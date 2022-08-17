Virginia surpasses 200 Monkeypox cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health has announced that Monkeypox cases have surpassed 200 statewide.

According to data from the department , the vast majority of Virginia’s 227 cases have been concentrated in the northern region of the state, with Fairfax County accounting for the highest amount of cases at 56. Arlington, Alexandria and Prince William also make up a large share of the cases with 44, 35 and 17 respectively.

The other regions of Virginia have reported much smaller amounts of cases. Central Virginia has reported 18, eastern Virginia has reported 34 and the northwestern and southwestern regions have both reported ten cases of Monkeypox.

(Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP, File)

The most common age group among Monkeypox cases is 30-39, making up 40%, followed by 20-29 at 37.9%, 40-49 at 15%, 50-59 at 5.3%, 60 and over at 1.3% and under 20 at .9%.

