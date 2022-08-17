ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Fed’s future rate hikes hinge on inflation data, minutes reveal

By Reuters
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BQafB_0hKqZep700

Federal Reserve officials said last month that the pace of future interest rate increases would hinge on incoming data, with some saying rates would need to stay at a “sufficiently restrictive level” for “some time” in order to control inflation , according to the minutes of the July 26-27 session .

Participants at the session said it may take longer than anticipated for inflation to dissipate, and that a slowdown in aggregate demand engineered by the central bank “would play an important role in reducing inflation pressures,” said the minutes, which were released on Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NiBoA_0hKqZep700
The Fed hiked interest rates by another 0.75% last month.
Bloomberg via Getty Images

The minutes did not indicate clear bias among Fed officials for either a smaller rate increase of half a percentage point or a third consecutive 75-basis-point hike at the upcoming Sept. 20-21 meeting, but a restatement that the behavior of inflation and the economy in general would drive the decision.

The Fed has lifted its benchmark overnight interest rate by 225 points this year to a target range of 2.25% to 2.50% as part of an effort to control inflation, which is running at a four-decade high and hovering, by the Fed’s preferred measure, at more than three times the 2% target.

The central bank is widely expected to hike rates next month by either 50 or 75 basis points.

For the Fed to scale back its rate hikes, inflation reports due to be released before the next meeting would likely need to confirm that the pace of price increases was declining.

Comments / 1

Related
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 13 days

People who receive Supplemental Security Income will soon have the first of two payments sent to them, which will equal a combined total of $1,652 for most recipients. Those eligible will receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1, while the second payment worth the same amount will be on Sept. 30, according to the Social Security Administration. Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, people who live with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provide necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 on the same days.
ECONOMY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
56K+
Followers
44K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy