Baird, TX

Joshua H.

Early Texas Winery Takes On New Name

The former Spirit of Texas Winery in Early Texas has recently renamed itself 'Skies Over Texas Winery.'. Beyond the name change which so carefully fits its prior shorthand acronym 'SOT' has changed little from its prior operations. The quality, reputation, hospitality, and amazing wines remain in tact.
EARLY, TX
KEAN 105

LOOK: Stunning Views of Abilene From Hotel Wooten

Did you know Abilene could look so awesome? It's all about perspective. Yes, Abilene is flat, and crazy cool views can be limited, but if you pick the right spot, you can capture the beauty of what is Abilene, Texas. I want to personally thank Kayla for providing us with...
ABILENE, TX
koxe.com

Dolores June Phillips, 76, Brownwood

Dolores June Phillips, 76, of Brownwood, Texas passed away Aug 10, 2022. She was born to Billie June Moore in Brownwood, Texas. Mother Billie June Moore and Bill Buzbee raised Dolores, along with Grandparents Tom and Clare Mae Moore. She Graduated from Ballinger High School before enrolling at Lamar University in Orange, Texas.
BROWNWOOD, TX
KEAN 105

Abilene Says Goodbye to Pizza America & Hello to Domino’s

You may have traveled Mockingbird lately and noticed a legendary sign and building had been demolished and replaced with a new business. I'm talking about the old Pizza America building that had been vacant for quite some time. If you lived in Abilene back in the Pizza America days then...
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

GALLERY: Funeral-home-turned-bar, burger joint opening Abilene soon, new coffee shop celebrates 1st week

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene is welcoming new businesses once again, including a funeral-home-turned-bar, another burger joint, and a coffee shop that’s already celebrating it’s first week open! Summer Moon Coffee, located at the Allen Ridge Shopping Center off N Judge Ely Blvd, is now open to the public, from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. […]
ABILENE, TX
koxe.com

‘Clear the Shelter’ campaign scheduled for Aug. 27

The Brown County Humane Society dba The Corrine T. Smith Animal Center is participating in the nationwide “Clear the Shelter” campaign on Saturday, August 27 from 9am-4pm at the animal shelter located at 3016 Milam Dr. in Brownwood. All Pet adoptions & pet micro-chipping are FREE during the...
BROWNWOOD, TX
BigCountryHomepage

WATCH: 20,000 bales of hay burn in Rising Star barn fire

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – 20,000 bales of hay burned during a barn fire in Rising Star overnight. The hay bales caught fire inside a barn off County Road 170 sometime before 10:00 p.m. Tuesday. Rising Star Fire Department officials responded to the fire, with help from the Eastland, Cisco, and Carbon fire departments. It’s […]
RISING STAR, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Chamber holds ribbon cutting for The Good Booth

The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for The Good Booth on August 11, 2022. The Good Booth provides open air photo booth rentals for Central Texas. Their photo booth takes photos, gifs, videos, and boomerangs. The digital media is sent directly to your phone via text, email, or airdrop for immediate sharing. The Good Booth is perfect for weddings, bridal showers, baby showers, and birthdays! You can customize your experience with a backdrop, lighting, and props.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Ex-Juvenile Supervision Officer convicted of 2019 crimes

The Office of Inspector General for the Texas Juvenile Justice Department issued the following press release Friday afternoon:. On August 11, 2022, former Juvenile Supervision Officer (JSO) Cailey Laughard, 25, was convicted on two counts of Sexual Assault of a Child and Improper Relationship with a Person in Custody in Brown County. These offenses are 2nd degree felonies in the Texas Penal Code.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

HELP: Abilene police need to identify this man

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying a man connected to an ongoing investigation. They circulated pictures of the man on social media Tuesday morning, saying “we want to speak with him regarding a stolen credit card used at a local store.” Anyone who has information on this suspect’s possible whereabouts or identity […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Unknown suspect fires shots at cars in Abilene

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 800 block of E Overland Trail – Burglary of BuildingA suspect broke into a north […]
ABILENE, TX
