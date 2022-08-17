ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California community colleges to offer basic needs resource center

By Ana Torrea
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GX3wU_0hKqZT4000

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A new policy that went into effect on July 1 requires community colleges in California to hire a basic needs coordinator and establish a basic needs hub for students.

According to AB 132, the basic needs coordinator would help connect students to housing, mental health, food, and other services. The bill also requires a center to be set up and made available to students.

Hartnell College offers programs to help students with housing and food challenges. The college has been working on its basic needs center all summer and hopes the center could expand its reach.

Apolonia Preciado Castillo, the student president at Hartnell College, created the Hartnell Cupboard after she saw a food necessity on campus.

“We provide 100 to 150 bags a week for free for students,” said Preciado Castillo. “I'm trying to get rid of that stigma when you're hungry, and you have a long day. The majority of our students are coming from an eight-hour shift to having to take classes.”

The Hartnell Cupboard is just one of the resources to help students. The college hopes to break barriers with its basic needs center.

“Our goal is to have student ambassadors that can welcome the students,” said Augustine Nevarez, the Director of Student Affairs at Hartnell College. “They see a familiar face such as theirs, and we begin the intake process that way.”

Hartnell College is working to determine where the basic needs center will be on its campus. But plans to have it ready once the fall semester starts.

The college wants to focus first on housing and food insecurity. But as the center becomes more developed over time, the college also wants to address other challenges students face.

“As we develop the basic needs center, we'll add more services,” said Nevarez. “Such as childcare, support with legal services, drug and substance use.”

To help students get to and from class, Hartnell college signed a five year deal with MST to give its students free transportation.

Preciado Castillo believes the basic needs center, like the Hartnell Cupboard, will be one of the most essential programs.

“We have also been supporting the mental health aspect of it,” said Preciado Castillo. “So both those ideas tend to correlate with basic needs and everything that's going to be provided for that.”

KION reached out to Cabrillo College in Aptos. The college said it's basic needs center has been up and running since 2019 and continues to receive funding from the state.

Dr. Michelle Donohue, Dean of Student Services at Cabrillo College, said, “Our Basic Needs Center has continued to support students at both our Watsonville and Aptos campuses with Fresh Markets, Resource Spots equipped with snacks and toiletries/school supplies, and our Food Pantries.”

Dr. Donohue adds that when a student faces housing insecurity, they meet with staff to help determine if they’re eligible for housing grants.

Cabrillo College did have a basic needs coordinator who worked at the college for five years but has since left. That position is now open and looking to be filled.

\

The post California community colleges to offer basic needs resource center appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 0

Related
viatravelers.com

24 Fun & Best Things to do in Monterey, California

Nestled along the idyllic central California coastline, Monterey, California, is a beautiful West Coast town in one of the most picturesque areas of the state. Visitors from Southern California and the San Francisco Bay Area routinely make the drive to and through the beautiful town. Is Monterey, California, worth visiting?...
MONTEREY, CA
pajaronian.com

Outdoor market approved for VFW hall

WATSONVILLE—Since the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1716 was founded nearly a century ago, it has been a place for vets to find the camaraderie of shared experience, as well as a gathering spot for friends. More importantly, the Watsonville organization—and others like it nationwide—offer vital services such as...
WATSONVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salinas, CA
State
California State
City
Aptos, CA
City
Watsonville, CA
Aptos, CA
Education
Local
California Education
NBC Bay Area

California COVID Updates: New Variants Emerge, Omicron Boosters

Newly updated COVID-19 boosters will be available to teens and adults "in a few short weeks," White House COVID coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said this week. The new boosters target the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, as well as the original strain of the virus. BA.5 accounts for nearly 90% of new COVID cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

Carbon farming comes to California

When it comes to climate change, cows have taken a reputational hit. These belching bovines have been villainized for releasing methane, a greenhouse gas with more than 25 times the heat-trapping power of carbon dioxide. But now, a growing number of Bay Area farmers are working to repolish the image of the humble dairy cow, recasting their role from gaseous emitters to carbon-capturing machines and powering farmers’ ability to fight the impacts of climate change. ...
MARSHALL, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cabrillo College#Hartnell College
kingcityrustler.com

