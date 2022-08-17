ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gillette, WY

county17.com

C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Aug. 19

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Shoplifting, Aug. 18, Shoshone Avenue, GPD. A woman, approximately 18 to 20-years-old, reportedly...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Arrests, Arraignments for Friday, Aug. 19

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

C17 Crime Clips for Thursday, Aug. 18

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Blackmail, Aug. 17, Country Club Road, GPD. An 18-year-old man reported giving $1,900...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Arrests, Arraignments for Thursday, Aug. 18

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff's Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney's Office.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

C17 Crime Clips for Wednesday, Aug. 17

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Hit and run, Aug. 16, Second Street and Gillette Avenue, GPD. A 24-year-old...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Campbell County divorces through August 18

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted Aug. 6 through Aug. 18. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Angela...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (8/18/2022)

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incident on Thursday, Aug. 18:. At 2:22 p.m. to the intersection of South Kendrick Avenue and 2nd Street for a two vehicle accident. Firefighters checked the vehicles for hazards. Year to date the Campbell County Fire Department...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Arrests, Arraignments for Wednesday, Aug. 17

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff's Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney's Office.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

2 Dead After Pickup Collides With Car in Northeast Wyoming

Two people were killed and another person injured after a pickup collided with a car near Wright late Friday night. The crash happened around 11:55 p.m. near milepost 138 on Wyoming 387. The Wyoming Highway Patrol says 36-year-old Oklahoma resident Michael Brasch was headed south when he crossed the centerline,...
WRIGHT, WY
kotatv.com

Man dies in Wyoming prison

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Harry L. Ballard, a 51-years-old inmate, died Saturday at the Wyoming Medium Correctional institution in Torrington, Wyo. According to the Wyoming Department of Corrections, Ballard was convicted in Crook County of second degree sexual abuse of a minor and was sentenced to eight years in prison.
TORRINGTON, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan Council Gets Petition for Speed Limit at Holly Ponds Drive

A petition was presented to the Sheridan City Council at their meeting this week, asking for a change in the speed limit on Holly Ponds Drive. Don Kollekowski discussed the petition with the council, explaining the residents’ position in the matter. Kollekowski had attended an earlier meeting, making a...
SHERIDAN, WY
KELOLAND TV

Crews battle fires in western South Dakota, Wyoming

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a busy day for firefighters in western South Dakota and Wyoming. Crews battled a fire near Deadwood and Summerset — both are now contained. Firefighters are still battling flames near Devils Tower National Monument in Wyoming. There is also a fire...
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

Obituaries: Glass; Harrison

Terri Lee Glass: April 2, 1944 – August 14, 2022. Terri Glass, 78, of Gillette passed away August 14, 2022 at her home surrounded by family. Terri was born April 2, 1944, to Mary E. (Baker) Martin and Ernest H. Martin, the eldest of 6 children. She was raised truly poor and vowed to do better which she did. She was an “A” student in high school and through college.
GILLETTE, WY
Sheridan Media

A Forest Fire Consumed a Mountain Town, 123 Years Ago

According to a small story in the book, Snippets of Sheridan County History by Cynde Georgen, published by the Sheridan County Historical Society in 2013, it mentioned that in August of 1899, a forest fire on Dry Fork of the Little Horn River began burning out of control and was heading towards the small mountain community of Rockwood. People were evacuated, and the camp teacher led a group down the mountain by way of the flume.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Six people die in four Wyoming crashes on Friday, Saturday

CASPER, Wyo. — Six people died in four different crashes in Wyoming on Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. A total of 70 people have died in crashes in Wyoming so far in 2022, the WHP reports. Crash on U.S. Highway 14...
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

Wyoming Cowboy ChalleNGe Academy graduate from Campbell has become a mentor

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Chris Oedekoven completed mentor training Aug. 13 at a non-traditional learners academy he once attended. “When my son was 16, he was an at-risk teen with little direction or knowledge of who he really was,” his mother, Jennifer Oedekoven, said. “It changed his life. He is now 23, successful, purchasing his own home and is determined to help other young people find their true potential.”
GILLETTE, WY

