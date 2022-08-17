Read full article on original website
Related
August heatwave tests new Oregon rule for workers
When a record-breaking heat wave settled over the Pacific Northwest, it didn’t take long for high temperatures to test the effectiveness of new state safety rules aimed at addressing the effects of climate change on both indoor and outdoor workers. As temperatures exceeded 95 degrees Fahrenheit for more than...
Oregon secures up to $83.5 million in federal aid to support small businesses
Oregon is in line to receive as much as $83.5 million in federal funding to promote small business growth and entrepreneurship in underserved communities across the state. The U.S. Treasury Department announced Friday that Oregon was among four states to receive $750 million in the latest round of funding through the State Small Business Credit Initiative Program, or SSBCI.
Readers respond: Medicaid audit needed
Thank you, Jamie Goldberg, for exposing the shameful application process for Medicaid-funded long term assistance. (“Oregon Medicaid applicants erroneously denied benefits due to software glitches, lack of training,” Aug. 6) Are the 12,000 delayed applications submitted through Oregon’s new ONE application portal “not that bad,” as one Portland...
Oregon’s 150-plus apprenticeship programs offer big earnings potential, lack diversity
Jen Brallier is the only woman on her 14-person team of bricklayers. Brallier, 43, is an apprentice learning the ropes of bricklaying in Portland by working hands-on in the industry. She’s two months into a four-year apprenticeship program that will ultimately help her earn journey-level certification and upwards of $40 an hour doing brickwork on buildings.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Opinion: Safe, welcoming schools key for helping students reach their potential
Gill is director of the Oregon Department of Education. As Oregon’s students return to their classrooms, we must make sure our students are recognized for their strength and resiliency and receive the personalized support they need to succeed. We know there were students, families and staff in communities disproportionately...
nbc16.com
Inflation Reduction Act addresses climate change: What will the impact be in Oregon?
EUGENE, Ore. — The Inflation Reduction Act is the most significant climate change law in American history, but how will this impact Oregonians?. Our newsroom outlined three provisions that the law hopes to address: lowering energy costs, improving air quality, and making communities more resilient against natural disasters like wildfires.
Letter from the Editor: Transparency is best, whether related to Trump or local matters
It likely will come as no surprise that I favor the release of court documents related to the seizure of materials from former President Donald Trump’s Palm Beach mansion. Journalists typically fight for government transparency and that includes open courts. Oregon has a particularly strong protection for open courts in its constitution, which says “no court shall be secret.” That provision has led to numerous decisions favoring the release of records filed in Oregon courts.
Beagles rescued from breeding facility arrive to Oregon, Washington shelters
Beagles rescued from a Virginia breeding facility arrived to shelters in Washington and Oregon looking for new homes.
RELATED PEOPLE
Readers respond: Full-serve gas helps many
I understand many people think it is better to be able to pump your own gas. (“Editorial: Oregon should lift ban on self-serve gas,” Aug. 14) However, I grew up in an era and then a state where self-service gas was not allowed. I need a primer in how to operate self-serve whenever I take a solo road trip into another state.
Friday in Portland: Oregon set to receive up to $83.5M in federal small business funding and more
(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Aug. 19 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Oregon to receive up to $83.5M in federal small business funding.
How new Colorado River water cuts will impact Western states, residents
Arizona and Nevada residents won’t face bans on watering their lawns or washing their cars despite more Colorado River water shortages. But U.S. officials announced Tuesday there will be less water available next year for them from the river that serves 40 million people in the West and Mexico and a farm industry worth billions of dollars. Observers warn that a reckoning is still coming for the growing region because the water crisis is expected to generate future cuts.
KGW
Russian hacker behind multiple attacks in state arrives in Oregon
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — A Russian national suspected of carrying out the cyber attacks that crippled Sky Lakes Medical Center arrived in Portland for court this week. Denis Dubnikov pleaded not guilty to charges related to his involvement with an international cryptocurrency money laundering conspiracy. Dubnikov was arrested in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Readers respond: Vote McLeod-Skinner for opportunity
My 72-year-old self was stunned to discover first-hand the difficulties a young person faces getting their independent life started in northwestern Oregon. My stepdaughter tried to move from another state to Clackamas County to be near her father as she seeks better opportunities for herself and her young son. She had seen ads for affordable apartments but found nothing when she got here. Widening the search still failed to produce anything that would allow this hard-working young woman to put food on the table and pay for necessities like health care, child care and transportation. How on earth do young people get their lives started? The problem is widespread. We need more voices in Congress advocating for working families and opportunities for our young people. Having heard, spoken personally with and then researched Jamie McLeod-Skinner, I can’t overstate my enthusiasm for this dynamic woman running to represent the 5th Congressional District. Check her out. She relates to regular Oregonians, cares about these problems and will work to deliver for us.
Oregon sees more than 1,000 lightning strikes in 24 hours
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Areas of Central and Southwestern Oregon are estimated to have been hit by 1,006 lightning strikes between Wednesday morning and 8 a.m. Thursday, sparking as many as 25 new wildfires in the region. Northwest Interagency Coordination Center spokesperson Jean Nelson-Dean told KOIN 6 that the individual fires have burned roughly 60 […]
Oregon’s next governor will help shape state tax policy. Here’s what the candidates’ tax returns show
Two of Oregon’s leading candidates for governor released portions of their last three years of tax returns this week, giving a snapshot of their personal finances that could inform their approach to governing the state and policy for all taxpayers. Democrat Tina Kotek and her wife brought in about...
pdxpipeline.com
Oregon Cannabis Association Presents The Summer Fair @ The Redd on Salmon | Featuring 60+ Producers, Processors, Makers & Dispensaries
THE SUMMER FAIR IS BACK! In the spirit of carnivals, street fairs and summer celebrations, the 5th Annual Summer Fair brings the public into the wonderful world of Oregon cannabis. With more than forty producers, processors, makers and dispensaries alongside other crafts, music and fair food, this is the best event of the summer!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Poll: Abortion increasingly important for Oregon Democrats likely to vote in November
A growing number of Oregon Democratic voters cited abortion as the most important issue to them in picking a new governor in November, according to new poll results from earlier this month. In the survey of likely voters conducted by DHM Research from Aug. 6 to Aug. 11, 16% of...
NBC News
'The party left me’: Oregon’s independent gubernatorial candidate
Independent candidate Betsy Johnson delivered over 48,000 signatures – more than double what she needed – to get on the ballot for Oregon’s gubernatorial race. The former Democratic state senator joins Meet the Press NOW to share why she’s choosing to run without a party.Aug. 19, 2022.
Here’s why Oregonians say they quit their jobs in the last 2 years
Since 2021, the U.S. has been working its way through The Great Resignation, where many workers have left their jobs in search of better options. Oregon is no exception.
KATU.com
Lawsuit alleging abuses in Oregon's foster care system gains class action status
SALEM, Ore. — A lawsuit against Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and Oregon's Department of Human Services, Child welfare Division, was granted class action status by a federal judge Aug. 17. The lawsuit, filed in April of 2019, was brought by Disability Rights Oregon, a New York-based nonprofit, A Better...
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
79K+
Followers
45K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0