Today’s post begins with the birth of a girl named Hulda Carolina Martha Bingenheimer on August 18, 1898. She would be 124 years old today if she was still alive. Hulda was the daughter of John and Lena (Moeller) Bingenheimer. Let me explain today’s title. A previous post was titled Brother John’s Girls, and that post was a take-off on another previous post titled, George’s Girls. Two Bingenheimer brothers, John and George had families full of females. As you can see, Hulda was one of brother John’s girls.

