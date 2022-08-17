ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

numberfire.com

William Contreras on Braves' bench Thursday

Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Jacob deGrom and the New York Mets. Travis d'Arnaud will start at catcher and hit fifth. d'Arnaud has a $2,900 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.2 FanDuel points. Per...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Gio Urshela sent to Minnesota's bench on Saturday

Minnesota Twins infielder Gio Urshela is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Texas Rangers. Urshela will take a seat after Jose Miranda was moved to third base, Byron Buxton was named Saturday's designated hitter, and Nick Gordon was positioned in center field. Per Baseball Savant on 286 batted balls...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Mets' Tyler Naquin batting seventh on Friday

New York Mets outfielder Tyler Naquin is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Naquin will start in left field on Friday and bat seventh versus right-hander Aaron Nola and the Phillies. Mark Canha moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Naquin for 10.7 FanDuel points...
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

Marcell Ozuna batting eighth for Atlanta on Sunday

Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Houston Astros. Ozuna will start in left field on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander Jose Urquidy and Houston. Eddie Rosario moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Ozuna for 10.6 FanDuel points on Sunday....
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Eric Hosmer held out for Red Sox on Thursday

Boston Red Sox first baseman Eric Hosmer is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander JT Brubaker and the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Red Sox appear to be giving Hosmer a routine breather. Bobby Dalbec will take over on first base and bat eighth. Dalbec is numberFire's...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Jackie Bradley Jr. not in lineup for Blue Jays Saturday afternoon

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Bradley is getting the nod in center field, batting ninth in the order versus Yankees starter Gerrit Cole. Our models project Bradley for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.3 RBI and 6.3...
MLB
numberfire.com

Astros leave Christian Vazquez off Sunday lineup

The Houston Astros did not list Christian Vazquez as a starter for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Vazquez will start Sunday's game on the sidelines while Martin Maldonado starts behind home plate and bats ninth against the Braves. Our models project Vazquez for 129 more plate appearances this season,...
HOUSTON, TX
Brandon Drury
numberfire.com

Yadier Molina placed on Cardinals' restricted list

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina has been placed on the restricted list. Molina is headed back to Puerto Rico for what he told the team are "business reasons." As a result, he will not play Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He is being replaced behind the plate by Andrew Knizner versus Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Michael Chavis moving to Pirates' bench Thursday

Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Michael Chavis is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Josh Winckowski and the Boston Red Sox. Bligh Madris will take over on first base for Chavis while Ben Gamel serves as the Pirates' designated hitter. Greg Allen will be in right field while Tucupita Marcano makes a start in left field and leads off the order.
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Reds' Aristides Aquino batting eighth on Sunday

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Aristides Aquino is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Aquino will start in right field on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander Zach Thomspon and the Pirates. Kyle Farmer moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Aquino for 10.1 FanDuel points on...
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Kerry Carpenter hitting fifth for Tigers Sunday

The Detroit Tigers listed Kerry Carpenter as their designated hitter for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Carpenter will bat fifth as the Tigers' designated hitter Sunday while Eric Haase takes a seat. Our models project the exciting rookie for 9.5 fantasy points in today's contest. He has 2...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Martin Maldonado catching for Houston Sunday

The Houston Astros will start Martin Maldonado at catcher for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Maldonado will bat ninth and take over at catcher Sunday while Christian Vazquez moves to the bench. Our models project Maldonado for 7.2 fantasy points in today's game. He has a $2,200 salary on...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Michael A. Taylor not in Royals' lineup on Sunday

Kansas City Royals outfielder Michael A. Taylor is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Taylor is being replaced in center field by Kyle Isbel versus Rays starter Ryan Yarbrough. In 336 plate appearances this season, Taylor has a .266 batting average with a .690 OPS,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Darin Ruf hitting fifth in New York's Saturday Game 2 matchup

New York Mets utility-man Darin Ruf is starting in Saturday's Game 2 contest against the Philadelphia Phillies. Ruf will take over designated hitting duties after Dan Vogelbach was given a breather on the road. In a matchup against left-hander Bailey Falter, Ruf's FanDuel salary stands at $2,400.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Tigers' Kody Clemens starting at third base Sunday

The Detroit Tigers will start Kody Clemens at third base in Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Clemens will handle the hot corner and bat seventh against the Angels Sunday while Jeimer Candelario takes the afternoon off. Our models project Clemens, who has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel, for...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Kyle Farmer sitting for Reds on Sunday

Cincinnati Reds catcher Kyle Farmer is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Farmer will move to the bench on Sunday with Aristides Aquino starting in right field. Aquino will bat eighth versus right-hander Zach Thompson and the Pirates. numberFire's models project Aquino for 10.1...
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Jose Barrero sitting for Reds on Sunday

Cincinnati Reds infielder Jose Barrero is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Barrero will move to the bench on Sunday with Matt Reynolds starting at shortstop. Reynolds will bat sixth versus right-hander Zach Thompson and the Pirates. numberFire's models project Reynolds for 10.1 FanDuel...
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Reds' Matt Reynolds batting sixth on Sunday

Cincinnati Reds infielder Matt Reynolds is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Reynolds will start at shortstop on Sunday and bat sixth versus right-hander Zach Thomspon and the Pirates. Jose Barrero returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Reynolds for 10.1 FanDuel points on Sunday....
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Travis d'Arnaud not in Braves' Saturday lineup

Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. d'Arnaud is being replaced behind the plate by William Contreras versus Astros starter Cristian Javier. In 308 plate appearances this season, d'Arnaud has a .259 batting average with a .759 OPS, 12 home runs,...
ATLANTA, GA

