TRUCKEE -- The search for missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni has entered its second week, and still, there is no sign of the girl last seen at a late-night party. The Placer County Sheriff's Office said that while they continue to deploy numerous resources in search of the 16-year-old, the number of personnel actively searching for her is down to 60 from as many as 300 on Sunday.Kiely was reported missing on Aug. 6 after she attended a party with 200-300 juveniles and young adults at the Prosser Family Campground, in Nevada County. She was last seen between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m.The Placer County Sheriff's Office is leading the search. They say they have a task force comprised of detectives from local, state, and federal agencies who continue to follow up on leads and conduct interviews.To date, they have reviewed close to 1,700 tips.Investigators are still urging people with any photos from the night Rodni disappeared to send them to a website set up by the sheriff's office.

TRUCKEE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO