Remembering Teddy Harder: Councilman, youth coach, ‘a Warrior first and a proud Bulldog’

He was a D’Iberville councilman and a Harrison County School Board director for 20 years, and Teddy Harder Jr. touched countless lives as a coach of several D’Iberville youth sports teams.

Harder, 73, died Saturday after experiencing complications following surgery.

“Not only are we grieving as a family, the whole community is grieving as well,” said his daughter Cindy Harder.

Hundreds of people are expected to attend funeral services Friday. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Biloxi City Cemetery.

The community is welcome to come to the D’Iberville Community Center after the services to share stories and celebrate his life, his daughter said.

Good-bye coach

For 30 years he coached girls’ softball, Little League baseball, pee wee football and other teams in D’Iberville. “A lot of people looked up to him like we was their father,” his daughter said.

Councilman Joey Bosarge said Harder coached him in football.

“He was my coach and I also got to serve on city council with him,” Bosarge said. Harder was part of his life as a child and as an adult.

“That’s how long he served,” he said

“You can’t say ‘D’Iberville’ without Teddy Harder,” Bosarge said. “We’re all better off knowing him.”

Erica Dumas posted on social media to show the impact Harder had on her life: “You took us to my first college football game at MSU and that began my love for the sport. Thank you for all you did for our community, your legacy is one that will not be forgotten.”

Harder worked at Ingalls Shipbuilding while doing all this volunteer work and spending time with his daughters Cindy and Michelle and his grandchildren, who Bosarge said were his life.

Warrior and Bulldog

Harder graduated as salutatorian of his D’Iberville High School Class and was fond of saying, “Salutatorian of 41,” referring to the number of students in his graduating class.

He went on to graduate from Mississippi State University in 1971.

“He was a Warrior first and a proud Bulldog,” Bosarge said of Harder’s loyalty to the D’Iberville Warriors and Mississippi State Bulldogs.

“Teddy set off for State in the ‘60s, not even knowing where Starkville was on a map,” Jeffrey Ellis said in a Facebook tribute to Harder. “Paid his way through college working in the Perry Cafeteria and was the first to graduate in his family.”

Former D’Iberville City Manager Bobby Eleuterius said he saw Harder a few days before he died. Eleuterius said he came to ask him to sign his petition to run again for the school board.

Harder was committed to the youth of the community and to his family, he said. Lots of people are devoted to their parents, Eleuterius said. “He took his dad with him everywhere he went.”

Harder and Eleuterius went to a couple of Mississippi State games together, although Eleuterius favors Ole Miss. When Mississippi State won the championship, Eleuterius bought him a souvenir hat. He also got him a hat when Ole Miss won.

“No thanks. You keep that,” Harder told him.

City leader through good times and bad

Harder was elected to D’Iberville City Council in 1993, the same year Rusty Quave was elected mayor. Together with other council members they saw the city through Hurricane Katrina and the transformation of the town into a retail powerhouse as The Promenade stores were added to the development on Sangani Boulevard.

Quave said he and Harder worked with the state Department of Transportation for nearly 20 years to come up with a plan to move traffic as economic development grew the city. The Interstate 10 and I-110 intersection moved traffic and fueled more development. They also worked together for 20 years to land Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort.

“I never met anyone so dedicated to his community, the school he went to, the people,” said Stephen Furney, who served on the council with Harder for four years.

“I learned so much from him,” Furney said, and they remained good friends after the election when their tenure on council ended.

“I’d be a liar if I didn’t say I have a broken heart,” Harder said on his last day on the council. “It’s been a great ride.”

He said his late father and campaign manager would say, “Harder, boy, I’m so proud of you.”

Tributes from so many

The community began posting stories and tributes to Harder when word of his passing spread Saturday, and they show how many organizations he was part of and ways he impacted the D’Iberville community.

Among the groups and individuals who paid tribute are:

▪ D’Iberville Historical Society, where he was vice president: “Teddy brought ideas to the table and always wanted nothing but the best for preserving history in D’Iberville and St. Martin,” said Keith Wilson, president of the organization. “He loved D’Iberville.”

▪ Cruisin’ The Coast. Deonne Olier, planning and zoning director in D’Iberville for many years, said: “Teddy volunteered for us every year at Cruisin’ The Coast even after he wasn’t a D’Iberville City Councilman.”

▪ North Bay Mardi Gras Association. Harder also kept the Mardi Gras spirit going as a member, and drove almost all the Grand Marshals since he was one in 2008.

▪ Knights of Columbus North Biloxi Branch. Vincent Krueger said Harder “was always smiling, very charitable, always giving, very supportive, and encouraging. A friend to everyone.”

▪ Warriors Football Booster Club shared: “Mr. Teddy Harder was a member of the Warrior Chain Gang for many years.”

Former City Manager Clay Jones summed up his life. “He loved Mississippi State, all kids, his family and sports,” Jones said. “He took great pride in his city and was proud to represent all of the citizens. He was a kind soul and a good man.”