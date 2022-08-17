ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Tempe Chamber hosting ASU football kickoff luncheon

The Tempe Chamber of Commerce will host the 2022 ASU Sun Devil Football Kickoff Luncheon presented by San Tan Ford on Aug. 26, 2022.

The luncheon will be held at the San Tan Ford Club inside Sun Devil Stadium from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm.

This year’s event promises to be packed full of fun and special guests as Sun Devil Football builds momentum for the start of Coach Edward’s 5th season at the helm. Tim Healey, voice of the Devils, will preview the upcoming season featuring a spirited round of Q & A with coaches and players. Fans will hear from Head Coach Herm Edwards, have an opportunity to meet many of the 2022 team and enjoy photo opportunities with Sparky, the Sun Devil Mascot and ASU spirit squads.

"We are very excited to host the 2022 Kickoff Luncheon in such a fantastic space inside Sun Devil stadium,” said Tempe Chamber President and CEO, Colin Diaz. “This setting provides an excellent opportunity for our business community to connect with the university and Sun Devil football. Over the years, the luncheon has proven to be a compelling and fun event. This year won’t disappoint."

