Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
northernvirginiamag.com
Expansive Retail Development to Bring Interactive Community to Loudoun County
The Kincora project brings world class museums, restaurants, apartments, and more to Ashburn and Sterling. Loudoun County may soon be in store for more significant development in the form of new retail and residential properties situated on an expansive plot between Ashburn and Sterling. The Kincora project, which has been...
restonnow.com
Sign up for Reston Museum’s free historic walking tour!
Join a Reston Museum docent for the last walking tours of the summer! A free guided walking tour exploring Reston’s founding occurs Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. Tour starts at the Reston Museum and lasts approximately 30 minutes. The tour explores how Reston revolutionized America’s suburban neighborhoods. Advanced registration is encouraged to secure attendance, as tour size will be limited.
popville.com
“American University Staff to Strike Next Week”
Staff members at AU plan to go on strike next week. Sylvia Burwell makes an extravagant salary–well over a million dollars. All the while, a large number of staff make well below what is considered a living wage in the District. On top of that, they’re charged to park at work everyday and are required to pay parking tickets that increase with each ticket received. AU leadership has hired a lawyer known for aggressively fighting unions and have been resistant to increasing wages (typically, wages start at about $45k).
alxnow.com
The Torpedo Factory Art Center needs volunteers, and so do a lot of organizations in Alexandria
There are still a number of ways to volunteer in Alexandria this summer. Art and music lovers can get their fix by volunteering as gallery guides at the Torpedo Factory Art Center or as ushers with the Alexandria Symphony Orchestra. As the upcoming school year gets in gear, there are...
Virginia Guaranteed Income Program For Alexandria Households
Several states have guaranteed income pilot programs for low-income families and households. Here are some with similar arrangements. New Program Will Give Baltimore Families Thousands Each Month.
This City in Virginia Was Just Named One of the Best in America
Travel + Leisure recently published a list of the best cities in America. Residents in our area will not find it surprising to learn that the beautiful city of Alexandria was mentioned. Alexandria sits on the scenic Potomac River and is known for its gorgeous, well-preserved 18th and 19th-century buildings. This city was joined by just 14 other places on this list of best cities.
ffxnow.com
FCPS recommends funding for staff bonuses, facility upgrades and more
(Updated at 4:35 p.m.) Employee bonuses, facility improvements, and a study of middle school start times are among the priorities that Fairfax County Public Schools can now fund, thanks to some financial leeway from staff vacancies and state revenue. The school system has about $90.9 million left over from fiscal...
ffxnow.com
FCPS will still provide free meals to students at 34 schools this year
While free school lunches ended nationally earlier this summer, Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) will still offer free meals to students at a select number of schools. Earlier this month, FCPS announced that it will participate in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), which distributes breakfast and lunch to students attending schools in low-income areas at no cost.
Washington Examiner
DC announces one-time $1,000 payments for families heading back to school
Low-income families in Washington, D.C., are set to receive a one-time payment of $1,000 as they prepare to return to school later this month, according to a new initiative announced by Mayor Muriel Bowser on Thursday. Families who are enrolled in the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families are set to...
Glenn Youngkin Says NIMBY Regulations Are Making Virginia an Impossibly Expensive Place To Live
Today, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin took a surprising YIMBY-inflected ("yes in my backyard") swipe at restrictive development regulations that he says are making the state increasingly unwelcoming for renters and homebuyers. "The cost to rent or buy a home is too expensive," said the governor in a wide-ranging speech before...
sungazette.news
New book looks at how modern Fairfax County came into being
It’s been 32 years since J Hamilton Lambert finished his decade of service as Fairfax County executive, but his impact on the history of the county and Washington region is evident. During his decade at the helm, he:. • Enabled a pro-development (split between Republicans and Democrats) Board of...
Black MD couple sees home value jump nearly $300K when White friend stands-in; housing advocates demand action
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — The lawsuit of a Maryland couple against a real estate appraiser and online mortgage provider is sparking renewed outrage among housing advocates and researchers familiar with well documented cases of low home appraisals for minority homeowners and houses in minority-majority neighborhoods. Dr. Nathan Connolly and...
Brothers walk from Chesterfield to Virginia state Capital and on to Washington, D.C. to raise awareness for foster care
Twin brothers who were born into foster care are walking in all 50 states to raise awareness for adoption and they trekked through Richmond Tuesday.
ffxnow.com
Pupatella Pizza opens Springfield location as part of rapid expansion
(Updated at 10:40 a.m.) Pupatella Neopolitan Pizza is officially serving up its signature Neopolitan pizza in Springfield. The Arlington-based business opened at the Old Keene Mill Shopping Center at 8434 Old Keene Mill Road yesterday (Tuesday), according to Pupatella Chief Operating Officer and partner Michael Berger. (Correction: This article previously said the business was in Springfield Plaza.)
popville.com
Update: Punjabi by Nature construction. “what’s going on outside of the Geico on 14th and Kenyon in Columbia Heights?”
Do you know what’s going on outside of the Geico on 14th and Kenyon in Columbia Heights? The outside patio area has been under construction for months and it seems like they’ve completely torn it up. I don’t know if the Geico owns that space or if it’s something else but I’m just curious if it’s anything interesting!”
restonnow.com
Morning Notes
I-66 Lane Closure in Vienna Area Starts Tonight — “The left travel lane on I-66 East between Cedar Lane and I-495 will be closed beginning around 9 p.m. Friday, August 19, through 5 a.m. Thursday, August 25, to allow for continued construction of the future I-66 Express Lanes…Drivers should plan for traffic delays and consider alternative routes during this period.” [VDOT]
WTOP
225-unit development pitched near Haymarket
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. A New Jersey-based developer wants to construct 225 homes near Haymarket. K.Hovnanian Mid-Atlantic Division LLC submitted a rezoning application with Prince William County June 29 for the...
thezebra.org
Free Dentistry Day at Reflection Dental – Little River on Saturday, September 10
ALEXANDRIA, VA – On Saturday Sept. 10, Reflection Dental – Little River (6546 Little River Turnpike) will offer free dental services to residents in the Alexandria community and surrounding areas. Support Good News Journalism, Subscribe >>. Dr. Qais Musmar, Dr. Iyad Hijaz and the team at Reflection Dental...
arlingtonconnection.com
New Bike-Ped Bridge Gets Boost with RAISE Funding
Mount Vernon bike trail users may have another Potomac River crossing coming in the form of the Long Bridge Pedestrian and Bicycle Bridge. The Long Bridge recently got closer to fruition with a $20 million grant from the $2.2 billion from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program the Biden administration recently secured.
5 Great Pizza Places in Virginia
If you happen to live in Virginia or you travel to Virginia often and you are looking for new amazing restaurants where you can go with your close friends and family, then you are in luck because that's what we are going to talk about today. I have put together a list of five amazing pizza places in Virginia that you should definitely visit next time you are craving pizza. All of them are known for using only fresh and high-quality ingredients and they serve truly delicious food that makes you want to come back for more. Are you curious to see if your favorite pizza place made it on the list? Here are the five places that have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by locals:
