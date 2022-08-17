The biggest marketing campaign in HBO’s history, reaching 130M people in the U.S., culminates this weekend with the premiere of the long-awaited Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon. Like Thrones, House of the Dragon has a massive cast. It cost $200 million to make, per Warner Brothers Discovery CEO David Zaslav. Based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, the series, set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, tells the story of the House Targaryen. Paddy Considine stars along with Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno and Rhys...

TV SERIES ・ 33 MINUTES AGO