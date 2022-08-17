According to a small story in the book, Snippets of Sheridan County History by Cynde Georgen, published by the Sheridan County Historical Society in 2013, it mentioned that in August of 1899, a forest fire on Dry Fork of the Little Horn River began burning out of control and was heading towards the small mountain community of Rockwood. People were evacuated, and the camp teacher led a group down the mountain by way of the flume.

