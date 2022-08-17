Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
numberfire.com
William Contreras on Braves' bench Thursday
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Jacob deGrom and the New York Mets. Travis d'Arnaud will start at catcher and hit fifth. d'Arnaud has a $2,900 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.2 FanDuel points. Per...
numberfire.com
Gio Urshela sent to Minnesota's bench on Saturday
Minnesota Twins infielder Gio Urshela is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Texas Rangers. Urshela will take a seat after Jose Miranda was moved to third base, Byron Buxton was named Saturday's designated hitter, and Nick Gordon was positioned in center field. Per Baseball Savant on 286 batted balls...
numberfire.com
Mets' Tyler Naquin batting seventh on Friday
New York Mets outfielder Tyler Naquin is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Naquin will start in left field on Friday and bat seventh versus right-hander Aaron Nola and the Phillies. Mark Canha moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Naquin for 10.7 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Marcell Ozuna batting eighth for Atlanta on Sunday
Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Houston Astros. Ozuna will start in left field on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander Jose Urquidy and Houston. Eddie Rosario moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Ozuna for 10.6 FanDuel points on Sunday....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Eric Hosmer held out for Red Sox on Thursday
Boston Red Sox first baseman Eric Hosmer is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander JT Brubaker and the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Red Sox appear to be giving Hosmer a routine breather. Bobby Dalbec will take over on first base and bat eighth. Dalbec is numberFire's...
numberfire.com
Brad Miller handling designated hitting duties for Rangers on Friday night
Texas Rangers infielder Brad Miller is batting seventh in Friday's lineup against the Minnesota Twins. Miller will bat in the Rangers' designated hitting spot after Mark Mathias was benched on Friday night. numberFire's models project Miller to score 8.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
Jackie Bradley Jr. not in lineup for Blue Jays Saturday afternoon
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Bradley is getting the nod in center field, batting ninth in the order versus Yankees starter Gerrit Cole. Our models project Bradley for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.3 RBI and 6.3...
MLB・
numberfire.com
Astros leave Christian Vazquez off Sunday lineup
The Houston Astros did not list Christian Vazquez as a starter for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Vazquez will start Sunday's game on the sidelines while Martin Maldonado starts behind home plate and bats ninth against the Braves. Our models project Vazquez for 129 more plate appearances this season,...
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Yadier Molina placed on Cardinals' restricted list
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina has been placed on the restricted list. Molina is headed back to Puerto Rico for what he told the team are "business reasons." As a result, he will not play Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He is being replaced behind the plate by Andrew Knizner versus Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner.
numberfire.com
Michael Chavis moving to Pirates' bench Thursday
Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Michael Chavis is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Josh Winckowski and the Boston Red Sox. Bligh Madris will take over on first base for Chavis while Ben Gamel serves as the Pirates' designated hitter. Greg Allen will be in right field while Tucupita Marcano makes a start in left field and leads off the order.
numberfire.com
Reds' Aristides Aquino batting eighth on Sunday
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Aristides Aquino is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Aquino will start in right field on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander Zach Thomspon and the Pirates. Kyle Farmer moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Aquino for 10.1 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Kerry Carpenter hitting fifth for Tigers Sunday
The Detroit Tigers listed Kerry Carpenter as their designated hitter for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Carpenter will bat fifth as the Tigers' designated hitter Sunday while Eric Haase takes a seat. Our models project the exciting rookie for 9.5 fantasy points in today's contest. He has 2...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Martin Maldonado catching for Houston Sunday
The Houston Astros will start Martin Maldonado at catcher for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Maldonado will bat ninth and take over at catcher Sunday while Christian Vazquez moves to the bench. Our models project Maldonado for 7.2 fantasy points in today's game. He has a $2,200 salary on...
numberfire.com
Michael A. Taylor not in Royals' lineup on Sunday
Kansas City Royals outfielder Michael A. Taylor is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Taylor is being replaced in center field by Kyle Isbel versus Rays starter Ryan Yarbrough. In 336 plate appearances this season, Taylor has a .266 batting average with a .690 OPS,...
numberfire.com
Darin Ruf hitting fifth in New York's Saturday Game 2 matchup
New York Mets utility-man Darin Ruf is starting in Saturday's Game 2 contest against the Philadelphia Phillies. Ruf will take over designated hitting duties after Dan Vogelbach was given a breather on the road. In a matchup against left-hander Bailey Falter, Ruf's FanDuel salary stands at $2,400.
numberfire.com
Tigers' Kody Clemens starting at third base Sunday
The Detroit Tigers will start Kody Clemens at third base in Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Clemens will handle the hot corner and bat seventh against the Angels Sunday while Jeimer Candelario takes the afternoon off. Our models project Clemens, who has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel, for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Kyle Farmer sitting for Reds on Sunday
Cincinnati Reds catcher Kyle Farmer is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Farmer will move to the bench on Sunday with Aristides Aquino starting in right field. Aquino will bat eighth versus right-hander Zach Thompson and the Pirates. numberFire's models project Aquino for 10.1...
numberfire.com
Jose Barrero sitting for Reds on Sunday
Cincinnati Reds infielder Jose Barrero is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Barrero will move to the bench on Sunday with Matt Reynolds starting at shortstop. Reynolds will bat sixth versus right-hander Zach Thompson and the Pirates. numberFire's models project Reynolds for 10.1 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Reds' Matt Reynolds batting sixth on Sunday
Cincinnati Reds infielder Matt Reynolds is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Reynolds will start at shortstop on Sunday and bat sixth versus right-hander Zach Thomspon and the Pirates. Jose Barrero returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Reynolds for 10.1 FanDuel points on Sunday....
numberfire.com
Travis d'Arnaud not in Braves' Saturday lineup
Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. d'Arnaud is being replaced behind the plate by William Contreras versus Astros starter Cristian Javier. In 308 plate appearances this season, d'Arnaud has a .259 batting average with a .759 OPS, 12 home runs,...
Comments / 0