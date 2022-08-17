ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

No injuries reported in train, truck crash in northeast Amarillo

By Cat Keenan
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago

Update:

Officials with BNSF Railway released further information on the Wednesday afternoon train collision involving a pickup truck.

According to the released information, a train collided with a pickup at an industry rail spur near East Amarillo Boulevard at around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday. There were no injuries to the crew or the person in the pickup.

Original:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A train collided with a pickup truck in the area of Sanborn and North Grand on Wednesday. Despite the damage sustained to the vehicle, however, officials reported that no one was injured.

According to officers on the scene of the incident, a Toyota Tacoma was sitting on the railroad tracks when a train collided with it. There was no word from officials regarding the speed of the train, but no one was reported to be injured in the crash.

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

