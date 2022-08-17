Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Holyfield Says His 'Gut Feeling' Is That Usyk Beats Joshua
Heavyweight great Evander Holyfield believes Anthony Joshua must make wholesale changes to defeat Oleksandr Usyk in their heavyweight title unification rematch this Saturday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Holyfield, however, is not convinced that Joshua, who has been criticized for fighting timidly against Usyk, a career cruiserweight, can transform himself to...
Boxing Scene
Luis Ortiz: My Intention is To Knock Out Andy Ruiz, I Guarantee This Won't Go Distance
Top heavyweight contender Luis “King Kong” Ortiz will be aiming to close the show when he faces former unified champion Andy Ruiz Jr. on September 4, Labor Day Weekend, as the headline bout of a FOX Sports Pay-Per-View from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. (photo by Ryan Hafey)
Boxing Scene
Floyd Schofield vs. Daniel Rosas Tops Golden Boy Fight Night, October 20
Golden Boy will return to Fantasy Springs Resort Casino on Thursday, Oct. 20 for its Thursday evening series Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN. The special night will be themed pink to commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The event will be broadcast live worldwide on DAZN. Headlining the show is...
Boxing Scene
Emanuel Navarrere-Eduardo Baez, ESPN Undercard Weights From San Diego
Emanuel Navarrete insists there is still work to be done at featherweight before chasing other opportunities. The scale initially indicated otherwise, as the two-division titlist from San Juan Zitlaltepec, Mexico was forced to strip down to his birthday suit and hold his breath to hit the mark for his third defense of the WBO featherweight. Navarrete weighed 125.8 pounds on his second attempt after coming in slightly over the limit on the first try for his clash with countryman Eduardo Baez, who weighed 125.8 on his first trip to the scale on Friday ahead of their ESPN headliner this Saturday from Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California.
Boxing Scene
Hearn: Joshua Bringing Challenger Mentality, That's When You Are The Most Dangerous
Win or lose on Saturday night, promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom fully expects Anthony Joshua to continue his career. Joshua is looking to bounce back after suffering the second defeat of his career, last September, when he was outboxed over twelve rounds by Oleksandr Usyk. This weekend in Saudi Arabia,...
Boxing Scene
Figueroa-Lipinets Quadrupleheader: Weigh-In Results From Hollywood, Florida
HOLLYWOOD, Florida – Omar Figueroa Jr. stepped on the Florida Athletic Commission’s scale at his lowest weight in eight years Friday afternoon. Figueroa officially weighed 139¾ pounds for his 12-round, 140-pound fight against Sergey Lipinets on Saturday night at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Lipinets, a late replacement for Adrien Broner, came in at exactly the same weight as Figueroa.
Boxing Scene
Fury On Usyk-Joshua Rematch: One Of Worst Heavyweight Title Fights I've Ever Seen, Both Were Sh!te
Tyson Fury didn’t waste any time in contradicting his latest retirement claim. Naturally, it came at the expense of the only other heavyweight on the planet who matters in the sport’s long-desired quest to crown an undisputed champion in boxing’s most storied division. The unbeaten two-time lineal...
Boxing Scene
Thurman Issues Warning to Contenders: I'm a Fine Wine; You Can Only Get Me At High Level Restaurants
Keith Thurman wants to make it abundantly clear that he is not a stepping stone for up-and-coming fighters. (photo by Ryan Hafey) The 33-year-old veteran welterweight and former champion recently doubled down on remarks he made to BoxingScene.com earlier this summer regarding his status in the sport. Cognizant of the...
Boxing Scene
Hearn on Joshua: If You Don’t Want to Respect Him For Being a Role Model, Respect His Résumé
Not enough people, even among the British, accord Anthony Joshua the sort of recognition and esteem that he deserves, according to his peeved promoter Eddie Hearn. That may sound like a contradiction to some, considering that the former heavyweight champion is a bonafide superstar in his homeland of England is regarded by many as the leading light of British boxing.
Boxing Scene
Emanuel Navarrete Scores One-Punch, 6th Round Knockout Of Eduardo Baez, Defends WBO Title
Emanuel Navarrete negated a forgettable start to his latest title defense with an unforgettable finish. The two-division and reigning WBO featherweight titlist turned away a pesky challenger in countryman Eduardo Baez, ending the fight in an instant with a one-punch, sixth-round knockout. A well-placed left hook to the body forced Mexicali’s Baez to take the full ten count, ending their ESPN-televised main event at 1:05 of round six Saturday evening at Pechanga Arena in San Diego.