Blue Zones Project kicks off in King City and Gonzales this month

KING CITY — Blue Zones Project Monterey County will be launching two kickoff events in King City and Gonzales this month as part of its expansion into South Monterey County. After a yearlong planning effort, Blue Zones Project Monterey County (BZPMC) is inviting the community to celebrate this expansion by attending the free events designed to inspire a healthy lifestyle. Each kickoff will have fun family-friendly activities, giveaways and prizes, in addition to local food and entertainment.
KING CITY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Over $31 million secured for Central Coast water infrastructure

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV)- Representative Jimmy Panetta announced Friday that water infrastructure on the Central Coast has secured a combined $31,241,822 boost. Through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, WaterSMART Water Recycling and Reuse will receive grants totaling $10,316,822 for Monterey One Water and $20,925,000 for Soquel Creek Water District. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has set aside The post Over $31 million secured for Central Coast water infrastructure appeared first on KION546.
U.S. POLITICS
KION News Channel 5/46

High-speed rail authority approves final environmental documents for SJ-SF section

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KION-TV)- The California high-speed rail governing board approved the final environmental documents for the San Jose-to-San Francisco section on Thursday. The Board of Directors approved the environmental impact report and statement for the 50-mile stretch, which will use Caltrain's current right-of-way. High-speed rail officials have already approved the environmental clearance documents for 420 miles The post High-speed rail authority approves final environmental documents for SJ-SF section appeared first on KION546.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Housing
PGA Tour

Never far from his thoughts

WINNIPEG, Manitoba—Friday morning, prior to his 8:40 first-round tee time to open the CentrePoint Canada Rail Point Manitoba Open, Mitchell Schow pulled out a pen and marked his golf ball in a way he never had before. He carefully jotted down three specific letters: two Ls and a B.
HOLLISTER, CA
benitolink.com

BL Special Report: Company transferred 27 parcels along Hwy 25 corridor

A curtain was pulled back during the Aug. 9 San Benito County Supervisors meeting when former supervisor Anthony Botelho announced that 27 parcels near the proposed Strada Verde Innovation Park (SVIP) project had transferred to a Delaware-based company in one day. The properties make up over 7,400 acres to the north and south of Hwy 25 near the Santa Clara County border.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

The city of Monterey’s relationship with its largest union turns frosty.

Sara Rubin here, thinking about the thousands of workers who contribute behind-the-scenes to make Car Week happen. There are truck drivers who transport designer cars to the Monterey Peninsula for the weekend. There are countless catered events, in private homes and at larger functions. And government employees take on extra work, too; the Monterey Police Department, for example, staffs up during Car Week, anticipating more traffic and speeding-related incidents than usual.
MONTEREY, CA
KRON4 News

Report identifies Bay Area’s most segregated neighborhoods of white wealth

(BCN) — A new report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 10 percent of the region’s census tracts are segregated “areas of white wealth.” The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all of the region’s 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income in order to quantify areas of high segregation. It identifies 164 […]
pajaronian.com

Five local elected seats to go unopposed

WATSONVILLE—Kristal Salcido says that she had for months planned to spend the final weeks leading up to the Nov. 8 election walking door-to-door throughout Watsonville’s Fourth District to drum up support for her city council run. On Wednesday, Salcido received the news that whether or not she decided...
WATSONVILLE, CA
sanbenito.com

Local author Larry Slonaker publishes murder mystery

Longtime Hollister resident Larry Slonaker recently published his new novel, “Nothing Got Broke,” a murder mystery that is partly inspired by his upbringing and his previous career as a Bay Area newspaper journalist. The book’s plotline follows a “cat and mouse” conflict between two characters—one a retired journalist...
HOLLISTER, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy