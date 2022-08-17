ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lockhart, TX

myfoxzone.com

Two Austin-area teachers selected as finalists for 2023 Texas Teacher of the Year

AUSTIN, Texas — Two Austin-area teachers have been selected among the six finalists for the 2023 Texas Teacher of the Year. Shelley Jeoffroy, Otis Brown Elementary, Irving ISD. Kari Johnston, Perez Elementary School, Austin ISD. Texas Secondary Teacher of the Year. Chris McLeod, Brazoswood High School, Brazosport ISD. Andrea...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Caught on camera: Non-supercell tornado in Liberty Hill

LIBERTY HILL, Texas - FOX 7 viewer Michael McCluskey caught what appears to be a non-supercell tornado on camera as a storm line approached Central Texas Thursday afternoon. Initially, the video was believed to be showing a dust devil. FOX 7 Austin Meteorologist Adaleigh Rowe says otherwise. "[It's] probably a...
LIBERTY HILL, TX
tribeza.com

The Best Pizza in Austin

With more than 30 toppings to choose from, the possibilities are endless at Southside Flying Pizza. Their pies are hand-tossed to perfection, creating a crust that’s not too thick and not too thin. Everything can be customized, making this an ideal option for more picky eaters. Pro tip: head to Southside for two large pizzas for $20 every Tuesday.
AUSTIN, TX
virtualbx.com

Austin to Manor Phase 2 – Trail

Work includes the construction of a concrete trail, construction of a road culvert extension, construction of multiple low water culvert/bridge crossing, demolition of existing fencing, construction of new fencing, construction of bridge foundations, installation of trail traffic signage, traffic control, and site civil improvements. Project location is from Walter E....
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

17-year-old Michigan girl missing from North Austin hotel

AUSTIN, Texas - A 17-year-old Michigan girl on vacation with her father and brother in North Austin is missing, says her mother. Destiny Wallag was last seen leaving the Spring Hill Suites on Stonelake Boulevard on Friday, August 19 around 5:45 a.m. According to her mother, she told her father she was going to work out at the hotel's gym, but instead left the hotel on foot with a fishing rod.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Isolated weekend showers; heavy rain potential for next week

AUSTIN, Texas — "Feast or famine" is often a good way to describe Texas weather. All summer long, we've been dealing with record heat and increasing levels of drought. But a fairly significant pattern change could bring several inches of rainfall to Central Texas between now and the middle of next week.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Cheap Eats for Austin Students

Welcome to Austin! Sorry about all the heat. And traffic. Lucky for you, we offset those pain points with delicious food, all over the city (this is also true of San Marcos). Whether you're living in a dorm or an apartment, you're probably missing your parents' home cooking, or missing them paying for your meals when dining out. At any rate, you're not going to take every single meal this year in your dorm or apartment, nor are you going to want to have Lunchables or ramen for every meal. To that end, here are some below-the-radar places to eat for relatively cheap near the campuses of the University of Texas, Huston-Tillotson, St. Edward's, and Texas State. For the most part, all of the places mentioned have a vegetarian or vegan option, and many can accommodate gluten-free eaters, with a budget of about $10-15 per meal, including tax and tip. (Please tip your hospitality staff, folks!) Bon appétit, and make good choices.
AUSTIN, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Cause of Lago Vista man’s traumatic injuries unknown

Yourbasin.com’s Rob Tooke spoke with Jesse Perry’s aunt who lives in Midland LAGO VISTA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A Lago Vista man is facing a long road to recovery after suffering major head and neck injuries. Jesse Perry’s family said they believe the 41-year-old was the victim of a violent attack. But Lago Vista Police said […]
LAGO VISTA, TX
dailytrib.com

Shorter LVN program approved at Central Texas College

Licensed vocational nursing students at Central Texas College will be able to complete the program in nine months rather than the current 12 months starting in the fall 2023 semester, CTC announced in a media release. The Texas Board of Nursing recently approved the curriculum change for the accredited school, which is headquartered near Killeen and has a site in Marble Falls.
MARBLE FALLS, TX

