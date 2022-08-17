ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 8

dumocrates are the cancer of america
3d ago

Why does a married couple that make 200 thousand a year need tax credits for their rug rats !!

Reply
5
Related
ValueWalk

Stimulus Check From Connecticut: Second Sales Tax-Free Week Starts Sunday

States are continuing to send monetary aid, in the form of child tax credits, tax rebates, etc., to help residents offset at least some of the impacts of inflation. Connecticut is the latest state to join this growing list, and it has come up with a unique way to make things more affordable in the state. This latest stimulus check from Connecticut comes in the form of a Sales Tax-Free Week. Connecticut’s second Sales Tax-Free Week will start on Sunday, and it is the first time that the state will hold two sales-tax holidays in one calendar year.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
WestfairOnline

Connecticut added 6,500 jobs in July

Connecticut gained 6,500 jobs in July, a 0.4% uptick to 1.65 million, as the state’s unemployment rate fell to 3.7%, according to data released by the state’s Department of Labor. This marked the seventh consecutive month of employment gains during 2022. Also, the initially released June 2022 job...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

State Sending $257 Per Child to Thousands of Low-Income Families

More than 15,000 low-income Connecticut families and households will be receiving a special benefit of a little over $257 per child over the weekend, according to the governor’s office. Gov. Ned Lamont said the Connecticut Department of Social Services will deliver a one-time, back-to-school, COVID-19 relief special benefit of...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

Public Utility Regulators Vote To Reduce Electric Rates

The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority Commissioners voted unanimously this week to slightly lower electric rates for Eversource and United Illuminating customers in Connecticut from Sept. 1, 2022, through April 30, 2023. Chairwoman Marissa Paslick Gillett, Vice Chairman John “Jack” Betkoski III, and Commissioner Michael Caron all voted in favor of...
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Lamont announces $70M program to help CT workers impacted by COVID-19

GROTON, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont announced the start of a $70 million program Tuesday to benefit Connecticut residents whose employment was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The launch of 19 job training programs, funded by the CareerConneCT program, provides workers with the skills needed for a variety of "high-quality" and "high-demand" careers, according to the webpage on CT.gov. Training and supportive services will be offered for free to eligible participants.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rebates#Federal Income Tax#Tax Return#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax
whdh.com

Police: 2 dead in boating accident off Connecticut shore

STONINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Two men were killed when their boat apparently struck a breakwall off the eastern Connecticut shoreline, state authorities said Saturday. The accident happened Friday evening off the coast of Stonington, not far from the Rhode Island border. Another boater called police shortly after 7 a.m....
STONINGTON, CT
fox61.com

Weekend happenings around Connecticut, August 19-21

CONNECTICUT, USA — This weekend may be bad for outdoor plants with the lack of rain but it'll be great for those with outdoor plans!. Across the state, festivals are being held this weekend to celebrate food, culture, and the arts!. Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters:. The Hartford...
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
Register Citizen

CT residents should expect to see a slight decrease in their utility bills next month. Here’s why

Residential customers of The United Illuminating Co. and Eversource Energy will see monthly savings starting next month following action taken by state utility regulators on Wednesday. Members of the Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority unanimously approved an adjustment in the non-bypassable federally mandated congestion charge rate for both utilities. The...
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy