KCRA.com
Missing for two weeks: A new specialty team joins the search for 16-year-old Kiely Rodni
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Deploying to Truckee with an expected arrival of Friday evening, a specialty search and recovery dive team called Adventures With Purpose (AWP) will be joining in the search for missing Truckee 16-year-old, Kiely Rodni. Rodni has been missing for nearly two weeks. Last seen Aug. 6...
abc10.com
Child hurt after 'long fall' in Grizzly Flats, authorities say
GRIZZLY FLATS, Calif. — A child is recovering at a hospital after a "long fall" in Grizzly Flats, officials with the El Dorado County Fire Protection District said. Around 9:45 a.m. Saturday, officials say they received a call for help for a pediatric patient who had suffered a fall in the Grizzly Flats area.
Popculture
Dog the Bounty Hunter Reveals He's Receiving Tips on Missing Teen Kiely Rodni
Dog the Bounty Hunter is notorious for finding lost loved ones, but he's not jumping into following through on tips of Keily Rodni, a 16-year-old girl who's been missing for weeks. Rodni vanished near the Lake Tahoe area. She was last seen leaving a high school grad party near the Lake Prosser reservoir in Nevada County, CA. An estimated 200-300 people were at the same event. Only she has been declared missing.
NBC Bay Area
Specialty Group Joins Search for Missing Teen Kiely Rodni
A new group of searchers are coming in from out of state to help find a Truckee teenager, who went missing after attending a campground party in Placer County. Doug Bishop said that he and his team is ready to join the search for Kiely Rodni, 16. “What we bring...
Missing former couple found dead after music and car show
Two people who reported missing after not coming home from a Nevada music and car show have been found dead, authorities said.
KCRA.com
Son, father found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Placerville identified
PLACERVILLE, Calif. — The son and father who werefound dead inside a Placerville home in what police believe to be an apparent murder-suicide were identified as 35-year-old Joeseph James Ramey and 57-year-old Joeseph Merrill Ramey. | VIDEO ABOVE | Police: Son, father found dead in Placerville home in apparent...
2news.com
Man pleads guilty to 2020 murder of elderly man on Neil Road
A Reno man has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a 78-year-old man on Neil Road back in November of 2020. The defendant identified as Davion Simonton changed his plea on August 11, 2022 after originally pleading not guilty to one count of open murder with a deadly weapon of a person over 60 years of age.
Volunteer dive team to help search for Kiely Rodni
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A group of volunteer divers who travel across the country in hopes of solving missing persons’ cold cases will join the search for Kiely Rodni. “The call came through. We heard it loud and clear by thousands of requests. We are in communication with the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. They’re […]
Kiely Rodni Investigation Hampered By Partygoers Who Don't Want To Share What They Know, Authorities Say
Placer County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Angela Musallam said that "people aren't talking" because they fear repercussions for their own illegal acts that night, making it difficult to piece together the Kiely Rodni's final movements before she disappeared. The investigation into the disappearance of missing California teenager Kiely...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno man given life in prison for second-degree murder
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole in 10 years for second-degree murder. 44-year-old Michael Thomas Woods pled guilty in June to a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the death of 47-year-old David Rowe in Nov. 2020.
KDWN
Victim named in fatal officer-involved shooting, I-80 chase in Reno
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Authorities investigating an officer-involved shooting after a high-speed chase on Interstate 80 east of Reno haven’t determined yet whether a deputy killed the victim or he shot himself. KRNV-TV reports the Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the Aug. 4 victim as 40-year-old Tony Dehart of Winnemucca. Investigators say he led Lyon County sheriff’s deputies, state police and others on a chase on I-80 before he crashed and triggered a small brush fire near Wadsworth. The Washoe County sheriff’s office is leading an investigation into the officer-involved shooting. One one Lyon County sheriff’s deputy was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
Mountain Democrat
Missing front plate becomes felony arrest
A Mt. Aukum man driving on Cedar Ravine Road in Placerville Wednesday without a front license plate was stopped by authorities and found to be in possession of a loaded firearm not registered to him as well as illegal drug paraphernalia, according to the Placerville Police Department. The driver also...
2news.com
Missing California Couple Found Dead Near Crashed SUV
A sad development in the search for a missing California couple that hadn't been seen since Hot August Nights in Reno. Authorities confirm they have died after their bodies were discovered Wednesday outside near their crashed car. The Nevada County Sheriff's Office and California Highway Patrol located them around 5...
Mystery deepens in search for missing teen Kiely Rodni
It has been 10 days since California 16-year-old Kiely Rodni was last seen, at a massive "senior send-off" party at a campground near Tahoe.
KCRA.com
DNA, dental records identify 4 killed by McKinney Fire in Northern California
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities have identified four people killed last month when California's largest and deadliest wildfire of the year swept through a remote hamlet. DNA and dental analysis were used to identify the Klamath River residents, the Siskyou County Sheriff's Office tweeted Friday. They were Kathleen Shoopman,...
International Business Times
Missing Kiely Rodni Update: Teen's Cellphone Last Pinged At Campground Lake
As the search intensifies in the second week for missing Kiely Rodni, investigators have said the disappeared teen's cellphone was last detected at the campground lake in Nevada County, California. Rodni went missing after attending an end-of-school party at Prosser Family Campground in Truckee on Aug. 6. The teen was...
CBS News
Search underway for male accused of starting fires in Newcastle
NEWCASTLE - Placer County sheriff's deputies are searching for a male accused of starting fires. According to a Placer County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, the suspect allegedly started fires in the area of Rock Spring and Glen View roads in Newcastle. The sheriff's department believes the suspect is on foot. The...
Search for Kiely Rodni enters week 2 as number of personnel assigned to case scaled back
TRUCKEE -- The search for missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni has entered its second week, and still, there is no sign of the girl last seen at a late-night party. The Placer County Sheriff's Office said that while they continue to deploy numerous resources in search of the 16-year-old, the number of personnel actively searching for her is down to 60 from as many as 300 on Sunday.Kiely was reported missing on Aug. 6 after she attended a party with 200-300 juveniles and young adults at the Prosser Family Campground, in Nevada County. She was last seen between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m.The Placer County Sheriff's Office is leading the search. They say they have a task force comprised of detectives from local, state, and federal agencies who continue to follow up on leads and conduct interviews.To date, they have reviewed close to 1,700 tips.Investigators are still urging people with any photos from the night Rodni disappeared to send them to a website set up by the sheriff's office.
FOX Reno
Overturned truck halted northbound traffic on US-395 at Panther Valley for hours
RENO, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — A Saturday afternoon crash snarled traffic near the North Valleys area of Reno for hours. The driver of an overturned truck which has blocked traffic for about an hour and a half is an adult woman. Nevada State Police suspect the...
POLICE: Utahn killed in Nevada crash
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Nev. (ABC4) – A resident of Logan, Utah is dead as a result of a car crash in Nevada. The Nevada State Police (NSP) report that Troopers with the Highway Patrol Division (HPD) responded to reports of a crash on Interstate-80 near state mile marker 186 in Humboldt County on August 6 at […]
