Australia's pursuit of 'killer robots' could put the trans-Tasman alliance with New Zealand on shaky ground
Australia’s recently announced defence review, intended to be the most thorough in almost four decades, will give us a good idea of how Australia sees its role in an increasingly tense strategic environment. As New Zealand’s only formal military ally, Australia’s defence choices will have significant implications, both for New Zealand and regional geopolitics. There are several areas of contention in the trans-Tasman relationship. One is Australia’s pursuit of nuclear-powered submarines, which clashes with New Zealand’s anti-nuclear stance. Another lies in the two countries’ diverging approaches to autonomous weapons systems (AWS), colloquially known as “killer robots”. In general, AWS are considered to...
Conflict in the South China Sea threatens 90% of Australia's fuel imports: study
China’s sabre-rattling around Taiwan underlines the need for Australia to be prepared for conflict in the South China Sea. With its growing navy and air force, and the bases it has built throughout the area, China is increasingly capable of disrupting shipping lanes crucial to Australia’s exports and imports. Of particular concern is our reliance on liquid fuels imported via South China Sea shipping routes. This reliance has become more pronounced over the past few decades as all but two local refineries have closed. So even while we export crude oil, we import about 90% of refined fuels. Our research team was commissioned...
Test of Brendon McCullum’s coaching mettle starts now with shaky England
Bazbackability! What is it? And does this current England Test team have any? The answers to these questions are of course: 1) It’s not anything at all, just a made-up word; and 2) No, they don’t, because, again, it’s just a meaningless made-up word. But the fact remains, even buzzwords exist for a reason. Perhaps defeat by South Africa in the first Test might be even quite useful in helping to clarify a few things.
