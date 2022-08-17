ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Boxing Scene

Holyfield Says His 'Gut Feeling' Is That Usyk Beats Joshua

Heavyweight great Evander Holyfield believes Anthony Joshua must make wholesale changes to defeat Oleksandr Usyk in their heavyweight title unification rematch this Saturday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Holyfield, however, is not convinced that Joshua, who has been criticized for fighting timidly against Usyk, a career cruiserweight, can transform himself to...
Boxing Scene

Floyd Schofield vs. Daniel Rosas Tops Golden Boy Fight Night, October 20

Golden Boy will return to Fantasy Springs Resort Casino on Thursday, Oct. 20 for its Thursday evening series Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN. The special night will be themed pink to commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The event will be broadcast live worldwide on DAZN. Headlining the show is...
Boxing Scene

Emanuel Navarrere-Eduardo Baez, ESPN Undercard Weights From San Diego

Emanuel Navarrete insists there is still work to be done at featherweight before chasing other opportunities. The scale initially indicated otherwise, as the two-division titlist from San Juan Zitlaltepec, Mexico was forced to strip down to his birthday suit and hold his breath to hit the mark for his third defense of the WBO featherweight. Navarrete weighed 125.8 pounds on his second attempt after coming in slightly over the limit on the first try for his clash with countryman Eduardo Baez, who weighed 125.8 on his first trip to the scale on Friday ahead of their ESPN headliner this Saturday from Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California.
Boxing Scene

Figueroa-Lipinets Quadrupleheader: Weigh-In Results From Hollywood, Florida

HOLLYWOOD, Florida – Omar Figueroa Jr. stepped on the Florida Athletic Commission’s scale at his lowest weight in eight years Friday afternoon. Figueroa officially weighed 139¾ pounds for his 12-round, 140-pound fight against Sergey Lipinets on Saturday night at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Lipinets, a late replacement for Adrien Broner, came in at exactly the same weight as Figueroa.
Boxing Scene

Hearn on Joshua: If You Don’t Want to Respect Him For Being a Role Model, Respect His Résumé

Not enough people, even among the British, accord Anthony Joshua the sort of recognition and esteem that he deserves, according to his peeved promoter Eddie Hearn. That may sound like a contradiction to some, considering that the former heavyweight champion is a bonafide superstar in his homeland of England is regarded by many as the leading light of British boxing.
Boxing Scene

Emanuel Navarrete Scores One-Punch, 6th Round Knockout Of Eduardo Baez, Defends WBO Title

Emanuel Navarrete negated a forgettable start to his latest title defense with an unforgettable finish. The two-division and reigning WBO featherweight titlist turned away a pesky challenger in countryman Eduardo Baez, ending the fight in an instant with a one-punch, sixth-round knockout. A well-placed left hook to the body forced Mexicali’s Baez to take the full ten count, ending their ESPN-televised main event at 1:05 of round six Saturday evening at Pechanga Arena in San Diego.
Boxing Scene

Robert Garcia: Joshua Can't Outbox Usyk…But We're Also Not Going In There To Be A Brawler

Trainer Robert Garcia wants Anthony Joshua to pursue the middle course in his upcoming rematch with Oleksandr Usyk. London’s Joshua was criticized last September for failing to be more aggressive against Ukraine’s Usyk, a former cruiserweight and current unified heavyweight champion. Joshua himself has acknowledged the need to fight more assertively against Usyk and went out and hired Garcia, the California native and former fighter who is regarded as an offensive-minded coach.
Boxing Scene

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua Rematch: CompuBox Punch Stats

Oleksandr Usyk established new highs in punches landed by an Anthony Joshua opponent (170) and most punches landed on Anthony Joshua in a round (39 punches in the 10th round). Over the last three rounds, Usyk out-threw Joshua 232 - 149, and out-landed Joshua 79 - 29. Joshua came into...
Boxing Scene

Joshua: I'm Looking Forward To Putting Power Behind Them Shots; I Can Knock Usyk Out

Anthony Joshua was determined to prove he could out-box Oleksandr Usyk last year in London. The former IBF/IBO/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion paid for being so stubborn by losing his titles for the second time in 27 months to the undefeated Ukrainian southpaw. The British superstar learned numerous lessons last September 25, most notably that he needed to finally change trainers and that he had to find ways to improve his suspect stamina.
Boxing Scene

Hector Garcia Outworks Roger Gutierrez To Capture WBA Title With Unanimous Decision

HOLLYWOOD, Florida – Hector Luis Garcia has gone from an unknown, unproven fighter to a world champion in less than six months. The Dominican southpaw patiently but effectively dominated Roger Gutierrez to win the WBA super featherweight title by unanimous decision Saturday night at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. The unbeaten Garcia regularly caught Gutierrez with left hands and right hooks, mostly defended himself well against the former champion and completely controlled their 12-round bout to comfortably win on the scorecards of judges Fred Fluty (118-110), Alexander Levin (117-111) and Michael Ross (117-111).
HOLLYWOOD, FL

