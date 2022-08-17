ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, WA

luxury-houses.net

This $11M Modern and Luxury Estate Features Ultimate Spaces for Living and Entertaining in Bellevue

The Estate in Bellevue is a luxurious home of casual elegance and total privacy now available for sale. This home located at 209 Northside Road, Bellevue, Washington; offering 07 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 10,270 square feet of living spaces. Call Lisa J Turnure – Coldwell Banker Bain (Phone: 206 919-6605) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Bellevue.
The Stranger

One Easy Fix Could Shave Years Off Seattle's Affordable Housing Developments

This month, advocates for affordable housing permit reform accused the Seattle Department of Construction and Inspection (SDCI) of improperly influencing the work of a stakeholder group that the city council convened to recommend fixes to an arguably unnecessary permitting process called design review, which the agency oversees. As conflicts and delays mount, at least four members of the group threatened to resign if the City didn't address the issues.
SEATTLE, WA
ncwlife.com

$49M Lynnwood bridge could improve I-5 traffic

(The Center Square) – The City of Lynnwood, Washington, received a $25 million grant to build a new six-lane, multimodal bridge over Interstate-5 to reduce traffic congestion. The estimated total cost of the Poplar Way Bridge Project is approximately $49 million with an anticipated opening date in late 2023...
LYNNWOOD, WA
waterlandblog.com

Brown Bear Car Wash will celebrate 65th birthday Aug. 25 with FREE car washes

Brown Bear Car Wash will celebrate its 65th birthday on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 with free “Beary Clean” car washes at 28 tunnel locations, including Des Moines. Free car washes will be given out from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 28 tunnel wash locations. Last year’s one-day event added sparkle and shine to 32,639 cars and trucks across the Puget Sound area.
DES MOINES, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

42 mobile home owners forced to move in Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Forty-two mobile homeowners in Puyallup are being forced to move out, so a developer can make way for a new apartment complex. City of Puyallup spokesperson Eric Johnson says 11 families have already relocated. “This is a special situation,” said Johnson. “We have a development coming...
PUYALLUP, WA
knkx.org

Recently digitized Northwest photos connect history to recent headlines

The Seattle Public Library digitized approximately 800 new images this year, more than doubling the size of its historical Northwest Photograph Collection. Completed over nine months, the project was funded by a grant from the Washington State Library and Institute of Museum and Library Services. Part of the library’s Special...
SEATTLE, WA
boatlyfe.com

Boating in Seattle: Everything You Need to Know

Boating is immensely popular in the state of Washington. It is estimated that 700,000 Washingtonians own some type of watercraft—and Seattle happens to be a major hub for this boating activity. Locals here love to get on the water, whether it’s a day boat, sailboat, yacht, or row boat. If you’re looking for a happy boating community to get cozy with, consider boating in Seattle, which offers beginners and enthusiasts the perfect setting and circumstances to get going.
SEATTLE, WA
425magazine.com

Bis on Main Transferring Ownership This Fall

Eastside staple Bis on Main is transferring ownership from Joe Vilardi to Bobby Moore effective Oct. 1. Vilardi and Michael Fredi — who had been friends for nearly 25 years when they joined forces on the joint endeavor — opened the restaurant in September 1998, which has in the years since become one of the area’s defining premier restaurants. (Vilardi took over full ownership in 1999.)
WOODINVILLE, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Sound Transit light rail extension faces months-long delay

(The Center Square) – The Sound Transit light rail extension is facing more delays that could extend for multiple months. The Sound Transit Board System Expansion Committee received the news in a report Thursday that detailed the causes for the delay. Issues with mortar pads, rebar placements and track fasteners featured prominently. So did the long-term impacts of the pandemic and a concrete pour strike earlier this year.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
downtownbellevue.com

Bellevue to Host Rock ’N’ Roll Running Event for First Time

For the first time ever, the Rock ’n’ Roll Washington running event will be taking place in Bellevue. Taking place on September 3rd and 4th, the kids run, 5K and half marathon will be over Labor Day weekend. Live musical acts will be stationed throughout the half marathon...

