Holly Springs City Council raises starting pay for police, rolls back property tax rate

Holly Springs Police Department

HOLLY SPRINGS — Holly Springs certified police officers’ starting pay is going up by nearly $5 more an hour.

The Holly Springs City Council voted unanimously Monday to increase the base hourly wage from $19.94 to $24.29 for certified Holly Springs police officers. Based on an 84-hour biweekly pay period, this amounts to $53,057.15 annually, City Manager Rob Logan said. The change is effective immediately.

“The compensation increase would help the city be competitive and recruit police officers,” City Clerk Karen Norred said Monday.

The raise comes after a cost of living adjustment for both city employees and law enforcement went into effect Aug. 1.

With this adjustment, all certified Holly Springs police officers received a 19% cost of living raise, according to Denise Lamazares, finance director for Holly Springs. Holly Springs has 37 certified police officers, Logan said.

City employees will receive a 10% cost of living adjustment. There are 58 full-time employees, which includes the 37 certified officers, Logan said.

The city council also voted to set the 2022 millage rate at 6.825 mills, a full rollback which will result in a slight decrease in city property taxes for some residents.

The city will have a 3.841 millage rate for city operations. Holly Springs residents will also see the Cherokee County Fire District millage rate of 2.984 mills on tax bills, as approved by county commissioners in July, Lamazares said. The combined millage rate for Holly Springs maintenance and operations and Cherokee County Fire District is 6.825 mills, down from 7.512 mills in 2021.

Under the rolled back rate, the city is expected to collect about $3.1 million in property taxes.

Holly Springs has had a full rollback of its millage rate every year since at least 2011, Logan said earlier this month. A “rollback” millage rate is the rate that results in the same amount of tax revenue as the previous year.

For example, a $400,000 house taxed at 6.825 mills, assuming no exemptions, would be billed $1,092 for Holly Springs property taxes, $110 less than the previous year’s millage rate, according to Logan.

Holly Springs provides a homestead freeze exemption for municipal purposes. The base year for the homestead freeze was established in 2009. When the fair market value of homestead property exceeds the base year amount, there is a homestead freeze exemption that offsets the increase in value back to the base. For homes bought subsequent to 2009, the base year is set at the time of the purchase. Seniors aged 62 years or older get an exemption up to $409,900 off the fair market value of their home. Everyone who has a homestead on their property is eligible for the freeze exemption regardless of their age. For information on how to apply for a homestead exemption, contact the Cherokee County Tax Assessor at 678-493-6120.

Also at the meeting, the council approved a request from Taylor Morrison of Georgia to withdraw its rezoning application for about 24.38 acres off Redbud Lane and Hickory Road. The developer was seeking a rezoning from single family residential estate and neighborhood commercial to traditional neighborhood development, to build 91 homes.

The city council approved the application withdrawal without prejudice, meaning the developer could come back anytime within a year with another application, Logan said.

Mayor Steve Miller, council member Dee Phillips, and several residents who live in or near Cedar Valley Drive (located across from Redbud Lane) have previously expressed concerns about the proposed development, including safety and traffic. July 7, Miller recommended that the city council deny the application for Monday’s meeting, though he thanked the applicant for working on the application and making changes.