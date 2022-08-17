‘Business in the front, party in the back:’ Hilliard teen a finalist in the USA Mullet Championships

Fisher Monds Fisher Monds (USA Mullet Championships)

A Nassau County teen is getting some recognition for his “business in the front, party in the back” hairstyle.

Fisher Monds of Hilliard is currently a finalist in the Teen Division of the 2022 USA Mullet Championships.

As of Wednesday morning, Fisher was in third place in his division with 553 votes:

In addition to the teen category, the USA Mullet Championships has multiple categories in its annual competition, including adult male, adult female (femullet), and children.

Voting closes on Friday, so if you’d like to support Fisher, click here to follow the directions on how to vote on the USA Mullet Championships website!

Also representing Florida is Jack Grant from Hosford, which is near the Panhandle. He is a finalist in the Kids Division.

Jack Grant Jack Grant (USA Mullet Championships)

Another finalist in the Kids Division representing Georgia is Brock Higgins from Douglas. To vote for contestants in the Kids Division, click here.

Brock Higgins Brock Higgins (USA Mullet Championships)

