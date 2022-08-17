Read full article on original website
3d ago
Why does a married couple that make 200 thousand a year need tax credits for their rug rats !!
CT sends back-to-school relief checks
Connecticut sends out relief checks to some families in need to coincide with both the back to school season and with Connecticut’s tax free week
Connecticut Consumers Won’t Pay Tax On Some Items For A Whole Week
Who doesn’t like the word ‘free’? I don’t know about you, but every little bit of savings helps especially these days when money is tight. We’re all in luck, the state of Connecticut's Tax-Free Week begins this Sunday, August 21, through Saturday, August 27, 2022!
Stimulus Check From Connecticut: Second Sales Tax-Free Week Starts Sunday
States are continuing to send monetary aid, in the form of child tax credits, tax rebates, etc., to help residents offset at least some of the impacts of inflation. Connecticut is the latest state to join this growing list, and it has come up with a unique way to make things more affordable in the state. This latest stimulus check from Connecticut comes in the form of a Sales Tax-Free Week. Connecticut’s second Sales Tax-Free Week will start on Sunday, and it is the first time that the state will hold two sales-tax holidays in one calendar year.
Face the Facts: Who Qualifies for the State's New $70 Million Career Training Program?
There's a new $70 million career training program in Connecticut. Rep. Joe Courtney (D-2nd District) joins Mike Hydeck to explain who qualifies for the program and how the grant money will be awarded. Mike Hydeck: About 67,000 people are unemployed in Connecticut right now. And there are 100,000 job openings....
Gov. Lamont: 15,000 low-income households in Connecticut to receive $250 per child
Some Connecticut families can expect to get an extra $257.87 per child, Gov. Ned Lamont announced.
CT to send $7M in back-to-school grants to low-income families
CT will pay for the grants, which will support about 27,000 children — or $257.87 per child — with federal pandemic aid.
Stimulus Update: Connecticut to Give Families $257.87 per Child in Back to School Relief
Gov. Ned Lamont announced that the Connecticut Department of Social Services will deliver a one-time COVID-19 relief special benefit to more than 15,000 low-income households as a way to alleviate the...
Some CT families with school children will get $258 per child starting Sunday. Here's who’s eligible.
Some low-income Connecticut families with school children will receive payments starting on Sunday of $258 for each child. Gov. Ned Lamont’s office announced Friday the “one-time, back-to-school, COVID-19 relief special benefit” will be paid out to families over the weekend. The program is called the Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund.
Connecticut added 6,500 jobs in July
Connecticut gained 6,500 jobs in July, a 0.4% uptick to 1.65 million, as the state’s unemployment rate fell to 3.7%, according to data released by the state’s Department of Labor. This marked the seventh consecutive month of employment gains during 2022. Also, the initially released June 2022 job...
State Sending $257 Per Child to Thousands of Low-Income Families
More than 15,000 low-income Connecticut families and households will be receiving a special benefit of a little over $257 per child over the weekend, according to the governor’s office. Gov. Ned Lamont said the Connecticut Department of Social Services will deliver a one-time, back-to-school, COVID-19 relief special benefit of...
Public Utility Regulators Vote To Reduce Electric Rates
The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority Commissioners voted unanimously this week to slightly lower electric rates for Eversource and United Illuminating customers in Connecticut from Sept. 1, 2022, through April 30, 2023. Chairwoman Marissa Paslick Gillett, Vice Chairman John “Jack” Betkoski III, and Commissioner Michael Caron all voted in favor of...
Lamont announces $70M program to help CT workers impacted by COVID-19
GROTON, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont announced the start of a $70 million program Tuesday to benefit Connecticut residents whose employment was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The launch of 19 job training programs, funded by the CareerConneCT program, provides workers with the skills needed for a variety of "high-quality" and "high-demand" careers, according to the webpage on CT.gov. Training and supportive services will be offered for free to eligible participants.
Child tax rebate 2022: Checks of up to $750 to go out in just weeks
Connecticut will soon begin doling out checks of up to $750 to families across the state.
