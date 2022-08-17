Read full article on original website
kciiradio.com
Washington Healthy Hometown Walking Audit to Be Held in September
The Washington Public Library will host an interactive workshop by Wellmark designed to look at Washington’s walkability, bike-ability, and traffic safety. There will be a presentation about various community design concepts that relate to walkability, safe routes to schools, bike-ability, and traffic safety. After the presentation, participants will go...
kciiradio.com
Library to Host Downtown Forum on Homelessness in Washington
The Washington Public Library, in partnership with Main Street Washington, will be hosting a Downtown Forum on Monday, August 22nd, from 2:00-4:00 pm to discuss downtown safety and homelessness in Washington. Speakers will detail the work being done, and the attendees are also encouraged to share their ideas to help the Washington community.
kciiradio.com
Riverside City Council Preview
The Riverside City Council will meet in special session this week. There will be a considered resolution to approve pursuing the Washington County Riverboat Foundation Grant. The City Clerk will also review the 3rd Street Financing. The meeting will be on Monday, August 22nd, 2022 at 6:00pm, and will take...
Effort seeks $50,000 to repair beloved Cedar Rapids business
Freda’s Beauty Rama and Gift Shop, a historic Black-owned business situated inside a quaint brick building in the Oakhill Jackson neighborhood, was a “second home” to Edwin Montgomery, his siblings and his friends growing up.
littlevillagemag.com
Film spotlighting North Liberty’s Golf View Mobile Home Park community to screen in Iowa cities
A Decent Home played to packed houses at FilmScene when director Sara Terry held screenings of the documentary this spring. The film tells the story of mobile home park residents as they try to preserve their communities and their homes after the parks are bought by private equity funds and other investors determined to maximize profits at their expense. North Liberty’s Golf View Mobile Home Court is one of the communities featured in the film.
Targeted prank: ‘Coming soon’ sign for Target in Iowa city was hoax
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — A central Iowa city was the target of quite a prank. Residents in Marshalltown were greeted with a sign touting a new Target store, KCCI-TV reported. While the retail giant’s name was not on the “Coming Soon!” sign, its distinctive logo led citizens to believe that Target was coming to town at the site that once housed the UnityPoint Health facility.
kciiradio.com
Washington Mayor Looks to Make Wellness Park More Inclusive
At the August 16th City Council meeting, the council unanimously approved the application for a $150,000 grant from the Washington County Riverboat Foundation to renovate Wellness Park. The Iowa League of Cities recently acknowledged Wellness Park as a recipient of a 2022 All-Star Community Award. Washington Mayor Jaron Rosien spoke...
kciiradio.com
Free Field Day Coming to Wapello
There is a free field day scheduled Wednesday, September 14th, from 10 a.m. -12:00 p.m. at the John Murry Farm north of Wapello for anyone wanting to learn more about strip-till and improving soil health. Field Day presenters include; NRCS Area Soil Health Specialist JD Hollingsworth, discussing soil health, a...
kciiradio.com
Auditions Being Held at Washington Community Center
Auditions will be held at the Washington Community Center on August 30th at 6:00 pm for the upcoming Washington Community Theater production of “All Because of Agatha.” Up for grabs will be six female and four male roles for the supernatural comedy set in Salem, Massachusetts. The play centers around cartoonist Duff O’Hara and his young bride, Joan who live in a charming old house that plays host to a yearly paranormal visit by a destructive witch named Agatha Forbes.
kciiradio.com
Washington County Ambulance Purchases New Ambulance
At the August 2nd Board of Supervisors meeting, the board acknowledged the Washington County Ambulance’s application for funds from the Washington County Riverboat Foundation to purchase a new ambulance. At the August 16th Board of Supervisors meeting during the Department Heads comment period, Washington County Ambulance Director Jeremy Peck informed the board that a new Ambulance had been purchased. The new ambulance must undergo a fitting for several technology upgrades but should be in service soon.
KCRG.com
Strong storms are expected through this evening
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Showers and thunderstorms have redeveloped over eastern Iowa this afternoon. They are expected to last into this evening. A severe thunderstorm watch is now in effect for parts of eastern Iowa until 8 PM. This includes the cities of Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, and Waterloo.
kciiradio.com
William E. Lewis
Celebration of life services for 85-year-old William E. “Bill” Lewis of Lone Tree will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, August 22, at Jones & Eden Funeral Home in Washington. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Sunday, August 21, at Jones & Eden Funeral Home. Interment will take place at the Oregon Township Cemetery in Ainsworth. Memorials have been established for the Johnson County Humane Society or Salem Church.
Big Box Store with Iowa Locations Dishing Out Massive Bonuses
Inflation is a word you hear a lot. It is a small word, that packs a powerful punch for families. As inflation rises, prices rise. The cost of living rises. With many Iowa, and American fmailies already feeling a pinch, it can feel difficult to find relief. The White House...
Founder of Iconic Iowa Furniture Store Passes Away
There were two big furniture stores all Cedar Rapidians remember growing up. Who didn't spend hours just roaming the aisles at the legendary Smulekoff's even if you never ended up buying anything? We all remember the lament leading up to the final days of its closing, after 125 years in business, back in 2014.
kciiradio.com
Beatrice “Bea” Y. Hershberger Knepp
A celebration of life for 79-year-old Beatrice “Bea” Y. Hershberger Knepp of Fayetteville, Arkansas, Formerly of Grove, Oklahoma and Kalona, Iowa will be held Monday, August 22nd at 10:30a.m. at the East Union Mennonite Church in rural Kalona. Burial will follow at the East Union Cemetery. The service will be available via Livestream on the Beatty-Peterseim Facebook page and YouTube. Family will greet friends from 3-6p.m. Sunday, August 21st at the Peterseim Funeral Home in Kalona. A memorial fund has been established.
KCRG.com
Massive mural catches attention near downtown Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A new mural in Cedar Rapids is catching a lot of attention. You can’t miss it if you’re in the area of Kingston Village near Fix Salon on the southwest side. Scott Takes of Underground Art Studios says this is the biggest mural he’s...
kciiradio.com
Major Renovations Coming to Washington High School
At the August 10th Washington Community School Board meeting, a presentation was held by SVPA Architects to showcase the possible renovation plans for Washington High School. These changes include widening the circle drive in front of the school, adding a new two-story wing, a new gymnasium on the southeast corner, and adding and renovating many classrooms.
kciiradio.com
Fairfield Chamber Schedules Barnyard Bash Event
The Fairfield Area Chamber of Commerce in association with Jefferson County Farm Bureau and Agri Industrial Plastics is sponsoring the Barnyard Bash at Maasdam Barns in Fairfield on Friday, September 9th, at 4:30 p.m. Executive Director of the Fairfield Area Chamber of Commerce Mendy McAdams shares what families can expect...
kciiradio.com
Board of Health Preview
The Washington County Board of Health will meet in regular session on Monday, August 22nd. A pair of financial reports for public and environmental health will be on the agenda. There will be a pair of discussions about two separate incidents involving dogs and a discussion about possible septic issues with rental properties. Action will also be taken on a contract for Jet Therapy and Washington County Public Health’s emergency preparedness policies and procedures.
KIMT
North Iowa Home and Landscaping Show gets new owner
MASON CITY, Iowa – The North Iowa Home and Landscaping Show in Mason City has a new owner. Events Inc., a newly formed event promotional company has purchased the North Iowa Home Show, along with the Eastern Iowa Home and Landscaping Show in Waterloo, the Cedar Rapids Sportshow, the Eastern Iowa Sportshow in Cedar Fall, and the Iowa Boat, RV and Vacation Show in Cedar Falls.
