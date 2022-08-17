Read full article on original website
chaindrugreview.com
Walgreens, Walmart and CVS ordered to pay $650 million over opioid sales
CLEVELAND — This week a federal judge ordered CVS, Walgreens and Walmart to pay a collective $650.5 million to two counties in Ohio for their part fueling the opioid crisis in the state, a landmark ruling that lays partial blame for the epidemic on pharmacies that supplied the drugs.
CVS, Walgreens and Walmart must pay $650.5 million in Ohio opioids case
A federal judge on Wednesday ordered pharmacy chains CVS, Walgreens and Walmart to pay $650.5 million to two Ohio counties, saying the companies are accountable for their part in fueling the opioid epidemic in the area. Judge Dan Polster ruled that the three pharmacies were responsible for one-third of the...
E. coli outbreak in Ohio widens; lettuce at Wendy’s investigated as possible source of contamination
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The number of Ohioans infected with E. coli has increased to 19, and romaine lettuce at Wendy’s restaurants is being investigated as a possible source of the contamination, according to an update issued late Friday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Most...
E. coli cases on the rise in Ohio, health officials may know source of illness soon
The Cuyahoga County Board of Health has confirmed two cases of E. coli in Cuyahoga County on Friday.
newsonthegreen.com
Brookfield’s grocery stores to face off in court
The owner of Brookfield Sparkle Market has sued the owner of rival grocery store Mr. D’s Delicious Fresh Foods alleging Mr. D’s reneged on an oral contract to sell the business to Sparkle. An effort late Friday afternoon to reach Mr. D’s co-owner Larry D’Onofrio was not successful....
Cleveland Jewish News
Ohio reports 24,067 new COVID-19 cases this week
The Ohio Department of Health on Aug. 18 reported 123,547 cumulative COVID-19 hospitalizations, an increase of 665 from a week prior. A total of 14,019 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus, an increase of 36 from a week prior. The three-week average of reported hospitalizations...
Cuyahoga, Lorain counties remain red for high COVID-19 spread on CDC map; masks advised
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga and Lorain counties — along with a majority of Ohio’s 88 counties — remain red, or designated as having high COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Cuyahoga and Lorain counties have been designated red since...
Garfield Heights Recieve 1.3 Million Dollars From Governor DeWine's Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program.
Columbus, OH. - In a press release today, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced recipients of his Law Enforcement Initiative Grant. The Governor will distribute dollars to 21 communities to help them fight crime. According to the press release, Governor DeWine announced today that he is awarding $8.5 million to 21 local law enforcement agencies to help them strategically combat violence in their communities.
Six tax increases appear on Cuyahoga County ballot: The Wake Up for Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Do you have a tax increase on your November ballot? If you live in Cuyahoga County, you do: the Cleveland Metroparks. Thanks to reporter Robert Higgs, who scrolled through the more than...
cleveland19.com
Man steals saw from Home Depot at Steelyard Commons
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man stole several items from the Home Depot located at Steelyard Commons on August 1, according to police. The suspect entered the store, police said, and approached the counter some time later with a Milwaukee Sawzall and a battery pack. Police said that the man...
In Cleveland, the joy of using an outdoor fire pit comes with a small issue: It’s against the law
CLEVELAND, Ohio – As the weather cools, many residents across Cleveland will end their days in their back yards, sitting around fire pits and breaking a little-known law. The city prohibits outdoor burning, though it offers a wide loophole for those who roast hot dogs or make s’mores. It’s a 45-year-old law that, like speeding and fireworks, is one of the most violated in the city, and it is seldom enforced.
cleveland19.com
Geauga County K-9s Argo and Minor retire unexpectedly due to unforeseen medical problems
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office is sad to announce the unexpected retirement of two of their K-9s, Argo and Minor. Unforeseen medical problems caused both to retire on Aug. 16, GCSO said. K-9 Argo is a 9-year-old German Shepard born in Czech Republic. Argo...
Medina Co. residents resist against big box-stores coming to neighborhood
Dollar General now owns a parcel of land in Lafayette Township, but residents are fighting against the construction of the new store.
cleveland19.com
Maple Heights neighbors complain about garbage still piling up in yard
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s been a month since the 19 News Troubleshooter Team visited a neighborhood after complaints of a resident not cleaning up their yard and there has been no progress from either the homeowner or city officials. For the past two years, resident Daniel Scoglietti...
huroninsider.com
Pennsylvania man arrested for allegedly shooting at house
SANDUSKY – A Pennsylvania man was arrested early Monday morning after he allegedly shot at a Hoffman Drive house. According to a report from the Perkins Township Police Department, police were called to the house for a report of three shots being fired. When police arrived, according to the report, they located two holes in the front picture window.
cityofmentor.com
Disruption of Water Service in Bellflower on August 19th
Residents who live in the area of Bellflower Road between Palmerston Drive and Independence Drive are advised that water service will be temporarily disrupted Friday, August 19th, 2022 from 9:00 PM to 2:00 AM for waterline work. Aqua Ohio is hopeful that water service will only be interrupted during this...
News-Herald.com
ChemMasters in Madison Village resumes operations within days of fire
A Madison Village company is making a swift and strong comeback, just a few days after being struck by a fire. In the late evening of Aug. 15, a fire broke out at ChemMasters, located at 300 Edwards St. ChemMasters is a specialty manufacturer of concrete coatings and chemicals. The...
Cities seek military veterans to volunteer in Berea Schools
BROOK PARK, Ohio -- The mayors of Berea, Brook Park and Middleburg Heights gathered alongside Berea City School District Superintendent Tracy Wheeler Wednesday (Aug. 17) and announced plans to offer volunteer opportunities in the district for military veterans. The new tri-city program stems from efforts Mayor Cyril Kleem initially began...
wksu.org
Northeast Ohio schools are facing staff shortages with the start of classes
School systems throughout Ohio are continuing to grapple with a shortage of both teachers and other workers as school gets back into session. While Northeast Ohio appears to be faring a little better than others, issues still persist. Cleveland Metropolitan School District is short about 160 teachers, but, through work...
cleveland19.com
Man shot in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a shooting Friday afternoon in the city’s Central neighborhood. Officers said the male victim was shot in the area of E. 28th Street and Cedar Avenue just before 3 p.m. The victim was shot in the head. EMS transported him to...
