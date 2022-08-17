My 72-year-old self was stunned to discover first-hand the difficulties a young person faces getting their independent life started in northwestern Oregon. My stepdaughter tried to move from another state to Clackamas County to be near her father as she seeks better opportunities for herself and her young son. She had seen ads for affordable apartments but found nothing when she got here. Widening the search still failed to produce anything that would allow this hard-working young woman to put food on the table and pay for necessities like health care, child care and transportation. How on earth do young people get their lives started? The problem is widespread. We need more voices in Congress advocating for working families and opportunities for our young people. Having heard, spoken personally with and then researched Jamie McLeod-Skinner, I can’t overstate my enthusiasm for this dynamic woman running to represent the 5th Congressional District. Check her out. She relates to regular Oregonians, cares about these problems and will work to deliver for us.

OREGON STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO