Greenville, IL

KMOV

Prairie Farms hiring in Granite City

GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) - Prairie Farms in Granite City announced Thursday that they are hiring for multiple positions. Employees will work 40 hours guaranteed and will have weekly pay, starting at $23.26 and moving up to $30 an hour. They will also have $50 per week for all insurance plans, receive a pension and 401k plan, and paid vacation, sick, and personal days.
GRANITE CITY, IL
Greenville, IL
Illinois Society
Greenville, IL
FOX2Now

Tim’s Travels: Union Elementary School

BELLVILLE, Ill. – Many students are headed back to school Thursday morning. That includes Tim Ezell. He was in Belleville for his first day at Union Elementary School. He spoke with first-year Principal Kalynn Larsen and Third Grade Teacher Christine Todd about the first day of school in the district.
BELLEVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

East Alton market thriving in first year

Farmer’s markets continue to be popular around the Riverbend. Alton, Bethalto, Brighton, and East Alton are just some of the towns that sponsor markets either during the week or on the weekend. East Alton has it’s own market which runs on Tuesdays at Eastgate Plaza. East Alton Mayor...
EAST ALTON, IL
lutheranmuseum.com

Hulda Bingenheimer – One of Brother John’s Girls

Today’s post begins with the birth of a girl named Hulda Carolina Martha Bingenheimer on August 18, 1898. She would be 124 years old today if she was still alive. Hulda was the daughter of John and Lena (Moeller) Bingenheimer. Let me explain today’s title. A previous post was titled Brother John’s Girls, and that post was a take-off on another previous post titled, George’s Girls. Two Bingenheimer brothers, John and George had families full of females. As you can see, Hulda was one of brother John’s girls.
ALTON, IL
edglentoday.com

Bodies of Two Workers Recovered From Residential Construction Site

EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Fire Chief James Whiteford said Saturday the bodies of two construction workers who had been operating at a residential development in the 100 block of East Union Street were recovered Friday, August 19. He said the two men were found deceased in a manhole that led to...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

Liberty Middle School In Edwardsville Has A "Legendary" Kickoff On Opening Day

EDWARDSVILLE - Liberty Middle School has a theme set for the school year for everyone to be “legendary.” If the start is any sign of the year to come, the Liberty School year will definitely fit that theme. Students were greeted by excited administrators, teachers, support staff, and...
southernillinoisnow.com

It’s opening day at Balloon Fest

Balloon Fest officially opens at three Friday afternoon. There will be over 100 food and craft vendors. The Centralia High School Marching Showcase and Flag Corps will lead the opening ceremony. The Main Event involving the Balloons begins at 4:30. The first race from Foundation Park is expected from 5:30...
CENTRALIA, IL
FOX2now.com

Troy Family Dental is the expert on the mini-dental implant

ST. LOUIS — If you need dental implants, there’s something that may work just as well as a full implant but is less invasive and less expensive. Troy Family Dental showed us the mini-dental implant. They explained why this is a great option and who would benefit most in getting a mini-dental implant.
TROY, IL
collinsvilledailynews.com

Collinsville School District 10 Kicks Off In Style - Large Renovations, New Construction, Ahead

COLLINSVILLE - The Collinsville School District 10 has 3 schools and the kick-off this week has gone well, administration says. A $40 million renovation is planned for various schools in the district that will include new construction, painting and landscaping. Key changes are Collinsville High School's additional renovation on Fletcher...
COLLINSVILLE, IL

