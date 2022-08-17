ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Howley A Finalist For The Pro Football Hall Of Fame

By Scott Nolte
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47p4So_0hKqn2ze00

CANTON,OHIO (WTRF) – Warwood’s Chuck Howley has moved one step closer to a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Hall announced Wednesday, that the former Dallas Cowboys linebacker was one of three senior finalists for the Class of 2023. He’s joined by defensive lineman Joe Klecko and defensive back Ken Riley.

Howley was a rare five-sport letter winner at WVU. He competed in track, swimming, gymnastics, wrestling and football for the Mountaineers.

Howley starred for the Cowboys from 1961 to 1973 and was named the MVP of Super Bowl V. He’s still the only Super Bowl MVP from the losing team. He earned five consecutive first-team All-Pro honors in addition to six Pro Bowl selections.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Valley Lumberjacks: 2022 High School Football Preview

Head Coach Logan Miller is very excited for the 2022 edition of the Valley Lumberjacks. Being a smaller program, he hasn’t had this many seniors put on the pads since 2016. “Our guys are pretty set in place right now. We return 20 out of 22 starters on the offensive and defensive side of the […]
HIGH SCHOOL
WTRF- 7News

Cambridge Shuts Out Creek

WINTERSVILLE,OHIO – Indian Creek opened their 30th season of football Friday night as they hosted the Cambridge Bobcats. Cambridge jumped out to a 14-0 lead at the half over the Redskins on their way to a 28-0 win. Bobcats senior quarterback Caden Moore completed four touchdown passes to four different receivers.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Magnolia Blue Eagles: 2022 High School Football Preview

MAGNOLIA- With youth comes energy and after a tough couple of years coach Chapman likes where this program is headed. ‘It’s going to get back on track, we coach’em up kids are responding to being coached up and they are learning progressing daily and were excited.” Dave Chapman / Magnolia Head Coach One of the […]
HIGH SCHOOL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania woman who’s on house arrest for allegedly stealing Pelosi’s laptop allowed to go to Renaissance Faire

A Pennsylvania woman currently on house arrest for allegedly stealing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s laptop was granted permission to attend the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire. Riley Williams of Harrisburg, plans on attending the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire in Manheim this weekend, according to KDKA. Williams has reportedly been on house arrest since January except for work and health […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man tried to buy stolen human remains

A Pennsylvania man was charged with abuse of a corpse, receiving stolen property and other charges after police say he allegedly tried to buy stolen human remains from an Arkansas woman for possible resale on Facebook. A spokeswoman for the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock confirmed that the remains were to […]
ENOLA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Bowl#Cowboys#Super Bowl Mvp#American Football#Hall#Nexstar Media Inc
WTRF- 7News

Police looking for suspects in Gabriel Brothers theft

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – Richland Township police are asking the public to assist them in identifying two suspects regarding an incident that took place on August 12th, 2022 at Gabriel Brothers at the Ohio Valley Mall. The two suspects are wanted for questioning in the theft of a large amount of items from the […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania woman attacked by shark at Myrtle Beach

A Pennsylvania woman is lucky to be alive after a shark attacked her at Myrtle Beach. Karren Sites of Pittsburgh told WPDE was at 75th Avenue North in waist-deep water with her grandson when she was attacked. Sites said the shark bit her arm, and she was able to push the shark off of her […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WTRF- 7News

Double fatal crash in Downtown Wheeling

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in two fatalities Thursday evening in downtown Wheeling.  Police tell us they were called to the intersection of 16th and Main Streets around 6:20pm after getting a report that a vehicle crashed into a utility pole on the Main Street Bridge.  […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Police say woman used drugs at public park in Brilliant

BRILLIANT, Ohio (WTRF) – Wells Township Police say they arrested a woman for allegedly using drugs at a local park. Amber Folda from Brilliant was caught on surveillance video using a hypodermic needle at the pavilion at the South End Park Tuesday night around 9:30. Police saw the video this morning and issued a warrant […]
BRILLIANT, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia woman allegedly kidnaps her mother

A McMechen woman was arrested after she allegedly kidnapped her mother. McMechen police say Jamie Kotson of McMechen kidnaped her mother, Barbra Livingston, also from McMechen, after Kotson brought Livingston to her boyfriend’s house at Maxell Acres in Moundsville. Livingston told police that Kotson came to her house telling her that she was hiding from […]
MCMECHEN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Police reveal more about Thursday’s downtown Wheeling crash

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Police presented new information on Thursday’s double fatal crash at a press conference Friday morning. Lt. Josh Sanders is part of the investigation and identified the victims as a man and woman. He says they were both middle-aged; however their names are not being released at this time. Witnesses at […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper charged with DUI

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced DUI charges against a trooper who allegedly drove while intoxicated while on duty. According to State Police, Trooper Joshua M. Ravel assigned to Troop J in York was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol during his assigned shift on the morning of […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WTRF- 7News

Jets Open With Lopsided Win

MORRISTOWN,OHIO (WTRF) – Union Local opened their much anticipated season with a 38-9 win over the Columbus Crusaders. Jaksan Price found the end zone four times in the victory. The Jets host Buckeye Local next week.
FOOTBALL
WTRF- 7News

Bulldogs Show Bite In Opening Win

BRIDGEPORT,OHIO (WTRF) – The Bridgeport Bulldogs showed a lot of bite in their season opening win over Frontier Thursday night. Tied at 14 at the half, the Bulldogs grabbed the lead in the third quarter on a touchdown pass from Colin Jackson to Lamar Kendricks on their way to an impressive 34-22 win over the […]
BRIDGEPORT, OH
WTRF- 7News

Huskies Look Impressive in Season Opener

Uhrichsvile, OH. (WTRF) – No score, Hayden Cassidy runs free and delivers to a wide open Tre Rex for about a 60 yard gain. The Huskies continue to drive. That would set up the Huskies close to the goal line; Mykel Quito takes it in. PAT No good, 6-0 Harrison Central The Huskies are in […]
FOOTBALL
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

56K+
Followers
7K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy