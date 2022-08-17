ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia surpasses 200 Monkeypox cases

By Will Gonzalez
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45uwHR_0hKqghDx00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health has announced that Monkeypox cases have surpassed 200 statewide.

According to data from the department , the vast majority of Virginia’s 227 cases have been concentrated in the northern region of the state, with Fairfax County accounting for the highest amount of cases at 56. Arlington, Alexandria and Prince William also make up a large share of the cases with 44, 35 and 17 respectively.

Dog tests positive for monkeypox in first suspected human-to-pet transmission

The other regions of Virginia have reported much smaller amounts of cases. Central Virginia has reported 18, eastern Virginia has reported 34 and the northwestern and southwestern regions have both reported ten cases of Monkeypox.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JsI5t_0hKqghDx00
(Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP, File)

The most common age group among Monkeypox cases is 30-39, making up 40%, followed by 20-29 at 37.9%, 40-49 at 15%, 50-59 at 5.3%, 60 and over at 1.3% and under 20 at .9%.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Arlington County, VA
Government
City
Alexandria, VA
City
Richmond, VA
Arlington County, VA
Health
Local
Virginia Government
Fairfax County, VA
Health
Fairfax County, VA
Government
Arlington County, VA
Sports
State
Virginia State
County
Fairfax County, VA
Fairfax County, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
County
Arlington County, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Monkeypox#Cdc#Diseases#General Health#Ap#Nexstar Media Inc
WRIC - ABC 8News

Man who reportedly threatened to ‘blow up’ Roanoke arrested

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – A man accused of threatening to “blow up” Roanoke, as well as kill a bank branch manager, was arrested on Thursday for federal charges. The Department of Justice says 33-year-old Brandon Hayward of Gainesville, is charged via federal criminal complaint with use of a telephone to make a threat to injure or […]
ROANOKE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

44K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy