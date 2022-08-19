ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Music Industry Moves: Sony Publishing Opens Nigeria Office, Names Godwin Tom Managing Director

By Thania Garcia and Jem Aswad
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UDceF_0hKoBR0W00

Sony Music Publishing has opened a new office in Lagos, Nigeria, and named Godwin Tom managing director. He will report to Guy Henderson, SMP’s president of international. Most recently, Tom was CEO of talent management company iManage Africa, where he worked closely with artists including Wizkid, Davido, Waje, MI, Wande Coal, Ice Prince, Bez, Show Dem Camp, Beverly Naya and many others.

Henderson said, “It is a real pleasure to be able to announce the appointment of Godwin Tom as the managing director of our start-up company in Nigeria. As Sony Music Publishing enters West Africa, Godwin’s wealth of experience and knowledge of the market, as well as his background in music industry education make him the perfect leader for our business. Together with our talented team in South Africa, Sony Music Publishing looks forward to an ongoing acceleration in its global African footprint.”

+ Sum 41 singer-songwriter Deryck Whibley has sold his publishing and recorded music catalog to HarbourView Equity Partners, the asset-management company founded by Sherrese Clarke Soares. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

According to the announcement, the group has sold more than 15 million records worldwide and scored two (Canadian) Juno Awards and a Grammy nominations. Whibley is also an active producer and mixer.

HarbourView  — which in recent months has acquired catalogs by Brad Paisley, Lady A, Hollywood Undead, Dre & Vidal, and Luis Fonsi — was represented by Fox Rothschild in the transaction. Whibley is represented by Jordan Keller and Sarah Smith of Keller Turner Andrews & Ghanem.

+ Musician, digital creator and podcast host Alex Warren has signed with Atlantic Records. He will release his label debut single, “HeadLights,” on September 2.

“We were struck by Alex’s rare combination of innate talent and intense drive,” said Atlantic president of A&R Pete Ganbarg and A&R director Michael Parker. “He has a natural ability to bring his life story into his songwriting. What Alex has already accomplished speaks for itself; we’re thrilled to help him bring his vision to life.”

+ Glassnote Records has named Alison Dannenberg head of sync and licensing, based in Los Angeles. Previously, she worked at Peermusic for eight years, finishing her tenure there as creative director of film?TV.

Glassnote president/founder said, “We have recently made a significant investment in new artists and repertoire, some of the most exciting in our history. We’re really proud that someone of Alison’s reputation and caliber, will be representing the next generation of Glassnote’s career Artists in addition to our storied roster.”

Wednesday, August 17

Frankie Bash , Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar’s “Family Ties” co-producer and co-writer, has signed a global administration agreement with Sony Music Publishing .

In the past six months, Bash, who won a Grammy for his work on “Family Ties,” has contributed to various projects including Jack Harlow’s “Come Home the Kids Miss You” and Yeat’s “2 Alivë.” He also has production credits on Nav and Wheezy’s “Emergency Tsunami,” Future & Juice WRLD’s “Realer N Realer,” Gunna’s “Argentina,” Future’s “Krazy But True,” Offset’s “Big Rocks” and more.

Pictured at top (from left): Dashawn “Happie” White (senior director of creative A&R, Sony Music Publishing), Frankie Bash, Matt Geffen (president, The Revels Group), Walter Jones (executive VP and head of A&R, Sony Music Publishing).

+ Monti Olson has joined Litmus Music as president and will lead music rights acquisitions for the company. Prior to joining Litmus, Olson served as executive vice president/head of BMG music rights music publishing North America, where he led the division in the domestic music market and was responsible for frontline/catalog acquisition strategy and execution.

Olson previously served as senior VP of A&R at Warner Bros. Records, EVP/co-department head of A&R at Universal Music Publishing Group and Senior VP/department head of A&R at BMG music publishing. He’s also the co-founder of vinyl reissue company Original Recordings Group.

Said co-founders Hank Forsyth and Dan McCarroll: “Monti has been a trusted friend and colleague for decades. His passion for music, deep industry knowledge and relationships, business experience and integrity are valued by the entire team. We’re so grateful he has chosen to join us on this exciting journey as the next chapter of his career.”

+ MusiCares has named Theresa Wolters vice president of health & human services, effective immediately. She will report to executive director Laura Segura, and is in charge of developing, implementing and overseeing MusiCares’ programs and services nationally, which include emergency financial assistance, mental health and addiction recovery programs, social and preventive health care services, and disaster relief efforts.

Most recently, Wolters spent over 12 years at the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation, where she was part of the organization’s senior leadership team. Prior to joining EGPAF, Wolters spent more than a decade working on multi-sectoral development and relief programs across Africa, including Millennium Promise, a non-profit organization dedicated to achieving millennium development goals and sustainable development goals, and also held the role of regional coordinator of the International Medical Corps where she directed the organization’s health and refugee programs in Ethiopia, Kenya, Mozambique, Somalia, and Uganda.

“We are thrilled to have Theresa join the MusiCares team as her incredible career and experience will undoubtedly help the organization serve the music community in a greater capacity,” said Segura. “We look forward to working together to harness Theresa’s knowledge of both the health and philanthropic landscapes to explore new ways to support music professionals.”

+ Columbia Records has promoted Victoria White-Mason to vice president of marketing, reporting to Jay Schumer and Erika Alfredson, executive VPs of marketing. Most recently, White-Mason served as senior director of marketing, where she led campaigns for artists such as Baby Keem, Lil Tjay, John Legend, Chlöe Bailey, Joey Bada$$, Syd and Lous and the Yakuza.

“It has been impressive to see what Victoria has accomplished in her time at Columbia,” said Alfredson and Schumer. “She is strategic, creative and well-respected amongst her Columbia colleagues, as well as among the artists and managers with whom she collaborates. Vic’s continued leadership is a great asset, and we are excited to see her continue to flourish at Columbia.”

White-Mason will continue to oversee campaigns for Columbia Records’ artists. She previously held positions at United Masters, the Recording Industry Association, Sony Music’s Global Digital Business and the Media Arts Law Firm in Sydney, Australia.

“This is truly a full circle moment for me,” added White-Mason. “I have such a vivid memory of scouring through The ‘Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’s’ album booklet as a young music fanatic. When I read that she was a Columbia artist, I manifested then and there that one day I’d contribute to the magic Columbia helps bring to the world.”

+ Writer-producer Nick Lee has signed a new publishing deal with Reservoir Media . Born and raised in Los Angeles, Lee is a Grammy-nominated songwriter, producer, composer, and trombonist.

Lee quickly found success co-producing Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow’s “Industry Baby,” creating the song’s signature horn melody. He has also collaborated with artists such as Megan Thee Stallion, Mustard, Vince Staples, Seventeen, Dillon Francis and Stray Kids, among others. Alongside songwriting and producing, he also scores for TV and film, composing for Network TV shows such as NBC’s “Grand Crew” and Fox’s “Welcome to Flatch.” It was recently announced, that Lee will also be the co-composer of Netflix’s drama series, “The Brothers Sun.”

James Cheney, Reservoir VP of creative added, “Nick’s classical and jazz background gives him a really deep understanding of music and a creative instinct that he brings to every song he works on. We know his keen talent is going to take him far, and we’re honored to support him along the way.”

+ Position Music has hired Samantha Sklar to join the company’s A&R team, as announced by President and CEO Tyler Bacon.

Sklar played an integral role in Position Music’s recent signing of Dru “Falconry” DeCaro on the heels of his co-write on “Numb Little Bug” by Em Beihold. Before joining Position, Sklar was an A&R at Warner Chappell Music Publishing, where she was responsible for a roster of artists that included Swedish record producer/songwriter/DJ Ali Payami (The Weeknd, Taylor Swift), songwriter Jenna Andrews (BTS, Jessie Murph, Benee), songwriter Joe Kirkland (Maroon 5, Blackbear), producer/songwriter and composer Ristorp (Beyoncé, Little Mix), DJ and producer Kygo and songwriter/artist Lukas Graham among others.

“Sam is a passionate A&R Executive who understands what it means to serve writers on the highest of levels.” says Mark Chipello, VP, head of A&R. “She is a rising star in the publishing community and is a fierce advocate for creators. Sam was an essential part of us signing Dru “Falconry” DeCaro. She basically started her first week with a number one song. I can’t wait to watch and see all that she’s about to accomplish with us.”

Sklar joins Mark Chipello (VP, head of A&R), Delmar Powell (VP of A&R), Jake Versluis (VP of A&R), David Surnow (A&R), and Mike Torres (A&R), and others as the ninth member of the full-time A&R staff at Position Music.

+ Indie-pop singer-songwriter and pianist, Andrew McMahon , has signed with Nettwerk and C3 Management .

McMahon — who also goes by the moniker Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness — joins Nettwerk and C3 Management with the help of Sameer Sadhu, VP of A&R, and Tom Gates, SVP A&R and strategy, along with the management team at C3 (Morgan Young, Adam Smith and Ryan Carignan). McMahon is also repped by Ron Opaleski and Michael Coughlin at WME.

“Andrew’s music is timeless,” said Sadhu. “We are proud to be his partner as he embarks on another evolution of his career.”

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness — featuring McMahon (lead vocals, piano), Bobby Anderson (guitar), Jay McMillan (drums), Mikey Wagner (bass) and Zac Clark (keys) – is currently in the midst of a co-headlining summer tour with Dashboard Confessional.

+ Composer David Schwartz has signed with SESAC Performing Rights. Known for such hit shows as “The Good Place,” “Deadwood” and “Arrested Development,” he most recently scored Amy Poehler’s directorial documentary debut, “Lucy and Desi,” for which he was nominated for an Emmy.

“We are thrilled to welcome David to the SESAC family,” said Erin Collins, VP film, television and developing media at the PRO. “His iconic scores and career accomplishments are a wonderful addition to our roster, and we’re excited for our future endeavors.”

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Capitol Records Severs Ties With FN Meka, an AI-Generated ‘Virtual Rapper,’ Over Stereotypes, Lack of Black Creative Involvement

Not long after announcing that the Capitol label had signed a computer-generated rapper dubbed FN Meka, Capitol Music Group announced that it is severing ties with the project. The move Tuesday came after Capitol came under fire from activists pointing out that the music perpetuated Black stereotypes and included the repeated use of the N-word but was actually the work of a non-Black creative team. “CMG has severed ties with the FN Meka project, effective immediately,” the label group said in a statement released Tuesday afternoon. “We offer our deepest apologies to the Black community for our insensitivity in signing this...
MUSIC
Variety

WME Promotes Three Employees to Brand Partnership Agents (EXCLUSIVE)

WME has elevated three employees to agents in the company’s brand partnerships division. Mili Davé, Angela Jin and Rachel Roth have been promoted on the team, which deals with the celebrity endorsement space. Led by Will Ward, WME’s brand partnership division was especially strong in 2022 with 90 clients in Super Bowl ads alone, the company says. Davé is based in the agency’s London office and is tasked with helping to build WME’s footprint across Europe, the Middle East and Asia. She represents talent from traditional music and acting, as well as digital and creative artists, focusing on European music talent...
BUSINESS
Variety

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Renew a Collaboration That Should Last for ‘Evermore’: Concert Review

In the annals of popular music, has there ever been a more successful confluence of two existing solo brands than Robert Plant and Alison Krauss? Pretty much as a rule, duos start out in that configuration, then crash in clashes of egos; they’re not things that begin 20, 30, 40 years into respective careers. The long-lost fad of CSNY-style supergroups is one thing, but superduos never really became a thing at all, at least in that same joining-of-the-titans sense. Apparently there’s an eternal shortage of superstars willing to put themselves in an ongoing creative situation that could result at any...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Baby Keem
Person
Andrew Mcmahon
Variety

Jerry Allison, Buddy Holly’s Drummer and Co-Writer of ‘Peggy Sue’ and ‘That’ll Be the Day,’ Dies at 82

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Jerry Allison, who played to screaming crowds as a teenager as a member of the seminal 1950s rock band Buddy Holly and the Crickets and co-wrote some of their biggest hits, died Monday at age 82. Allison’s writing contributions included co-penning “That’ll Be the Day” and “Peggy Sue.” Allison’s death was announced on the official Buddy Holly Facebook page. “Our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Jerry ‘JI’ Allison, drummer in the Crickets, one of Buddy’s very closest friends, and the inspiration to drummers for decades since, who passed away today at...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

George R.R. Martin Urged HBO to Make ‘Game of Thrones’ Run for ’10 Seasons at Least’

With “House of the Dragon” debuting Sunday evening on HBO, “Game of Thrones” author George R.R. Martin spoke with The Wall Street Journal about the network’s franchise, which is adapted from his hit book series. Although “Game of Thrones” was a superlative hit for HBO, becoming an Emmy darling and garnering a massive fanbase over the years, series co-creators David Benioff and D. B. Weiss elected to end the series after eight seasons. Martin has shared that he advocated for many more seasons for the series, giving the storytelling a larger canvas. “I was saying it needs to be 10 seasons at...
TV SERIES
Variety

