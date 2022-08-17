ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KHOU

Puppy found in sinkhole filled with mud rescued by Houston SPCA

HOUSTON — A pooch that found itself stuck in a small hole filled with mud to its chest was rescued Tuesday by the Houston SPCA, according to the organization. The animal shelter said a good Samaritan called to report the 8-month-old Great Pyrenees that was trapped in the hole off Regg Drive near Sims Bayou, which is in southwest Houston.
mocomotive.com

Scenes from the Montgomery County home show in Conroe

With the fall season and the holidays approaching, this weekend’s Montgomery County Home and Outdoor Living Show is offering both home improvement ideas and tips to plan for the arrival of guests at your home. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Scenes-from-the-Montgomery-County-home-show-in-17386780.php.
kurv.com

Aunt Charged After Child Falls Out Of Moving SUV

A Houston woman is facing child endangerment charges after her 19-month-old niece fell out of her moving vehicle. Dashcam video captured the incident that happened at one of Houston’s busiest intersections. The family says the child has done this in the past and claim that she was not injured...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FIREFIGHTER CRITICAL AFTER HEAD ON CRASH WHILE ON WAY TO WORK

At 5:30 am this morning, a Houston Fireman was on his way to work in his Ford F150. He was southbound on FM 1485 at Lost Lake when a GMC pickup, which was northbound, crossed the center line hitting him headon. The GMC then caught fire but was quickly extinguished. The driver of the pickup was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition. The firefighter was transported to Kingwood Hospital in critical but stable condition. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office worked the crash. EMC Wrecker removed the Ford from the scene. Northpoint removed the GMC. FM 1485 was closed for about 90-minutes.
fox26houston.com

Northeast Houston home given to refugee family

HOUSTON - A family hoping to make Houston home can now do just that thanks to a special gift. They are now moving into a brand-new house in northeast Houston. The Vergenie family escaped Tanzania and are now not only seeking safety in Houston, but thanks to some big-hearted Houstonians, the Vergenie’s have a beautiful new home.
KHOU

Former Blue Angels FA-18 makes a pit stop near Houston

HOUSTON — Houston drivers got a unique sight on Saturday as a former U.S. Navy Blue Angels FA-19 Hornet was seen riding through town. The aircraft is currently on a cross-country road trip from Florida to California where it will make its final home at the Castle Air Museum.
