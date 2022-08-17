ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larned, KS

Hays Post

Police ID man injured in workplace accident in Great Bend

BARTON COUNTY—Authorities are investigating an accident that sent one person to the hospital in Barton County. Just after 10a.m., Tuesday, first responders were dispatched to Fuller Industries LLC, 15 SW 40 Avenue in Great Bend for an employee who was injured in a workplace accident, according to a media release from police.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Driver hospitalized after semi overturns on I-70

RUSSELL COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 8p.m. Sunday in Russell County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2018 International semi driven by Ramandeep Singh, 32, Indianapolis, IN., was westbound on Interstate 70 just west of the Dorrance exit. Due to driver inattention, the semi entered...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Hays officer among newest graduates of Kansas police academy

Nineteen new law enforcement officers graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center on Aug. 19 at a ceremony held in the KLETC Integrity Auditorium. Game Warden Kalaeb Bratton of the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks was the graduating class president. The speaker for the ceremony was Chief Todd Akerman of the Augusta Department of Safety. Michael Satterlee, KLETC Senior Instructor of Police, was the Class Coordinator for the 297th Basic Training Class.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Fire crews called back to fire north of Hays Monday

Area fire crews were called back to a fire north of Hays Monday after the conditions caused a previous fire to reignite. According to Ellis County Emergency Manager and Assistant Fire Chief Lyle Pantle, fire crews responded to the area near the intersection of Hyacinth Ave. and North County Line Rd. two different times Monday.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🎥 All schools in session Monday; Hays PD urges driver vigilance

Fort Hays State University and NCK Technical College begin their fall semesters Monday; the other many schools in Hays started classes last week. With those changes comes an increase in local traffic and the Hays Police Department (HPD) is urging drivers to be cautious. The most important thing you can...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Operation Christmas Child workshops set for Hays, Norton

Operation Christmas Child will have a “Project Leader Workshop” in two locations on Saturday, Sept.10. The workshop is for anyone in a church or civic organization who is just learning about OCC, is just getting started, or is currently an OCC leader who would like some new, fresh ideas, said Rachel Albin, Northwest Kansas area coordinator.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🎙 Hays USD 489 starts year with stable enrollment

Enrollment as of Monday at Hays USD 489 was within four students of last year, Superintendent Ron Wilson told the school board Monday. Official enrollment won't be counted until Sept. 20, but the school district is maintaining at about 3,000 students. The largest increase in the district was at the...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Kansas Farm Bureau Insight: Be real with farmers

I give a lot of my time to help young leaders grow and develop through programs like 4-H and FFA. Though my biggest motivation is paying it forward because of all the people who helped me, I also directly benefit from working with these students who are experts on pop culture, new fashion, slang terminology and the latest social media trends.
PRATT COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

🎙 Art, music and fun to fill downtown Hays Friday

This Friday, area residents will once again converge in downtown Hays for the 37th annual Hays Arts Council Fall Art Walk. Among the many businesses and organizations participating, the event will feature painted works, sculpture, photography music and food — with core hours scheduled from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

FHSU grad, former Eagle broadcaster now 'Voice of the Warhawks'

MONROE, La. — Mike Hammett has been named the new radio “Voice of the Warhawks,” ULM Athletics Director Scott McDonald and Warhawk Sports Properties General Manager Greg Lynch announced Monday. Hammett is entering his fifth season with the Warhawk Radio Network in 2022-23 after serving as the...
MONROE, LA
Hays Post

Smoky Hills PBS receives 13 KAB awards

BUNKER HILL — The Kansas Association of Broadcasters has recognized Smoky Hills PBS for 13 awards, including Non-Metro Station of the Year for the 7th year in a row. “What an amazing job by our staff to receive 13 awards,” said Betsy Schwien, Smoky Hills PBS general manager. “None of this could have been possible without hard work and dedication by each of our employees. To win the Non-Metro Station of the Year for seven years straight says a lot about our station and the things we are able to accomplish each and every year. I’m so proud of our team and look forward to another successful year.”
BUNKER HILL, KS
Hays Post

🎙 🎳 Hays High adds first ever bowling coach

Hays High officially has their first ever bowling coach as Richard Hodges was approved by the USD 489 Board on Monday evening. Trent Rose was approved as an assistant coach. The school board approved both the bowling and unified bowling program in June meeting. Hodges decided to take on the...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🏈🎧 Hickel excited for challenge of being a college coach

HAYS – The newest member of the Fort Hays State football team’s coaching staff is a familiar name and face. Layton Hickel, who played for the Tigers, is in his first season as defensive line coach. Hickel replaced Ike Eguae who left for a similar position at Division I Stephen F. Austin after seven seasons with the Tigers.
HAYS, KS
