Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Neighbor's camera catches moment a Houston mother's son was severely injured in a crash
HOUSTON — Houston mother Tracie Martinez says video from a neighbor’s camera shows the moment her son Edwin Favela was hit on his motorcycle by speeding cars. "Two cars were racing and they hit my son," she said. Now, she says he's in very serious condition at the...
Puppy found in sinkhole filled with mud rescued by Houston SPCA
HOUSTON — A pooch that found itself stuck in a small hole filled with mud to its chest was rescued Tuesday by the Houston SPCA, according to the organization. The animal shelter said a good Samaritan called to report the 8-month-old Great Pyrenees that was trapped in the hole off Regg Drive near Sims Bayou, which is in southwest Houston.
Aunt charged, given bond after toddler tumbles out of moving SUV in southwest Houston, records show
Police said the toddler was in a booster seat, instead of a car seat, with three other kids in the car who were also not properly restrained.
Scenes from the Montgomery County home show in Conroe
With the fall season and the holidays approaching, this weekend’s Montgomery County Home and Outdoor Living Show is offering both home improvement ideas and tips to plan for the arrival of guests at your home. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Scenes-from-the-Montgomery-County-home-show-in-17386780.php.
Click2Houston.com
6-year-old dropped off by bus at wrong location found alone on street corner miles away from home
HOUSTON – After her first day of school, Olivia Reynolds’ parents anxiously waited for her at the corner of their block where the bus was supposed to drop her off. However, when the bus arrived, there was just one problem. Olivia wasn’t on it. The 6-year-old’s mother...
Houston Humane Society struggling with stray animal intake
In the past month, the Houston Humane Society reported that 100 dogs were added to a waitlist for intake for the shelter.
Aunt Charged After Child Falls Out Of Moving SUV
A Houston woman is facing child endangerment charges after her 19-month-old niece fell out of her moving vehicle. Dashcam video captured the incident that happened at one of Houston’s busiest intersections. The family says the child has done this in the past and claim that she was not injured...
FIREFIGHTER CRITICAL AFTER HEAD ON CRASH WHILE ON WAY TO WORK
At 5:30 am this morning, a Houston Fireman was on his way to work in his Ford F150. He was southbound on FM 1485 at Lost Lake when a GMC pickup, which was northbound, crossed the center line hitting him headon. The GMC then caught fire but was quickly extinguished. The driver of the pickup was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition. The firefighter was transported to Kingwood Hospital in critical but stable condition. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office worked the crash. EMC Wrecker removed the Ford from the scene. Northpoint removed the GMC. FM 1485 was closed for about 90-minutes.
Husband shot several times in front of wife following night out near SE Houston bar, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was shot several times in front of his wife following a night out at a southeast Houston bar, police said early Sunday. Houston police Lt. I. Izaguirre said it happened at around 2:30 a.m. in the 10200 block of Telephone Road near Red Robin Lane.
Petco Love, BOBS from Skechers to host mega pet adoption event on Labor Day weekend
HOUSTON – Petco Love, BOBS from Sketchers and several Houston-based animal welfare organizations are teaming up for a mega adoption event in September. More than 1,000 pets are set to be featured at the event slated for September 3 and 4 at the George R. Brown Convention Center from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Thief targets Houston restaurant 3 times in 4 months, damaging property, stealing alcohol, owner says
HOUSTON – A restaurant owner in the Museum District says his business has been broken into several times in the past few months, resulting in property damage and theft totaling almost $50,000. “It’s just one thing after the other,” owner Daniel Wolfe said. Wolfe, the owner and...
2 people injured in Webster apartment fire, HCFMO says; Crews work to battle the flames
CLEAR LAKE, Texas – Fire officials say two individuals have been taken to the hospital after an apartment complex caught on fire in southeast Harris County Saturday afternoon. According to the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire broke out in the 2800 block of west Bay Area Boulevard....
Family searches for 59-year-old security guard who went missing during work shift in Rosharon
A family is holding on to hope that they find a relative who went missing during his work shift. If you know any information you are urged to call HPD at 713-884-3131.
Houston Woman Warning Others By Sharing a Chilling Story About a Napkin That was Left on Her Car Door
It was a birthday that one Houston woman will always remember—but for all the wrong reasons.
Aunt charged with child endangerment after toddler falls out of moving SUV, HPD says
The family member is now facing child endangerment charges but isn't in custody after the shocking video of the child falling out of the car came to light.
Northeast Houston home given to refugee family
HOUSTON - A family hoping to make Houston home can now do just that thanks to a special gift. They are now moving into a brand-new house in northeast Houston. The Vergenie family escaped Tanzania and are now not only seeking safety in Houston, but thanks to some big-hearted Houstonians, the Vergenie’s have a beautiful new home.
Former Blue Angels FA-18 makes a pit stop near Houston
HOUSTON — Houston drivers got a unique sight on Saturday as a former U.S. Navy Blue Angels FA-19 Hornet was seen riding through town. The aircraft is currently on a cross-country road trip from Florida to California where it will make its final home at the Castle Air Museum.
2 men wounded in drive-by shooting inside northeast Houston home, police say
HOUSTON – A drive-by shooting left two men wounded inside a northeast Houston home early Sunday, Houston police said. It happened in the 600 block of Hoffman Street and Lyons Avenue at around midnight. Investigators said the men were inside a home with a woman and a child when...
Houston Life Prize Wheel: Angela from Atascocita got her wish for her birthday!
Spinning today was Angela from Atascocita! She is part of the ‘Night Court’ musical production, and it’s her birthday on Monday!. Before spinning the wheel, Derrick asked, “is there anything you have in mind? Anything you have your eyes on, on this wheel?”. “The birthday money!...
Houston Woman Says She Was Poisoned Outside Popular Venue
The substance used to poison the woman is still uncertain, but authorities theorize that this was all some sort of elaborate kidnapping attempt. Dawn now hopes to obtain footage of the parking lot and file a police report.
