Austin City Council Give Themselves a $33,000 Raise and Make Six Figures NowTom HandyAustin, TX
Texas is Number 1 in Business but at the Bottom of Every Other IssueTom HandyTexas State
‘Bestie Killer’ Magen Fieramusca Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Austin, TX
Texas college student finds baby in trash and wants to adopt himAsh JurbergSan Marcos, TX
Anderson hoping for success with new coach, new outlook in 2022
The Trojans are stepping into a new classification and district after last year's 3-7 season in Class 5A, but Hatcher said he's already seeing things that make him optimistic about the future.
Sark Raves About Longhorns 'Football Junkie’ Freshman Jaylon Guilbeau
Steve Sarkisian is pleased with the development of true-freshman Jaylon Guilbeau.
2 freshman receivers that could make noise this fall for Texas football
With news breaking earlier this week that Wyoming transfer and projected starting z-receiver Isaiah Neyor will miss the season with a torn ACL, Texas football fans immediately started looking down the depth chart to see who could replace him. Standing at 6-foot-3, 216 pounds with great leaping ability and even...
Quinn Ewers named Texas Longhorns starting quarterback
Quinn Ewers has been named the Texas Longhorns' starting quarterback, Steve Sarkisian announced Friday.
4 pleasant surprises for Texas football in first half of fall camp
We are about to wrap up the first half of fall camp for the Texas football program, with the second scrimmage just around the corner this coming weekend. Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian began fall camp on Aug. 3. And the first fall camp scrimmage wrapped up on Aug. 13.
Texas football’s shocking final QB decision after Hudson Card, Quinn Ewers battle
Texas football has their starting quarterback for the 2022 season. After an offseason QB competition between Hudson Card and Quinn Ewers that stretched into fall camp, Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian revealed who his starter will be. Brian Davis of the Austin American-Statesman reports that Sarkisian and the Longhorns will go with Ewers as their starter in 2022.
Texas-Alabama is the nation’s most in-demand game in upcoming football season
If you're planning on heading to DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium to see the Longhorns take on the Alabama Crimson Tide next month, prepare for a packed stadium.
Did Dust Devil Or Non-Supercell Tornado Sweep Through Texas? See The Video
Storms are moving through parts of Texas this weekend.
myfoxzone.com
Two Austin-area teachers selected as finalists for 2023 Texas Teacher of the Year
AUSTIN, Texas — Two Austin-area teachers have been selected among the six finalists for the 2023 Texas Teacher of the Year. Shelley Jeoffroy, Otis Brown Elementary, Irving ISD. Kari Johnston, Perez Elementary School, Austin ISD. Texas Secondary Teacher of the Year. Chris McLeod, Brazoswood High School, Brazosport ISD. Andrea...
fox7austin.com
Caught on camera: Non-supercell tornado in Liberty Hill
LIBERTY HILL, Texas - FOX 7 viewer Michael McCluskey caught what appears to be a non-supercell tornado on camera as a storm line approached Central Texas Thursday afternoon. Initially, the video was believed to be showing a dust devil. FOX 7 Austin Meteorologist Adaleigh Rowe says otherwise. "[It's] probably a...
tribeza.com
The Best Pizza in Austin
With more than 30 toppings to choose from, the possibilities are endless at Southside Flying Pizza. Their pies are hand-tossed to perfection, creating a crust that’s not too thick and not too thin. Everything can be customized, making this an ideal option for more picky eaters. Pro tip: head to Southside for two large pizzas for $20 every Tuesday.
virtualbx.com
Austin to Manor Phase 2 – Trail
Work includes the construction of a concrete trail, construction of a road culvert extension, construction of multiple low water culvert/bridge crossing, demolition of existing fencing, construction of new fencing, construction of bridge foundations, installation of trail traffic signage, traffic control, and site civil improvements. Project location is from Walter E....
Austin, TX Eatery Lands at #5 on List of Best Restaurants in the U.S.
Yelp has released their yearly best 100 restaurants in the United States list, and now I have to go try this place in Austin, Texas. A favorite eatery in Texas' capital city has made the list at number 5. Yelp Can Help. Yelp has become my go-to source for info...
Georgetown ISD superintendent still searching for staff as school resumes
The Georgetown Independent School District kicked off its school year Thursday short-staffed in multiple departments and looking to fill open positions.
fox7austin.com
17-year-old Michigan girl missing from North Austin hotel
AUSTIN, Texas - A 17-year-old Michigan girl on vacation with her father and brother in North Austin is missing, says her mother. Destiny Wallag was last seen leaving the Spring Hill Suites on Stonelake Boulevard on Friday, August 19 around 5:45 a.m. According to her mother, she told her father she was going to work out at the hotel's gym, but instead left the hotel on foot with a fishing rod.
Isolated weekend showers; heavy rain potential for next week
AUSTIN, Texas — "Feast or famine" is often a good way to describe Texas weather. All summer long, we've been dealing with record heat and increasing levels of drought. But a fairly significant pattern change could bring several inches of rainfall to Central Texas between now and the middle of next week.
Austin Chronicle
Cheap Eats for Austin Students
Welcome to Austin! Sorry about all the heat. And traffic. Lucky for you, we offset those pain points with delicious food, all over the city (this is also true of San Marcos). Whether you're living in a dorm or an apartment, you're probably missing your parents' home cooking, or missing them paying for your meals when dining out. At any rate, you're not going to take every single meal this year in your dorm or apartment, nor are you going to want to have Lunchables or ramen for every meal. To that end, here are some below-the-radar places to eat for relatively cheap near the campuses of the University of Texas, Huston-Tillotson, St. Edward's, and Texas State. For the most part, all of the places mentioned have a vegetarian or vegan option, and many can accommodate gluten-free eaters, with a budget of about $10-15 per meal, including tax and tip. (Please tip your hospitality staff, folks!) Bon appétit, and make good choices.
Cause of Lago Vista man’s traumatic injuries unknown
Yourbasin.com’s Rob Tooke spoke with Jesse Perry’s aunt who lives in Midland LAGO VISTA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A Lago Vista man is facing a long road to recovery after suffering major head and neck injuries. Jesse Perry’s family said they believe the 41-year-old was the victim of a violent attack. But Lago Vista Police said […]
dailytrib.com
Shorter LVN program approved at Central Texas College
Licensed vocational nursing students at Central Texas College will be able to complete the program in nine months rather than the current 12 months starting in the fall 2023 semester, CTC announced in a media release. The Texas Board of Nursing recently approved the curriculum change for the accredited school, which is headquartered near Killeen and has a site in Marble Falls.
Texas school district adds more armed teachers to campus
This year, the school district has added new remote locks to its exterior and classroom doors.
