Howley A Finalist For The Pro Football Hall Of Fame

CANTON,OHIO (WTRF) – Warwood’s Chuck Howley has moved one step closer to a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Hall announced Wednesday, that the former Dallas Cowboys linebacker was one of three senior finalists for the Class of 2023. He’s joined by defensive lineman Joe Klecko and defensive back Ken Riley.

Howley was a rare five-sport letter winner at WVU. He competed in track, swimming, gymnastics, wrestling and football for the Mountaineers.

Howley starred for the Cowboys from 1961 to 1973 and was named the MVP of Super Bowl V. He’s still the only Super Bowl MVP from the losing team. He earned five consecutive first-team All-Pro honors in addition to six Pro Bowl selections.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.