Contact 2: Trash complaints in Madison County, Illinois
“If someone comes and tells you, ‘Hey, Mike I’ll take care of you. I’ll mow your grass every Friday,’ and you’re not getting it mowed on Friday, then what?”
Proposed Ozark Run Scenic Byway to unite communities and highlight Ozarks region
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Some state leaders want to know what you think about renaming some of our state’s most scenic roads. They want to take several Missouri highways and turn them into a new byway. The hope is to get more tourists. Ozark Run Scenic Byway will start...
Prairie Farms hiring in Granite City
GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) - Prairie Farms in Granite City announced Thursday that they are hiring for multiple positions. Employees will work 40 hours guaranteed and will have weekly pay, starting at $23.26 and moving up to $30 an hour. They will also have $50 per week for all insurance plans, receive a pension and 401k plan, and paid vacation, sick, and personal days.
Former Glen Carbon Mayor died this week
Former Glen Carbon Illinois Mayor Ronald J. "Ronnie" Foster Sr. died at 2:03 p.m. on Tues., Aug. 16 at the age of 86 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.
Tim’s Travels: Union Elementary School
BELLVILLE, Ill. – Many students are headed back to school Thursday morning. That includes Tim Ezell. He was in Belleville for his first day at Union Elementary School. He spoke with first-year Principal Kalynn Larsen and Third Grade Teacher Christine Todd about the first day of school in the district.
East Alton market thriving in first year
Farmer’s markets continue to be popular around the Riverbend. Alton, Bethalto, Brighton, and East Alton are just some of the towns that sponsor markets either during the week or on the weekend. East Alton has it’s own market which runs on Tuesdays at Eastgate Plaza. East Alton Mayor...
Be Our Guest! Buy a $50 gift certificate to Silver Creek Saloon for only $25
St. LOUIS — Burgers, wraps chopped salad and wait until you taste the Sweet Bubba Sauce. Today we invite you to Be our Guest and visit FOX2NowBeOurGuest.com where you can purchase a $ 50 gift certificate for $25 to the Silver Creek Saloon in Belleville, Illinois.
2 construction workers died inside a manhole in Edwardsville
Two construction workers were found dead inside a manhole at a residential development Friday in Edwardsville, Illinois.
Hulda Bingenheimer – One of Brother John’s Girls
Today’s post begins with the birth of a girl named Hulda Carolina Martha Bingenheimer on August 18, 1898. She would be 124 years old today if she was still alive. Hulda was the daughter of John and Lena (Moeller) Bingenheimer. Let me explain today’s title. A previous post was titled Brother John’s Girls, and that post was a take-off on another previous post titled, George’s Girls. Two Bingenheimer brothers, John and George had families full of females. As you can see, Hulda was one of brother John’s girls.
Vintage Retro Video Shows Illinois Electric Railroad 70 Years Ago
There was an era when Illinois had a method of transportation unlike any before or after it. It was the electric railroad and there's a vintage video showing what this railroad was like in action. It was known as the Illinois Terminal Railroad. Wikipedia shows this unique transportation network was...
After 30 years since transplant, Nashville woman remains thankful for life-saving procedure
When she was little, Bryanna Warren Dahhou only really wanted two things. “My dream at that time was I would tell people I can’t wait to wear a blue jean skirt and be peach,” she said. Born with a rare liver disease called biliary atresia, Bryanna was near...
Bodies of Two Workers Recovered From Residential Construction Site
EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Fire Chief James Whiteford said Saturday the bodies of two construction workers who had been operating at a residential development in the 100 block of East Union Street were recovered Friday, August 19. He said the two men were found deceased in a manhole that led to...
Bus driver shortage, delays cause bumpy start to school year in Granite City
METRO EAST (KMOV) -- Wednesday was the first day of school for the Granite City Community Unit School District #9. The district switched to a new bus service provider, First Student, after a year of problems with a bus driver shortage. But the district faced a driver shortage yet again, and there were other complications.
Liberty Middle School In Edwardsville Has A "Legendary" Kickoff On Opening Day
EDWARDSVILLE - Liberty Middle School has a theme set for the school year for everyone to be “legendary.” If the start is any sign of the year to come, the Liberty School year will definitely fit that theme. Students were greeted by excited administrators, teachers, support staff, and...
It’s opening day at Balloon Fest
Balloon Fest officially opens at three Friday afternoon. There will be over 100 food and craft vendors. The Centralia High School Marching Showcase and Flag Corps will lead the opening ceremony. The Main Event involving the Balloons begins at 4:30. The first race from Foundation Park is expected from 5:30...
Wood River Police Department Along With Other Agencies Conduct Search For Missing Man
WOOD RIVER – Wood River Police Department along with several other agencies conducted a ground and air search Wednesday for Vernon L. Law who has been missing since July 21st.
Troy Family Dental is the expert on the mini-dental implant
ST. LOUIS — If you need dental implants, there’s something that may work just as well as a full implant but is less invasive and less expensive. Troy Family Dental showed us the mini-dental implant. They explained why this is a great option and who would benefit most in getting a mini-dental implant.
10K square-foot Town and Country stunner for sale
TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. – Town and Country is home to many mansions and other large houses. But how many have their own private, stocked lake and look so stunning in the fall foliage it’d make Bob Ross blush?. 5 Masonridge Court is a magnificent, 10,400 square-foot brick...
Collinsville School District 10 Kicks Off In Style - Large Renovations, New Construction, Ahead
COLLINSVILLE - The Collinsville School District 10 has 3 schools and the kick-off this week has gone well, administration says. A $40 million renovation is planned for various schools in the district that will include new construction, painting and landscaping. Key changes are Collinsville High School's additional renovation on Fletcher...
