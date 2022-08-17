ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

The Oregonian

August heatwave tests new Oregon rule for workers

When a record-breaking heat wave settled over the Pacific Northwest, it didn’t take long for high temperatures to test the effectiveness of new state safety rules aimed at addressing the effects of climate change on both indoor and outdoor workers. As temperatures exceeded 95 degrees Fahrenheit for more than...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Medicaid audit needed

Thank you, Jamie Goldberg, for exposing the shameful application process for Medicaid-funded long term assistance. (“Oregon Medicaid applicants erroneously denied benefits due to software glitches, lack of training,” Aug. 6) Are the 12,000 delayed applications submitted through Oregon’s new ONE application portal “not that bad,” as one Portland...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Oregon’s 150-plus apprenticeship programs offer big earnings potential, lack diversity

Jen Brallier is the only woman on her 14-person team of bricklayers. Brallier, 43, is an apprentice learning the ropes of bricklaying in Portland by working hands-on in the industry. She’s two months into a four-year apprenticeship program that will ultimately help her earn journey-level certification and upwards of $40 an hour doing brickwork on buildings.
OREGON STATE
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
The Oregonian

Letter from the Editor: Transparency is best, whether related to Trump or local matters

It likely will come as no surprise that I favor the release of court documents related to the seizure of materials from former President Donald Trump’s Palm Beach mansion. Journalists typically fight for government transparency and that includes open courts. Oregon has a particularly strong protection for open courts in its constitution, which says “no court shall be secret.” That provision has led to numerous decisions favoring the release of records filed in Oregon courts.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Full-serve gas helps many

I understand many people think it is better to be able to pump your own gas. (“Editorial: Oregon should lift ban on self-serve gas,” Aug. 14) However, I grew up in an era and then a state where self-service gas was not allowed. I need a primer in how to operate self-serve whenever I take a solo road trip into another state.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

How new Colorado River water cuts will impact Western states, residents

Arizona and Nevada residents won’t face bans on watering their lawns or washing their cars despite more Colorado River water shortages. But U.S. officials announced Tuesday there will be less water available next year for them from the river that serves 40 million people in the West and Mexico and a farm industry worth billions of dollars. Observers warn that a reckoning is still coming for the growing region because the water crisis is expected to generate future cuts.
ARIZONA STATE
KGW

Russian hacker behind multiple attacks in state arrives in Oregon

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — A Russian national suspected of carrying out the cyber attacks that crippled Sky Lakes Medical Center arrived in Portland for court this week. Denis Dubnikov pleaded not guilty to charges related to his involvement with an international cryptocurrency money laundering conspiracy. Dubnikov was arrested in...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Vote McLeod-Skinner for opportunity

My 72-year-old self was stunned to discover first-hand the difficulties a young person faces getting their independent life started in northwestern Oregon. My stepdaughter tried to move from another state to Clackamas County to be near her father as she seeks better opportunities for herself and her young son. She had seen ads for affordable apartments but found nothing when she got here. Widening the search still failed to produce anything that would allow this hard-working young woman to put food on the table and pay for necessities like health care, child care and transportation. How on earth do young people get their lives started? The problem is widespread. We need more voices in Congress advocating for working families and opportunities for our young people. Having heard, spoken personally with and then researched Jamie McLeod-Skinner, I can’t overstate my enthusiasm for this dynamic woman running to represent the 5th Congressional District. Check her out. She relates to regular Oregonians, cares about these problems and will work to deliver for us.
OREGON STATE
KOIN 6 News

Oregon sees more than 1,000 lightning strikes in 24 hours

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Areas of Central and Southwestern Oregon are estimated to have been hit by 1,006 lightning strikes between Wednesday morning and 8 a.m. Thursday, sparking as many as 25 new wildfires in the region. Northwest Interagency Coordination Center spokesperson Jean Nelson-Dean told KOIN 6 that the individual fires have burned roughly 60 […]
OREGON STATE
pdxpipeline.com

Oregon Cannabis Association Presents The Summer Fair @ The Redd on Salmon | Featuring 60+ Producers, Processors, Makers & Dispensaries

THE SUMMER FAIR IS BACK! In the spirit of carnivals, street fairs and summer celebrations, the 5th Annual Summer Fair brings the public into the wonderful world of Oregon cannabis. With more than forty producers, processors, makers and dispensaries alongside other crafts, music and fair food, this is the best event of the summer!
PORTLAND, OR
