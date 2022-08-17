Read full article on original website
SignalsAZ
Yavapai College Prescott Women’s Basketball Adds 2 for 2022-23
Already a roster of 14 for the 2022-23 season, the Yavapai College women’s basketball team is excited to announce the addition of two more student-athletes to its squad that will be continuing their athletic and academic careers at Yavapai College. Keyla Cervantes. High School: Cervantes graduated from St. John...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Roughrider E-Sports Announces 2022-23 Roster
After debuting in the spring of 2022, the Yavapai College E-Sports program is ready to expand its horizons in 2022-23. This year, Head Coach Kevin Lewis has added seven E-Sports gamers to the roster that will compete in three different games: Rocket League, Hearthstone, and Super Smash Bros. “The fall...
SignalsAZ
Yavapai College Board Approves Aviation Program Private Pilot Training Fees
The Yavapai College District Governing Board approved the proposed fee structure for the College’s Private Pilot training, part of the Aviation Program. At a special meeting on Tuesday, the Board approved the College’s request for fees, differential tuition, and other program costs, allowing classes to be offered this fall. YC will partner with Leighnor Aircraft to lease the Private Pilot training aircraft. Total costs for students will be approximately $14,388, comparable to many other nationwide programs.
SignalsAZ
Bear Nation Joins Prescott Valley Recreation Guide
Talking Glass Media has announced that the Prescott Valley Recreation Guide will be joined with Humboldt Unified School District’s new Bear Nation publication. Bear Nation will be a quarterly print publication covering all things Humboldt Unified School District. Moreover, the Fall 2022 edition of the joint Prescott Valley Recreation Guide – Bear Nation publication will be mailed to households in Prescott Valley.
SignalsAZ
Spring Bloomers to Plant Now: Watters Podcast
In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott discuss spring bloomers to plant now. Learn which gorgeous spring blooming trees to plant now and that will also provide some great fall color. Which spring blossoms will also give great fall color?. Check out more of The...
SignalsAZ
Hiring and Crazy Schedules-The Chief’s Desk
Chief Tom Shannon, Scottsdale FD, and I had a very good conversation with the CEO, COO, Western US Director, and Regional Representative of Priority Ambulance on Wednesday this week. The intent of the meeting was to clarify a couple of items regarding our CON, their plans to ramp up services in our area, and the hiring challenges we all face.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Receives Financial Reporting Recognition
Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) has awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to the Town of Prescott Valley for the 25th year. GFOA awarded the Town for its annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Police Looking for Hometown Heroes
The Prescott Valley Police Department is accepting applications for Police Officer Trainee for our January police academy class. Our next testing will be on Saturday, August 20th at 9:00 AM. This is by invitation only. Why settle for just another boring job when you can work to make a difference...
ABC 15 News
Priced Out: In most of Arizona, renting a home is cheaper than buying
There are areas in the U.S where it is cheaper to buy a house than it is to rent. Phoenix is not one of them. A report by the real estate company Roofstock crunched numbers together from the US Census, HUD, and Zillow to find where in the US it was cheaper to get a mortgage on a median priced home than it was to rent. Unsurprisingly, the large metros where renters should think about buying are mostly found in the South, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. In Pittsburgh, a mortgage on a median priced home assuming 20% down and an interest rate of 5.33%, costs around $933. Renting in the same area would cost $1,063. The other top listed metros where a mortgage can be cheaper than renting were Rochester, Detroit, Oklahoma City, and Memphis.
SignalsAZ
Butterfly Bush: Watters Plant of the Week
Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shares the Watters Plant of the Week: Butterfly Bush! Check out this week’s fun selection and stay tuned to see more information on how to grow this plant!. Monarch and Swallowtail butterflies flock to this impressive bush. Spectacular 8″ inch...
SignalsAZ
Overnight Lane Closures on State Route 89 in Chino Valley Aug. 21-23
The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for overnight lane closures on State Route 89 at the Road 3 North intersection (milepost 326) while crews install a new traffic loop detector system. The following restrictions will occur nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Sunday night, Aug....
theprescotttimes.com
Breaking News Fatal Bicycle Collision
On August 6th, 2022, at approximately 8:51 p.m. the Prescott Police Department responded to the 1000 block of Sunrise Boulevard for a bicyclist that struck a parked vehicle. Upon arrival it was discovered that a 47-year-old Prescott resident was riding an electric assist bicycle on Sunrise Boulevard when the rider struck the back of a properly parked vehicle. The rider was thrown from the bicycle and sustained serious injuries as a result. He was later airlifted to a Phoenix area hospital for his injuries.
SignalsAZ
YCSO Resource Officer Shares Moment with Student
On August 18th, a staff member with Dr. Daniel Bright PFTO school shared a photo of a young girl walking with a YCSO Resource Officer who was lending much-needed support during a scary moment for the child. In the Facebook post, the staff member shared how the little girl was...
SignalsAZ
How Much Rain Has Monsoon 2022 Brought?
Prescott Valley and other areas of Northern Arizona have seen quite a bit of rainfall over the last two weeks! The US National Weather Service Flagstaff Arizona reported that nearly all of their longer-term stations have received above-normal rainfall for monsoon so far. Some of the higher areas of rainfall...
theprescotttimes.com
HIGH ALERT MISSING JUVENILE TEEN
The Prescott Valley Police Department is looking for assistance in locating a missing teen. Maylani Rutlidge disappeared from her home in Prescott Valley early last night. Maylani is described as a black female, 4’11”, 120 lbs, Hazel eyes, and blond/brown hair that is tied up. She was last seen wearing a LSW black sweater and blue jeans.
prescottenews.com
‘There’s Something In the Air’ for Prescott’s Hearing Community
Monsoon season is upon us in Prescott, which means dust blowing from the desert and heavy rain is in full swing. This weather, coupled with high temperatures and Prescott’s great hiking and golfing communities, is all a recipe for hearing aids to break down or not work well, surprisingly.
theprescotttimes.com
Lightning caused wildfire burning on Granite Mountain. Prescott Valley shuts down four wells after positive PFAS tests. Prescott Valley shuts down four wells after positive PFAS tests. What You Need To Know at Mortimer Farms. August 2022. M T W T F S S. 15161718192021. 22232425262728. 293031. Empire Detail. Advert...
One killed in crossover crash on U.S. 93 near Congress
The Arizona Department of Public Safety say one person is dead after a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning on U.S. 93 near Congress.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Airport Vicinity Overlay District Public Hearing Notice
The City of Prescott Planning & Zoning Commission will conduct a public hearing to discuss the proposed Airport Vicinity Overlay District, on Thursday, August 25 at 9:00 am in the City Council Chambers at 201 S. Cortez Street. This meeting will be open for public comment, both in-person or remotely via Zoom.
Wendy’s employee charged with murder for allegedly hitting customer who complained about order
PRESCOTT, Ariz. (TCD) -- A Wendy’s employee now faces a murder charge after he allegedly struck a customer who was upset about his food. According to Prescott Police, on Tuesday, July 26, at 4:41 p.m., Antoine Kendrick allegedly got into a confrontation with a 67-year-old customer at the Wendy’s located on the 3000 block of Glassford Hill.
