U.S. government failed to protect endangered Orcas by approving unsustainable salmon harvest levels, Seattle court findsPolarbearSeattle, WA
Washington Child Care Providers To Receive One-Time PaymentCadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
The Cold Case Murder of Patricia Barnes Solved After 26 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Seattle, WA
10 Weekend Trips from Seattle to Take in 2022Becca CSeattle, WA
luxury-houses.net
This $11M Modern and Luxury Estate Features Ultimate Spaces for Living and Entertaining in Bellevue
The Estate in Bellevue is a luxurious home of casual elegance and total privacy now available for sale. This home located at 209 Northside Road, Bellevue, Washington; offering 07 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 10,270 square feet of living spaces. Call Lisa J Turnure – Coldwell Banker Bain (Phone: 206 919-6605) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Bellevue.
New data shows downtown Seattle approaching pre-pandemic tourism levels
SEATTLE — New data released by the Downtown Seattle Association (DSA) shows the city has had a busy tourist season, with numbers closing in on pre-pandemic levels in a handful of economic recovery categories. "The comeback will be spectacular," is what the DSA said back in April 2020. Now...
The Stranger
One Easy Fix Could Shave Years Off Seattle's Affordable Housing Developments
This month, advocates for affordable housing permit reform accused the Seattle Department of Construction and Inspection (SDCI) of improperly influencing the work of a stakeholder group that the city council convened to recommend fixes to an arguably unnecessary permitting process called design review, which the agency oversees. As conflicts and delays mount, at least four members of the group threatened to resign if the City didn't address the issues.
'Landmark on the Sound' could face demolition, but advocates are trying to save the building
DES MOINES, Wash. — With an application for demolition on file with the city, groups are hoping to save the Masonic Home of Washington, also known as "Landmark on the Sound." "It just kind of wows you," said Des Moines resident Lloyd Lytle Jr. as he described why he...
KUOW
Displacement is a big problem in Seattle. Subsidized apartments help, but only somewhat
Seattle must, by state law, make room for newcomers to live. But that growth is pushing people out, especially Black and immigrant families. Some people are trying to help ease displacement in Seattle by organizing communities and chasing grants, in order to build subsidized affordable apartments. But critics warn that...
Major delays announced for light rail expansion into Redmond, Lynnwood, and Federal Way
The ribbon cuttings for Sound Transit light rail extensions are being pushed back again. Construction problems, a concrete workers’ strike, and other issues are pushing all the projects behind schedule. East Link, Redmond, Lynnwood, and Federal Way. None of them will likely open on time. Major construction flaws on...
livingsnoqualmie.com
Water Woes Wage on in the Snoqualmie Valley as the City of North Bend Offers to Purchase Sallal Water Association
In an in-person statement at the August 16th Sallal Water public meeting, Mayor Rob McFarland offered to purchase the Association for its full fair market value on behalf of the City of North Bend. The surprise, but not entirely unexpected, move by McFarland comes after 15 years of failed attempts...
ncwlife.com
$49M Lynnwood bridge could improve I-5 traffic
(The Center Square) – The City of Lynnwood, Washington, received a $25 million grant to build a new six-lane, multimodal bridge over Interstate-5 to reduce traffic congestion. The estimated total cost of the Poplar Way Bridge Project is approximately $49 million with an anticipated opening date in late 2023...
waterlandblog.com
Brown Bear Car Wash will celebrate 65th birthday Aug. 25 with FREE car washes
Brown Bear Car Wash will celebrate its 65th birthday on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 with free “Beary Clean” car washes at 28 tunnel locations, including Des Moines. Free car washes will be given out from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 28 tunnel wash locations. Last year’s one-day event added sparkle and shine to 32,639 cars and trucks across the Puget Sound area.
South Seattle community bands together to save affordable housing complex
SEATTLE — The Arches Apartments on Rainier Avenue South have been affordable housing for years. The owner recently died, and the apartment building went up for sale. Theresa Morris lives in the affordable housing complex across the street called The Brighton. “It’s everything, they really try and watch the...
lynnwoodtimes.com
BREAKING: County approves $20 million purchase of bridge-housing units
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., August 17, 2022 – After approximately 2 hours of public testimony, the Snohomish County Council with a vote of 3-2 today, will move forward with the agreement to purchase two hotels to significantly boost bridge housing with access to behavioral health services within the County. “The...
everout.com
The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Aug 19-21, 2022
This weekend is guaranteeing no bad days, with events from CHOMP! 2022 to the LUSIO Lights Festival and from Seafair Floating Concert to the kickoff of the Seattle Design Festival vying for your time but not a lot of your budget. Although. Washington’s statewide mask mandate has been lifted, venues...
42 mobile home owners forced to move in Puyallup
PUYALLUP, Wash. — Forty-two mobile homeowners in Puyallup are being forced to move out, so a developer can make way for a new apartment complex. City of Puyallup spokesperson Eric Johnson says 11 families have already relocated. “This is a special situation,” said Johnson. “We have a development coming...
knkx.org
Recently digitized Northwest photos connect history to recent headlines
The Seattle Public Library digitized approximately 800 new images this year, more than doubling the size of its historical Northwest Photograph Collection. Completed over nine months, the project was funded by a grant from the Washington State Library and Institute of Museum and Library Services. Part of the library’s Special...
boatlyfe.com
Boating in Seattle: Everything You Need to Know
Boating is immensely popular in the state of Washington. It is estimated that 700,000 Washingtonians own some type of watercraft—and Seattle happens to be a major hub for this boating activity. Locals here love to get on the water, whether it’s a day boat, sailboat, yacht, or row boat. If you’re looking for a happy boating community to get cozy with, consider boating in Seattle, which offers beginners and enthusiasts the perfect setting and circumstances to get going.
425magazine.com
Bis on Main Transferring Ownership This Fall
Eastside staple Bis on Main is transferring ownership from Joe Vilardi to Bobby Moore effective Oct. 1. Vilardi and Michael Fredi — who had been friends for nearly 25 years when they joined forces on the joint endeavor — opened the restaurant in September 1998, which has in the years since become one of the area’s defining premier restaurants. (Vilardi took over full ownership in 1999.)
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Sound Transit light rail extension faces months-long delay
(The Center Square) – The Sound Transit light rail extension is facing more delays that could extend for multiple months. The Sound Transit Board System Expansion Committee received the news in a report Thursday that detailed the causes for the delay. Issues with mortar pads, rebar placements and track fasteners featured prominently. So did the long-term impacts of the pandemic and a concrete pour strike earlier this year.
World's Largest Moth Found Outside Bellevue Garage
'This is a gee-whiz type of insect because it is so large.'
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: WA beaches contaminated with unsafe levels of bacteria
Some people are ignoring signs to stay away from contaminated beaches in King County. KIRO 7 TV found a number of people in Lake Washington off Meydenbauer Bay Beach, which has high bacteria levels. King County’s website has information about beach safety. Other beaches with unsafe levels of bacteria...
downtownbellevue.com
Bellevue to Host Rock ’N’ Roll Running Event for First Time
For the first time ever, the Rock ’n’ Roll Washington running event will be taking place in Bellevue. Taking place on September 3rd and 4th, the kids run, 5K and half marathon will be over Labor Day weekend. Live musical acts will be stationed throughout the half marathon...
