PA man indicted on drug charges, could be fined up to $1M

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN)- A Pennsylvania man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh

on a charge of violating federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced

Tuesday.

Keion Washington, 22, of Duquense, Pennsylvania is alleged to have possessed with the intent to distribute quantities of fentanyl, a mixture of heroin and fentanyl, and a mixture of heroin and fluorofentanyl on or about July 21, 2022.

According to the press release, Washington could be sentenced to 20 years in prison, a fine of $1 million or

both.

Assistant United States Attorney DeMarr W. Moulton is prosecuting this case, while the FBI conducted the investigation leading to the indictment.

