he wants to face in mind moving forward. "I don't have a list for that," Intercontinental Champion Gunther said when asked about his desired opponents during an interview with WittyWhittier. "But, let's say it's Roman Reigns."
411mania.com
Ronda Rousey ‘Arrested’ On WWE SmackDown
Ronda Rousey is going to the slammer, as she was “arrested” on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Friday night’s episode saw the WWE star get arrested after she attacked Adam Pearce’s security. Pearce called out the police, who came out and arrested her, putting her in a police car.
PWMania
Charlotte Flair Opens Up About Her Relationship With Becky Lynch
Together, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch progressed through NXT to the WWE. Along with Sasha Banks and Bayley, they make up the WWE group known as the Four Horsemen. They’ll be remembered in WWE history for what they’ve accomplished with memorable matches. In November of last year, following...
Leon Edwards Doesn't View Kamaru Usman As Sport's Pound-For-Pound Best Fighter Ahead Of Rematch At UFC 278: "I Don't See It"
UFC welterweight contender, Leon Edwards doesn't view reigning welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman as the sport's current pound-for-pound best fighter. Edwards spoke with reporters at Wednesday's media day for this weekend's UFC 278 event in Salt Lake City, Utah, ahead of his rematch with Usman and explained why he isn't that impressed with the 35-year-old Auchi, Nigeria native's dominance as the promotion's 170-pound king over the past three years.
UFC・
PWMania
Another Former WWE Star Returns on WWE SmackDown
If you weren’t paying close attention, you might have missed the apparent return of another former WWE star. Friday’s WWE SmackDown featured a “Viking Funeral” segment. The purpose of the segment was to make the point that The Viking Raiders are moving on because Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, who were brutally attacked by Erik and Ivar, are now yesterday’s news.
John Cena once paid £88,000 fines of six other WWE superstars and ref after incident at live event, claims Aiden English
WRESTLING icon John Cena once paid £88,000 to cover the cost of fines of six WWE superstars and a REFEREE, according to Aiden English. The WWE were fuming with the group of seven after a stunt they pulled at the end of a SmackDown event, but legend Cena saved them tens of thousands of pounds.
wrestlinginc.com
Bron Breakker Seems To Confirm He Is In Relationship With Top Female WWE NXT Star
Bron Breakker appears to have more invested in "NXT" than just being the brand's champion. Breakker recently shared a photo on Instagram with him and fellow "NXT" star Cora Jade posing closely together side-by-side. The only context that Breakker offered was a "W" in the caption, likely meaning he feels he is winning and is in a relationship with Jade. Jade seemed to confirm the relationship by putting a heart emoji in the comments. Fellow colleagues celebrated the news as AEW's Anna Jay shared a heart emoji and WWE's Otis added "Ohhh YEAAA, drop down, duck the line baby."
Yardbarker
WWE SmackDown live results: Roman Reigns & Drew McIntyre face-to-face
The 1200th episode of SmackDown takes place tonight, emanating from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his next challenger Drew McIntyre will take part in a face-to-face segment tonight. Reigns defending his Undisputed title against McIntyre is official for WWE's Clash at the Castle pay-per-view, which is being held in Cardiff, Wales on September 3.
wrestlinginc.com
Pete 'Butch' Dunne Reacts To Mark Andrews' WWE Release
Pete "Butch" Dunne commented on "NXT UK" star Mark Andrews' release earlier today. "Pioneer of modern British Wrestling and doesn't get the credit he deserves," Dunne wrote on his Twitter page. "Can't wait to see what's next." Andrews' was released by WWE on Thursday, along with his Subculture stablemates Flash...
Anthony Henry Under AEW Agreement
AEW has many wrestlers under agreements that most fans don't know about. In previous weeks, Fightful has reported that Josh Woods, Blake Christian and others have signed agreements with All Elite Wrestling and are also appearing on the Ring of Honor brand. They aren't alone, as Fightful has confirmed that the former Asher Hale, Anthony Henry, has also signed an agreement with All Elite Wrestling.
Charlotte Flair: I Can't Imagine Not Wrestling Sasha Banks Again, She's My Ricky Steamboat
Charlotte Flair weighs in on Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out in May. Charlotte and Banks will forever be connected as they came up the ranks together in NXT and as part of the Four Horsewomen alongside Bayley and Becky Lynch. Banks & Naomi walked out of WWE on the May 16 episode of WWE Raw despite being the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Banks reportedly met with Vince McMahon at the show and was reportedly "unhappy with a situation" and neither would reportedly budge. They were indefinitely suspended on the subsequent episode of WWE SmackDown.
AEW/ROH Contract Updates On Ian Riccaboni, Alex Zayne, CB
Fightful has reported of some contract updates within AEW & ROH, but we've also learned of some that aren't under contract. Fightful inquired about the contractual status of Alex Zayne, who appeared on both Ring Of Honor shows under the Tony Khan regime. We've learned that he's not under any agreement with AEW/ROH and is currently a free agent.
Shane Haste Reveals That He's A Technically A Free Agent, Talks TMDK
Shane Haste has revealed he's a free agent. Shane Haste, formerly known as Shane Thorne, was released from WWE back in the fall of 2021. Since then, Haste has appeared for companies such as New Japan Pro Wrestling and Pro Wrestling Guerilla. Before being released by WWE, Thorne was seen frequently on Raw and SmackDown as Slapjack in the Retribution faction.
Ari Daivari Signed To Full-Time AEW Deal
Ari Daivari already factors big into AEW. Daivari has been heavily featured on AEW programming over the last couple of months, but first appeared last November following his WWE release. Since then, he'd worked the independent circuit, NJPW and AEW, while still getting a WWE producer trial run. Unfortunately, WWE experienced heavy producer cutbacks and he wasn't picked up for that. Fortunately for him, All Elite Wrestling did pick him up, and on a full-time deal. We're told to expect him to get an "All Elite" graphic soon.
Edge Was Asked To Be On Creative Team During Triceps Injury, Wanted To Help With Promos
Edge is always open for advice. Edge is one of the most tenured wrestlers in the WWE locker room, having started his career in the early 90s and joining WWE in 1996. After returning from a neck injury in 2020 that cost him nearly a decade of his career, Edge is more than happy to give back now that he's part of the locker room again.
Karrion Kross Says He Was 'On The Verge' Of Taking Three-Fight Deal With BKFC
Karrion Kross had options outside of WWE before making his return. On the August 12 episode of WWE SmackDown, Kross and Scarlett returned to WWE after being released by the company in November 2021. During his time outside of WWE, Kross wrestled for various independent promotions and said he was getting involved in movie projects.
Shane Haste Discusses TMDK's ROH Appearances In 2012, Documents Visa Issues
Shane Haste discusses TMDK's ROH appearances in 2012. Shane Haste, formerly known as Shane Thorne, has made the most out of his 19 year career in the wrestling industry. Haste has competed all around the world including in promotions such as WWE, NJPW, and Pro Wrestling Noah throughout his tenure in the business. Plenty of Haste's time in wrestling has been spent alongside his tag partner Mikey Nicholls.
Edge On Triple H Taking Over WWE Creative: It's A 'Really Fun Time' To Be Involved With WWE
Edge is excited about the Triple H era of WWE. Paul Levesque, also known as Triple H, took over as the head of WWE creative on July 25 in the aftermath of Vince McMahon's retirement. Since then, fans have seen plenty of change to the product, both in the way it has been presented and with the returns of stars like Karrion Kross and Dakota Kai, among others.