Boxing Scene
Usyk Warns Joshua: I'm Going To Walk Into The Middle of The Ring and Look For The Stoppage
It probably doesn’t do to pay too much attention to what a boxer says when discussing upcoming fights, but if Oleksandr Usyk is as good as his word, he is looking to finish off Anthony Joshua pretty quickly in their rematch. Having had Joshua rocking towards the end of...
Boxing Scene
Robert Garcia: Joshua Can't Outbox Usyk…But We're Also Not Going In There To Be A Brawler
Trainer Robert Garcia wants Anthony Joshua to pursue the middle course in his upcoming rematch with Oleksandr Usyk. London’s Joshua was criticized last September for failing to be more aggressive against Ukraine’s Usyk, a former cruiserweight and current unified heavyweight champion. Joshua himself has acknowledged the need to fight more assertively against Usyk and went out and hired Garcia, the California native and former fighter who is regarded as an offensive-minded coach.
Boxing Scene
Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua Rematch: CompuBox Punch Stats
Oleksandr Usyk established new highs in punches landed by an Anthony Joshua opponent (170) and most punches landed on Anthony Joshua in a round (39 punches in the 10th round). Over the last three rounds, Usyk out-threw Joshua 232 - 149, and out-landed Joshua 79 - 29. Joshua came into...
Boxing Scene
Joshua: I'm Looking Forward To Putting Power Behind Them Shots; I Can Knock Usyk Out
Anthony Joshua was determined to prove he could out-box Oleksandr Usyk last year in London. The former IBF/IBO/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion paid for being so stubborn by losing his titles for the second time in 27 months to the undefeated Ukrainian southpaw. The British superstar learned numerous lessons last September 25, most notably that he needed to finally change trainers and that he had to find ways to improve his suspect stamina.
Boxing Scene
Ben Whittaker Cut Vacation Short, Jumped on Opportunity To Fight on Usyk-Joshua Card
Ben Whittaker says he was on holiday relaxing last week when he got the call to box on the undercard in Jeddah, but had no problem cutting the trip short for the chance to box on the Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua bill on Saturday. Whittaker, who won a light-heavyweight...
Boxing Scene
Callum Smith: Beterbiev is The Fight I Want, I Want To Be Two-Weight Champion
Callum Smith has good memories of Jeddah. It was at the King Abdullah Sports City Arena that he became a world champion in 2018 and he returns to the same venue on Saturday night in the home of moving a step close to becoming a world champion again. Smith beat...
Boxing Scene
Froch: Fury is Best at Heavyweight, Uses His Weight Effectively, He Can Beat Usyk
After watching the fight on Saturday, former super middleweight world champion Carl Froch feels confident that WBC heavyweight king Tyson Fury will defeat WBO, IBF, WBA, IBO champion Oleksandr Usyk. Usyk retained the titles with a very impressive twelve round decision win over Joshua in their rematch, which took place...
Boxing Scene
Joshua: My Objective Was To Never Hurt Usyk, I Wanted To Box, But This Time I Want To Harm Him
Anthony Joshua made a curious admission just days before he’s set to challenge Oleksandr Usyk in a rematch Saturday at the Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia. Eleven months ago, Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) scored a definitive unanimous decision victory against Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) to win the WBA, WBO, IBF, and IBO titles.
Boxing Scene
Hearn: I Had Usyk Winning 115-113, What He Did in Tenth Round Was Unbelievable
Eddie Hearn, promoter for British superstar Anthony Joshua, had scored 115-113 in favor of Oleksandr Usyk in Saturday's big rematch in Saudi Arabia. The fight was a rematch of last September's encounter, which saw Usyk win a dominant twelve round unanimous decision to capture the IBF, IBO, WBA, WBO heavyweight titles.
Boxing Scene
Hector Garcia Outworks Roger Gutierrez To Capture WBA Title With Unanimous Decision
HOLLYWOOD, Florida – Hector Luis Garcia has gone from an unknown, unproven fighter to a world champion in less than six months. The Dominican southpaw patiently but effectively dominated Roger Gutierrez to win the WBA super featherweight title by unanimous decision Saturday night at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. The unbeaten Garcia regularly caught Gutierrez with left hands and right hooks, mostly defended himself well against the former champion and completely controlled their 12-round bout to comfortably win on the scorecards of judges Fred Fluty (118-110), Alexander Levin (117-111) and Michael Ross (117-111).
