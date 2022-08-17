Welcome to Austin! Sorry about all the heat. And traffic. Lucky for you, we offset those pain points with delicious food, all over the city (this is also true of San Marcos). Whether you're living in a dorm or an apartment, you're probably missing your parents' home cooking, or missing them paying for your meals when dining out. At any rate, you're not going to take every single meal this year in your dorm or apartment, nor are you going to want to have Lunchables or ramen for every meal. To that end, here are some below-the-radar places to eat for relatively cheap near the campuses of the University of Texas, Huston-Tillotson, St. Edward's, and Texas State. For the most part, all of the places mentioned have a vegetarian or vegan option, and many can accommodate gluten-free eaters, with a budget of about $10-15 per meal, including tax and tip. (Please tip your hospitality staff, folks!) Bon appétit, and make good choices.

