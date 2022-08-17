Read full article on original website
Related
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Delaware
If you happen to live in Delaware and you love going out with your friends and family members then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing seafood places in Delaware that you should definitely visit if you love eating good food in a nice place. All of these places are highly praised by locals and have absolutely amazing online reviews. They are known for using fresh and high-quality ingredients and are often praised for the quality of their services too. The staff is just as great as the food, so make sure to give them a try next time you are in the area.
3 Great Steakhouses in Delaware
If you are one of those people who orders steak almost every time they go out, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Delaware that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
Delaware LIVE Weekly Review – August 21, 2022
Click on the image below to view as a PDF This Week’s Top Headlines Include: Headlines Bonini faces 2 GOP challengers for seat he’s held 27 years Could these new homes break the cycle of poverty? Here’s why state wants advice on school funding Caesar Rodney student, father sued over gym dodgeball incident Culture Finally! Broadway’s Brian Stokes Mitchell to ... Read More
Delaware’s realty transfer tax to remain highest in nation
Delaware will remain the state with the highest realty transfer tax in the nation after a bill to decrease the tax died in the General Assembly. Introduced by Rep. Bill Bush, D-Dover, House Bill 358 would have cut the tax from 4% of a property’s sale price to 3% — the level it was at prior to 2017 when the ... Read More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cape Gazette
Just Listed in Wolfe Pointe, Lewes Delaware!
Being offered, a beautiful 4-bedroom, 4-full bath home in the sought-after community of Wolfe Pointe located east of Route One and close to historic downtown Lewes, Lewes Canalfront Park, and Cape Henlopen State Park. Additionally, walking, and biking enthusiasts will enjoy easy access to the popular Junction & Breakwater Trail, which is located just outside the community! This beautiful home offers a striking two story family room with a stone wood burning fireplace, with plenty of natural light, a first floor master suite, office/study, vaulted dining area, custom built-in bookcases and cabinets, 2-attics, dual zone HVAC system, tankless water heater, spectacular landscaping, large patio, koi pond with water fall, outdoor shower, lawn irrigation with well, and much more.
delawaretoday.com
Two Organizations Making History in the First State
Courtesy of ChristianaCare/Courtesy of Stuart Kingston. A $1.5 million grant allows ChristianaCare to invest in “cobots” named Moxi, and a Kingston Jewelers sale breaks a major record in Delaware. They’ve Got Moxi. By Roger Morris. A new nurses’ helper at ChristianaCare works 22 hours a day—without a...
firststateupdate.com
Leading Management Company Expands Into All Three Counties In Delaware
City Wide Facility Solutions, the leading management company in the building maintenance industry, continues its growth with the announcement of the opening of its 80th location. The new office will serve the entire state of Delaware, including New Castle, Kent and Sussex counties. Local building owners and property management companies...
delawarepublic.org
DSU and ChristianaCare in talks for Delaware medical school
Delaware is one of only four states without a medical school, but Delaware State University and ChristianaCare are talking about changing that. A ChristianaCare spokesperson says there are no specific plans to announce yet, and a partnership with DSU is “very much in the early stages.” They add the partnership will be a natural extension of their already long standing relationship.
IN THIS ARTICLE
progressivegrocer.com
Wegmans Gets Ready to Welcome Guests in Delaware
Wegmans Food Markets is putting the finishing touches on its first location in the state of Delaware. The Wilmington store, situated at the intersection of Lancaster Pike and Barley Mill Road in New Castle County, is expected to open Oct. 26. This location, and two other small-format stores opening this...
WBOC
Delaware's Public Health Emergency Extended Another 30 Days
WILMINGTON, Del. – Gov. John Carney on Friday extended Delaware's public health emergency order another 30 days. The extension allows the state of Delaware and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs. “It’s important that we continue to stay one step ahead of COVID-19,” Carney said. “Keep...
Delaware Residents Have You Received Your $300 Relief Rebate Check?
Photo Courtesy of McKenzie Marco/UnsplashMcKenzie Marco. Some residents are awaiting instructions on how they can get the relief rebate check. In May, Delaware started sending “relief rebate” payments of $300 to taxpayers who filed their 2020 state tax returns. The one-time payment is due to a budget surplus. Throughout the Summer, payments were sent to adult residents who filed their 2021 tax returns and to other individuals, age 18 and older identified via other State agency data.
PhillyBite
Five of The Best Hot Dog Spots in Delaware
Delaware has some great options if you're craving a good hot dog. The state is home to some great hot dog spots, but which ones are the best? This article explores the best hot dog spots throughout the state. While Delaware may not have as many choices as other states, its best hot dog spots are well worth checking out. There are so many great hot dog joints that it's difficult to try them all.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMDT.com
Delaware Expanding Access for Retirement and Necessary Savings Program
DELAWARE- Delaware Governor John Carney put pen to paper today to sign House Bill 205. The legislation establishes the Delaware Expanding Access for Retirement and Necessary Savings program. Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall- Long said this will serve as a guide through which eligible employees may provide additional retirement security through a State-facilitated retirement savings program.
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
It hasn't exactly felt like the hottest month of the year over the last few days, but the calendar does, in fact, show we still have a few weeks left in the Summer of 2022. And that means a host of outdoor festivals and events still dominate the weekend calendars, many of which we're going to preview for you right now in our weekly "Weekender Blog."
WGMD Radio
Del. EARNS Retirement Program Now Law – What’s Next?
The Delaware EARNS Act is now law. Businesses with more than five employees that do not currently offer a retirement plan would be required to take part in the “Expanding Access for Retirement and Necessary Savings” program, through a payroll process. Governor John Carney signed the legislation, House Bill 205, Thursday.
delawarepublic.org
Rescue beagle puppies arrive in Delaware from Virginia breeding compound
Authorities raided a breeding compound in Cumberland, Virginia last month, rescuing over 4,000 beagles, and 12 of them have now arrived in Delaware looking for new homes. The 12 puppies, most under six months old, arrived at the Delaware Humane Association’s Wilmington and Delaware SPCA’s Stanton/Christiana Adoption Centers Tuesday, where they felt grass beneath their feet for the first time in their lives.
lvpnews.com
Collins will continue his career at Delaware
Liberty swimmer Addison Collins will be entering the University of Delaware as a Pennsylvania state champion when he continues his academic and athletic career as a Blue Hen this fall. Collins was part of the Hurricane 200 free relay team that captured PIAA state gold this past March while also...
WTOP
Fire destroys Eastern Shore radio station
POCOMOKE CITY, Md. — Fire officials say an accidental fire has destroyed a radio station on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. News outlets report that the Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office said firefighters were called to radio station WGOP-AM in Pocomoke City around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, firefighters found significant fire and smoke coming from the building’s attic.
Bank executive dies days after double shooting in Wilmington, Delaware
Carrie Mondell was the Vice President and Director of Operational Risk Management at WSFS Bank.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Amtrak hiring in Delaware and other locations
Amtrak is seeking candidates for jobs in Delaware and throughout its system. Northern Delaware has a wide range of Amtrak operations and, in the past, employed 1,000 people. The carrier made sharp cuts in service during the pandemic, but has been restoring its schedule as demand increased. Amtrak has about...
Comments / 10