Daniel Kaluuya Reacts to the ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Trailer: ‘It’s Amazing’

Although Daniel Kaluuya won’t be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” he seems plenty excited to experience the franchise as a fan this time around. The actor offered his reaction to the first trailer for “Wakanda Forever” during the Los Angeles premiere of “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.” Kaluuya serves as a producer on the comedy, which stars Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown. “Of course, I’ve seen it!” Kaluuya told Variety’s Marc Malkin when asked about the trailer. “It’s amazing.” Kaluuya then touched on his perspective regarding the series going on without his involvement. In the...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Fast and Furious 10’ Filming Has Neighbors Fuming Over Dangerous Car Stunts

“Fast and Furious” fans around the world are excited for the return of the franchise with the 10th installment, “Fast X,” next April. The residents of Los Angeles’ historic Angelino Heights neighborhood, not so much. Ever since it premiered in 2001, “Fast and the Furious” fans have made a beeline to Angelino Heights to gawk at Bob’s Market, the store owned by the family of the film’s Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and the character’s quaint Victorian house. But unlike the nearby house where The WB series “Charmed” was shot, Bob’s Market and Dominic’s house have become a destination for more than just...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Industry#Music Group#Warner Music#Universal Music#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Sony Music Publishing#Smp#Wizkid Davido#African#Canadian#Hollywood Undead#Dre Vidal
Variety

‘The Sandman’ Is the No. 1 Show on Netflix, but That ‘May Not Be Enough’ to Get Season 2, Neil Gaiman Says

“The Sandman,” Netflix’s TV adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s sprawling comic book series, is approaching its third week at the top of Netflix’s Global Top 10 list. The series has racked up over 127.5 million hours viewed, but Gaiman thinks that “may not be enough” for Netflix to renew it for a second season. Answering some questions on Twitter over the weekend, Gaiman explained why fans shouldn’t assume the show’s massive popularity will lead to a Season 2. “Because ‘Sandman’ is a really expensive show,” Gaiman tweeted, responding to a commenter asking why “S2 is even a question.” Gaiman continued, “And for Netflix to...
TV SERIES
Variety

Fire Erupts Outside the Weeknd’s Concert in Las Vegas

A large fire erupted outside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Saturday night as fans were leaving the Weekend’s concert at the venue. Local firefighters responded to the blaze shortly before 11 p.m. and quickly contained the fire, according to Fox News. Police and stadium officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment, but news reports say that a vehicle containing merchandise caught fire in the stadium’s parking area. Judging by photos posted on social media, the vehicle was completely destroyed. I guess The Weeknd set the place on fire! #AllegiantStadium #theweekndconcert pic.twitter.com/cRUfV8Sb5I — Jru (@Jruuski) August 21, 2022 Fans leaving the concert posted...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Variety

Leon Vitali, ‘Barry Lyndon’ Actor and Personal Assistant to Stanley Kubrick, Dies at 74

Leon Vitali, an English actor who most notably played Lord Bullingdon in “Barry Lyndon” before becoming director Stanley Kubrick’s personal assistant, died Saturday. He was 74 years old. Vitali’s death was confirmed by the official social media presence for Kubrick. No further details regarding Vitali’s death are available at this time. “It is with the greatest of sadness that we have to tell you that the mainstay of a vast number of Kubrick’s films, Leon Vitali, passed away peacefully last night,” the account wrote in a statement. “Our thoughts are with his family.” It is with the greatest of sadness that we have...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Elon Musk Subpoenas Twitter Co-Founder Jack Dorsey, Seeking Documents About Bots and Fake Accounts

Elon Musk, in a new bid to bolster the claim that he has the right to walk away from his $44 billion bid for Twitter, issued a subpoena to Jack Dorsey, co-founder and former CEO of Twitter. Through the subpoena, revealed Monday in a court filing, the world’s richest individual is hoping to turn up evidence Dorsey may possess about how the social company has measured bot and spam accounts. Musk and Twitter are locked in a legal battle, playing out in Delaware Chancery Court, in which Twitter is seeking to hold Musk to the original buyout terms. Musk has argued in...
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Music
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Former Cradle of Filth Guitarist Stuart Anstis Dies at 48

Former Cradle of Filth guitarist Stuart Anstis, who was a member of the group from 1995 through 1999, died on August 21, according to posts from his wife Antoinette and former bandmate Richard Walsh. No cause of death was cited; he was 48. Antoinette wrote on the guitarist’s Facebook page, “Rest in Peace, you were too beautiful for this world me Lover. “Nothing will ever be the same again, Love Always and ever your Antoinette Until we meet again…” Band founder Dani Filth wrote, also on Facebook: “It is with a deeply saddened heart that I have heard of the passing of my former guitarist Stuart...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Meet 10 Contemporary Artists Who Are Rethinking Harp Music

The harp may be one of the oldest instruments in the world, dating back to ancient Mesopotamia, but modern artists have been working to break the instrument free from its stuffy connotations for years. Over the past few decades, the majestic relic’s plinks have turned up in everything from R&B chart-toppers to UK garage classics to Four Tet tunes.
MUSIC
Variety

‘House of the Dragon’ Star Steve Toussaint Slams Racist Viewers: ‘They’re Happy With a Dragon Flying’ but Not a ‘Rich Black Guy’

“House of the Dragon” star Steve Toussaint, who plays Lord Corlys Velaryon a.k.a. “The Sea Snake” on the series, slammed viewers of the “Game of Thrones” prequel who took issue with his casting. “It seems to be very hard for people to swallow,” Toussaint said in an interview with Men’s Health. “They are happy with a dragon flying. They’re happy with white hair and violet-colored eyes, but a rich Black guy? That’s beyond the pale.” While Lord Corlys is never explicitly described as white in George R. R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” from which “House of the Dragon” is adapted, many imagined...
TV & VIDEOS
AOL Corp

'The end of an era': Stevie Nicks, David Geffen, Paul Simon remember music exec Mo Ostin

When interviewing record executives during my three decades as pop critic for The Times, I noticed that they were as eager for publicity as any of their artists. And, I must confess, I appreciated it when they invariably said, “Call me anytime.” So, it was frustrating when the most important and respected record company president in town didn’t fall into that pattern.
MUSIC
Variety

WME Promotes Lucy Dickins to Global Head of Contemporary Music and Touring

WME has elevated Lucy Dickins to global head of contemporary music and touring, where she will steer the respective departments across Beverly Hills, New York, Nashville, London and Sydney. Dickins, who recently re-located to WME’s Beverly Hills office from London, joined the agency in 2019 from ITB (International Talent Booking). Since her arrival, she has helped bring in new clients including Mumford & Sons, Laura Marling, James Blake and Mabel, whom WME represent globally. “Lucy is a dynamic leader who brings strategic vision, energy and passion to every artist and colleague she encounters,” said Lloyd Braun, chairman of WME and president of...
MUSIC
Variety

‘Goodnight Mommy’ Trailer: Naomi Watts Plays a Terrifying, Bandaged Mother in Horror Remake

Naomi Watts stars as an unsettling mother whose face is wrapped in bandages in the official trailer for Matt Sobel’s “Goodnight Mommy.” A remake of the 2014 Austrian film of the same name, the horror movie follows two twin brothers, played by real-life twins Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti, who visit their mother after her recent reconstructive surgery. However, it quickly becomes clear something isn’t right with her. Additional cast members for “Goodnight Mommy” include Jeremy Bobb, Crystal Lucas-Perry and Peter Hermann. Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala wrote and directed the original 2014 film, which followed the same plot and was the Austrian entry...
MOVIES
Variety

Netflix Debuts First Trailer for Tyler Perry’s ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’

Ahead of the film’s world premiere next month at TIFF, Netflix has released the first trailer for Tyler Perry’s “A Jazzman’s Blues,” the billionaire media mogul’s longtime passion project. Written, directed and produced by Perry, the period drama tells the tale of forbidden love, starring Joshua Boone and Solea Pfeiffer as Bayou and Leanne, a star-crossed couple navigating the world as young Black people in the deep South during the 1940s and through the decades that follow.  “That was our first kiss. Ain’t nothing felt that good in all my life,” Boone’s Bayou narrates as the trailer opens on the lovers sharing...
MOVIES
Popculture

Frederick Waite Jr. Dead at 55: Musical Youth Drummer Played on 'Pass the Dutchie'

Musical Youth drummer Frederick Waite Jr., the '80s music legend behind the hit song "Pass the Dutchie," which recently featured on Stranger Things Season 4, has died. Waite passed away in Birmingham, where Musical Youth were formed in 1979, on July 20, according to a city council notice. His cause of death is not known. Waite was 55.
MUSIC
Variety

Variety

78K+
Followers
58K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy