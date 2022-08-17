ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull County, OH

Walgreens, Walmart and CVS ordered to pay $650 million over opioid sales

CLEVELAND — This week a federal judge ordered CVS, Walgreens and Walmart to pay a collective $650.5 million to two counties in Ohio for their part fueling the opioid crisis in the state, a landmark ruling that lays partial blame for the epidemic on pharmacies that supplied the drugs.
