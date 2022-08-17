ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Suspect Wanted In Connection To Fatal Baltimore Shooting

By Annie DeVoe
 3 days ago
Marcus Roberts Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department

Police are seeking the public's help in identifying those responsible for the murder of a Baltimore man, authorities say.

Marcus Roberts was fatally shot in the 1200 block of West Lombard Street around 11:15 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13, according to Baltimore police.

Authorities are offering an $8,000 reward for information in the case of this homicide.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro Crime Stoppers Of Maryland at 1-866-7Lockup.

