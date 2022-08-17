Read full article on original website
Accident Temporarily Closes Westbound I-80 in Northumberland County
Westbound Interstate 80 in Northumberland County was shut down for several hours Wednesday, following a truck crash. The accident occurred just after 2 pm in Turbot Township. A second vehicle was involved; there was no report of injuries, nor if there were any leaks from the gas tanker.
At least two injured in accident on Interstate 80 in Turbot Township
Turbot Township, Pa. — At least two people were injured Wednesday when a tractor-trailer overturned on Interstate 80 in Turbot Township, Northumberland County. State police at Milton say shortly after 2 p.m. Steven M. Zuby, 55, of Coal Township, was traveling on a right curve on the on ramp onto I-80 westbound when one of his trailer tires became disabled. Zuby then lost control of his tractor-trailer and it overturned onto the highway and blocked all lanes of travel. ...
Fire in Shamokin Township shuts down Route 61
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A fire has shut down both directions of Route 61 near Shamokin. Crews were called to the blaze just before 10 p.m. Wednesday night. It was initially reported as a controlled burn that got out of hand. Fire crews from several counties have been sent...
State Police Out On Crash That Closed Interstate 80 Wednesday
TURBOT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY – State Police have released information on the crash that closed I-80 in Northumberland County for six hours on Wednesday. Troopers say a gasoline tanker truck, operated by 55-year-old Steven Zuby of Coal Township, had a tire issue causing Zuby to lose control and the truck overturned. A car driven by 62-year-old Virginia Baker of Rock Island, Illinois, hit the overturned truck.
Early morning fire damages Perry County home
WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire damaged a home early Saturday morning in Wheatfield Township, Perry County. According to officials, crews were dispatched to 104 Hunkey Hollow Road around 4:39 a.m. No word if any injuries were reported, however, abc27 has learned that it was a single-family home that was damaged.
Tractor-trailer crash closes section of I-80
TURBOT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT is issuing a report of a tractor-trailer overturned causing a portion of Interstate 80 to close. According to PennDOT, both lanes on I-80 westbound near mile marker 212 in Turbot Township, Northumberland County are closed due to an overturned tractor trailer. Westbound traffic is being detoured off exit 212B […]
At least 2 seriously hurt in West Penn Twp. crash
WEST PENN TWP., Pa. - At least two people suffered serious injuries in a crash on Route 309 in Schuylkill County. The two-car wreck happened around 3:40 p.m. Thursday at Routes 309 and 895 in West Penn Township. Emergency dispatchers say at least two people were flown to the hospital.
American Water outages affect Luzerne County communities
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— American Water announced an emergency alert at 1:38 pm on August 19 stating there was a main break in Wilkes-Barre Township. Officials say American Water crews are making emergency repairs in Wilkes-Barre township and affected areas may experience discolored water, low water pressure, or no water at all. American Water […]
Pickup crosses road in W. Penn crash
One person was seriously injured Wednesday night in a multi-vehicle crash in West Penn township. The incidents occurred just after 9 p.m. as the victim was traveling north on Route 309 atop the Blue Mountain. He apparently crossed over the roadway in his pickup truck at the Lehigh-Schuylkill County line, striking several southbound vehicles. He continued along the berm with the truck rolling coming to rest on its wheels. Other injuries were not reported. West Penn township police are investigating the incident. COPYRIGHT LARRY NEFF/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
283 east reopened near Middletown after crash
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — All lanes of 283 eastbound near Middletown are now reopened after they were closed Friday morning, according to 511PA. The road was closed as of about 7 a.m., according to 511PA. The crash occurred between the exits for PA 230/PA 341 — Toll House Road and PA 743 — Hershey/Elizabethtown. As […]
Section of I-81 reopened after crash in Lackawanna County
MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A section of Interstate 81 has reopened after a crash closed it Thursday morning. According to a release from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), I-81 southbound was closed from Exit 180 (Moosic) to Exit 175 (Dupont) due to a crash. There has been no word on any injuries resulting […]
Two injured after Pa. Turnpike accident in Dauphin County
(WHTM) — A traffic accident involving entrapment caused two injuries on the Pennsylvania Turnpike (Interstate 76) during the afternoon hours of Aug 18. According to Pa. State Police, the crash occurred on the westbound lanes of the highway at mile marker 258.4. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and...
One Person Injured In Winfield Twp. Accident
At least one person was injured in an accident that happened Thursday morning in Winfield Township. The two vehicle crash happened around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Bear Creek Road and Winfield Road. Details on the crash are sketchy at the moment, but dispatchers say everyone was out of...
CSR 911, PSP: Missing Man Possibly at Increased Risk, Confused
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY – The search continues for an 80-year-old man who went missing from an assisted-living facility Friday night. Milton state police said Michael Reich may be confused or at increased risk of injury, so there is an advisory circulating throughout Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Juniata, Mifflin, Centre, Clinton and Lycoming counties.
Male driver points firearm at family traveling on Interstate 80 in Montour County
Danville, Pa. — State police at Milton say a man traveling on Interstate 80 near Danville pointed a firearm at a family as he passed by. The white male was heading west on Interstate 80 in Valley Township when the incident occurred at 6:13 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14. The suspect allegedly pointed the firearm toward the family of five as they traveled in a Chevrolet Cruze. Two young children were in the vehicle at the time. Police say the unknown suspect was driving an older black Honda CR-V. The suspect was wearing a black shirt and is believed to be in his 30s. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Milton at (570) 524-2662 and reference incident number 22-1039501.
Beach at Tuscarora State Park Closed until Further Notice
Effective Friday, the beach at Tuscarora State Park is closed until further notice. According to DCNR, the Beach has been closed at Tuscarora State Park in Barnesville to swimming effective Friday, August 19th, 2022 because of "harmful algae". As a precaution, the beach will remain closed until acceptable water sample...
Police locate air rifle, 14 ounces of marijuana after traffic stop
South Williamsport, Pa. — Montoursville Police Officer Kurt Hockman observed a gravity bong in the center counsel of a truck he stopped on Route 87 near Quaker State Road. Hockman said prior to the stop he observed the driver, Mason Wayne Wilton, 18, of Montoursville fail to utilize his turn signal and cross the centerline several times. Wilton allegedly reached speeds of 89 MPH as he traveled in a clearly marked 55 MPH zone, Hockman wrote in an affidavit filed on Aug. 1. ...
Crimes by Deception Being Investigated in Snyder County
SNYDER COUNTY – If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is . . . More than $56,000 has been stolen throughout Snyder County over the past month or so according to Selinsgrove state police, who are investigating three separate incidents of theft by deception. Police said...
Pottery business in Northumberland County closing after 40 years
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — If you are driving down Middle Creek Road in Washington Township near Dornsife in Northumberland County, you see a big red barn, but it's actually much more. It is a gallery for both pottery and paintings. "We have been making this pottery since the seventies...
Police search for missing man
Buffalo Township, Pa. — Police and first responders are looking for a 80-year-old man who went missing in the area of Aspen Place. The man was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue flannel pants and was carrying a black cane. Emergency personnel are now moving to a grid search, according to the Union County Emergency Management officials. You may see these people walking in your yards in the area of Brook Park in Lewisburg and surrounding area. Crews have also sent up multiple drones and are searching with K9 units. If you spot this man, please contact 911.
