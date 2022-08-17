ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tysons, VA

restonnow.com

Sign up for Reston Museum’s free historic walking tour!

Join a Reston Museum docent for the last walking tours of the summer! A free guided walking tour exploring Reston’s founding occurs Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. Tour starts at the Reston Museum and lasts approximately 30 minutes. The tour explores how Reston revolutionized America’s suburban neighborhoods. Advanced registration is encouraged to secure attendance, as tour size will be limited.
RESTON, VA
popville.com

“American University Staff to Strike Next Week”

Staff members at AU plan to go on strike next week. Sylvia Burwell makes an extravagant salary–well over a million dollars. All the while, a large number of staff make well below what is considered a living wage in the District. On top of that, they’re charged to park at work everyday and are required to pay parking tickets that increase with each ticket received. AU leadership has hired a lawyer known for aggressively fighting unions and have been resistant to increasing wages (typically, wages start at about $45k).
WASHINGTON, DC
Travel Maven

This City in Virginia Was Just Named One of the Best in America

Travel + Leisure recently published a list of the best cities in America. Residents in our area will not find it surprising to learn that the beautiful city of Alexandria was mentioned. Alexandria sits on the scenic Potomac River and is known for its gorgeous, well-preserved 18th and 19th-century buildings. This city was joined by just 14 other places on this list of best cities.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
ffxnow.com

FCPS recommends funding for staff bonuses, facility upgrades and more

(Updated at 4:35 p.m.) Employee bonuses, facility improvements, and a study of middle school start times are among the priorities that Fairfax County Public Schools can now fund, thanks to some financial leeway from staff vacancies and state revenue. The school system has about $90.9 million left over from fiscal...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

FCPS will still provide free meals to students at 34 schools this year

While free school lunches ended nationally earlier this summer, Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) will still offer free meals to students at a select number of schools. Earlier this month, FCPS announced that it will participate in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), which distributes breakfast and lunch to students attending schools in low-income areas at no cost.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

New book looks at how modern Fairfax County came into being

It’s been 32 years since J Hamilton Lambert finished his decade of service as Fairfax County executive, but his impact on the history of the county and Washington region is evident. During his decade at the helm, he:. • Enabled a pro-development (split between Republicans and Democrats) Board of...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Pupatella Pizza opens Springfield location as part of rapid expansion

(Updated at 10:40 a.m.) Pupatella Neopolitan Pizza is officially serving up its signature Neopolitan pizza in Springfield. The Arlington-based business opened at the Old Keene Mill Shopping Center at 8434 Old Keene Mill Road yesterday (Tuesday), according to Pupatella Chief Operating Officer and partner Michael Berger. (Correction: This article previously said the business was in Springfield Plaza.)
SPRINGFIELD, VA
popville.com

Update: Punjabi by Nature construction. “what’s going on outside of the Geico on 14th and Kenyon in Columbia Heights?”

Do you know what’s going on outside of the Geico on 14th and Kenyon in Columbia Heights? The outside patio area has been under construction for months and it seems like they’ve completely torn it up. I don’t know if the Geico owns that space or if it’s something else but I’m just curious if it’s anything interesting!”
WASHINGTON, DC
Morning Notes

Morning Notes

I-66 Lane Closure in Vienna Area Starts Tonight — “The left travel lane on I-66 East between Cedar Lane and I-495 will be closed beginning around 9 p.m. Friday, August 19, through 5 a.m. Thursday, August 25, to allow for continued construction of the future I-66 Express Lanes…Drivers should plan for traffic delays and consider alternative routes during this period.” [VDOT]
VIENNA, VA
WTOP

225-unit development pitched near Haymarket

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. A New Jersey-based developer wants to construct 225 homes near Haymarket. K.Hovnanian Mid-Atlantic Division LLC submitted a rezoning application with Prince William County June 29 for the...
HAYMARKET, VA
arlingtonconnection.com

New Bike-Ped Bridge Gets Boost with RAISE Funding

Mount Vernon bike trail users may have another Potomac River crossing coming in the form of the Long Bridge Pedestrian and Bicycle Bridge. The Long Bridge recently got closer to fruition with a $20 million grant from the $2.2 billion from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program the Biden administration recently secured.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Alina Andras

5 Great Pizza Places in Virginia

If you happen to live in Virginia or you travel to Virginia often and you are looking for new amazing restaurants where you can go with your close friends and family, then you are in luck because that's what we are going to talk about today. I have put together a list of five amazing pizza places in Virginia that you should definitely visit next time you are craving pizza. All of them are known for using only fresh and high-quality ingredients and they serve truly delicious food that makes you want to come back for more. Are you curious to see if your favorite pizza place made it on the list? Here are the five places that have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by locals:
VIRGINIA STATE

