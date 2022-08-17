ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

IMPD requests public's help finding missing woman last seen in July

By Lucas Gonzalez
WRTV
WRTV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SiZa0_0hKqdWMD00

INDIANAPOLIS — Police have requested the public's help finding a woman missing since late July on the city's west side.

Rhia Perkinson, 39, was last seen July 30 in the 5800 block of Rockville Road, near Beachway Drive, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Perkinson is described as about 5'4" and 114 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

IMPD has asked that anyone with more information immediately call 911. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

TOP STORIES: Inflation relief checks will start rolling out next week: State Auditor | 'A hero': Woman dies after going into Brownsburg creek to save granddaughters who went in after puppy | My Inner Baby ordered to close its doors by City of Noblesville | Carmel business owner shocked after receiving $117,683 power bill
| Chief: Richmond police officer 'fighting for life' after suspect shot her during traffic stop

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4indy.com

3 shot, 1 killed in downtown shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting downtown early Sunday morning. IMPD responded to a gas station in the 900 block of North Delaware Street just after 12:20 a.m. When they arrived, they located two victims with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. A short time later, IMPD confirmed a third victim had been located at a nearby fire station.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Richmond, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Noblesville, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Brownsburg, IN
WIBC.com

Several People Killed in Weekend Shootings Across Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS–Police in Indianapolis responded to shootings on Sunday morning where people were killed. Shortly after midnight, IMPD said they were called to a BP gas station at the corner of Delaware and St. Joseph streets. They say three men were found shot. One was in critical condition when he was taken to the hospital, and another was “awake and breathing,” according to an IMPD spokesperson. Police believe there was an attempted robbery and one person was armed and defended himself before he got shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impd#Crime Stoppers
wamwamfm.com

11 Year Old Helps Cops Catch Attacker

The girl is 11. She was attacked Tuesday at a park in Indianapolis, a black rag stuffed in her mouth. She still managed to help the cops catch her attacker. Chris Davis reports…
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 59

2 homes shot up in less than 3 weeks in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. — For the second time this month, a home in Fishers was riddled with bullets after an overnight shooting. Around 12:30 Friday morning, Fishers police were called to a home in the 10800 block of Roundtree Road in the Sumerlin Trails subdivision after receiving “multiple” 911 calls about shots fired.
FISHERS, IN
WTHR

Stolen truck out of Plymouth found in Indianapolis, child arrested

INDIANAPOLIS — Flock Safety license plate reading cameras helped IMPD locate a stolen vehicle from a Plymouth office. On Aug. 9, Plymouth police said a suspect went through a window at an office in the 1600 block of North Michigan Street, near Baker Street, and stole a city-owned truck parked in the garage. Later that evening, police said the stolen truck was seen in Indianapolis on a Flock Safety camera.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD: Man found shot at gas station on Indy's near south side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a man was found injured in a shooting at a near south side gas station early Friday morning. Officers responded to the BP gas station near the intersection of East Raymond and South Shelby streets around 4:30 a.m. Aug. 19 for a report of a person shot. Police found a man who was shot in the leg.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Fishers police investigate shots fired at home overnight

FISHERS, Ind. — Police in Fishers are investigating after a vacant home was struck by bullets overnight. According to police, they got multiple 911 calls of shots fired into a house in the 10800 block of Roundtree Road around 12:30 a.m. A search was done of the home and...
FISHERS, IN
WRTV

WRTV

31K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy