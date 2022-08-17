ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Gephardt Daily

Smothers Brothers book October dates at Rose Wagner

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Smothers Brothers will be performing again after a 12 year hiatus, and they will play Salt Lake City Oct. 21-23. The legendary comedy duo had its own show, “The Smother’s Brothers Comedy Hour,” from 1967 to 1969, when CBS abruptly canceled the show due to its controversial, left-leaning material.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Walking the walk in Ogden

This story is sponsored by Visit Ogden. Ogden's abundance of high-quality events and its growing arts scene has made it the go-to destination for quick, Wasatch Front getaways. Whether you're visiting for some fresh, local produce at Farmers Market or enjoying one of the many sold-out Twilight Concert Series shows, there's always a bit more to do while you're here, so plan some extra time.
OGDEN, UT
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Go for Delicious Italian Food in Salt Lake City

There is something about Italian food that I find incredibly comforting. After eating a big Italian dinner, you feel so good. I haven’t been able to put my finger on precisely what it is. Maybe it’s the pasta, the delicious tomato sauce, or the herbs and seasonings. Regardless...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Pyramid

Provo Pride cancels 2022 festival over financing woes

On Tuesday evening, the Facebook account for the Provo Pride festival changed its banner, announcing that the event had been canceled. The event was scheduled to take place Saturday at Memorial Park in Provo after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. “I’m sad to have to let you know that...
PROVO, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
ksl.com

Jazz legend Joe Ingles's stunning Salt Lake home is on the market

This story is sponsored by Summit Sotheby’s International Realty. Professional sports fans can take their adoration for former Utah Jazz basketball player Joe Ingles to a whole new level with the purchase of his Salt Lake City estate. The property, which features a beautiful two-story cape-style home at the edge of Emigration Canyon, is listed at $3,500,000. It includes six bedrooms and five full baths inside an open and bright interior.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Local restaurant defies the odds amid the pandemic and inflation

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – With inflation prices continuing to affect just about every industry, on top of a pandemic and employee shortage, how are businesses able to thrive? Well, Vessel Kitchen’s co-founder Nick Gradinger says they’ve been able to do it and they’re even opening more locations as they celebrate their 6th anniversary. Utah-born, […]
FARMINGTON, UT
KPCW

Eccles Foundation awards $5 million grant to Utah Olympic Park

The George S. and Delores Dore Eccles Foundation awarded $5 million to the Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation last Thursday night to complete the second phase of Utah Olympic Park’s mountain expansion and fund youth scholarships. The announcement was made during the annual Anti-Gala fundraiser at the UOP. The two-phase...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Park City Resort introduces paid parking systems

SALT LAKE CITY — This winter, Utah’s largest ski resort will undergo changes making it more expensive for patrons. With over four million annual visitors to Park City, the Mountain Village base will now require parking reservations in the winter. For those who don’t participate in winter sport...
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Paid parking at Park City Mountain starts Dec. 12

Park City Mountain Resort confirmed that a paid reservation parking system will begin at the Mountain Village base area this winter. Starting December 12, reservations will be required for the Main, First Time, and Silver King parking lots between 8:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Reservations cost $25; however, they will...
PARK CITY, UT
ksl.com

Allegiant Air begins service to 2 new destinations at Provo Airport

PROVO — The low-cost airline competition is heating up at Provo Airport. Allegiant Air began new service out of the airport Thursday with flights to Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas and San Diego International Airport. The airline is offering one-way trips to Las Vegas for as low as $33 and San Diego for $38 through Saturday for flights taken by Nov. 18.
PROVO, UT
utahrealtygroup.com

3940 S Warbler St W Unit 239, Salt Lake City, UT 84123

Newly remodel mobile home. Huge Master Bedroom, Granite Counter Tops, Double Oven, Built-in range in Island, New Floors, New Carpet, New everything. This mobile home is immaculate. See it before it is Gone! All buyers must be approved by the park to be considered. for Financing if needed please call Denise Lott 801-530-9111 (ITIN Loans are also available)
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
deseret.com

This former Utah Jazz player just listed his Salt Lake City home for sale

Former Utah Jazz fan favorite Joe Ingles has put his Salt Lake City home up for sale. “The selling of my Utah home is bittersweet. I spent eight seasons with the Jazz and during that time you fall in love with a place and its people ... but the time has come for us to sell and get settled in Milwaukee,” the Australian guard said in a statement Wednesday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Lightning sparked Rockin H Fire burns in mountains above Ogden

CAUSEY RESERVOIR, Utah, Aug. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Rockin H Fire debuted Friday evening thanks to the evening storm as lightning struck a tree high in the mountains above Ogden. The fire was already an acre in size about 9:30 p.m.according to a Facebook post Friday from...
OGDEN, UT
kjzz.com

Church announces names of two future Latter-day Saint temples

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two temples planned for construction have officially received their names, officials with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said. They said the temple coming to Birmingham, England, will be called the Birmingham England Temple. This temple was first announced by Church President...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

6 church buildings vandalized in Sandy, another broken into in Orem

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Six church buildings owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were vandalized overnight Monday. Last Thursday, a meeting house was vandalized, including a break-in at a church in Orem. In Sandy, the vandalism was on building exteriors in the form of graffiti. “It seems very targeted,” said Sgt. […]
SANDY, UT
gastronomicslc.com

Jack In The Box still planning Utah expansion

Hot on the heels of news that Beehive-borne Training Table are planning a daring comeback, FOX13 yesterday teased a similar message about Jack In The Box. The TV piece appears to reference the JITB franchising page for Utah here which describes the Salt Lake City Metro as:. “a thriving city...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

