Two injured in Saturday morning Omaha stabbing
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating an early morning stabbing in south Omaha. A little after 8 a.m. Saturday morning officers blocked off an area along 24th and Bancroft. Two people were taken to Nebraska Medicine with serious injuries. No other details have been released.
Omaha Police: Elderly woman assaulted, car stolen
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have confirmed an elderly woman was carjacked and assaulted Saturday. The incident reportedly happened around 2:00 p.m. Saturday at the Bakers grocery store near 132nd and West Maple. The female suspect allegedly stole the older woman’s maroon Subaru before getting into some sort of...
Lincoln Police arrest 19-year-old for allegedly hitting an officer
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -- A 19-year-old man was arrested by Lincoln police Friday morning after an incident last week where authorities said he drove his motorcycle into an LPD officer’s bicycle. LPD said 19-year-old Alexander Nelson was riding a green motorcycle with green lights on Aug. 11 when Nelson...
LPD Arrests Motorcyclist That Hit Bike Patrol Officer In Downtown Lincoln
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 19)–A 19-year-old Lincoln man was arrested late Thursday night at his home for allegedly hitting a bike patrol officer with his motorcycle along the sidewalk of Centennial Mall near “P” Street back on August 11th. Alexander Nelson was arrested on several charges, including 2nd-degree...
Lincoln man allegedly threatens people with a knife
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man Wednesday evening for reportedly threatening others with a knife. LPD said officers responded to ta call of a man possibly chasing someone with a knife in the area of 11th and N Streets around 7:00 p.m. Officers said they talked...
LPD: Three different construction site thefts are investigated
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Tools were allegedly taken from three separate construction sites last week in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers responded to three different thefts of tool from construction sites in the 10000 block of South 40th Street and the 7700 block of Isidore Drive on Aug. 15.
Omaha police tackling gang violence
A history making moment in Bellevue Thursday morning. Nebraska campaign to inspire early childhood educators. The state is hoping to inspire teachers working with some of Nebraska’s youngest children. Controversial abortion petition in Bellevue. Updated: 8 hours ago. More on a controversial petition filed in Bellevue in an attempt...
Omaha police arrest suspect suspicious of drunk driving
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The ex-wife of a notorious Omaha spree killer is in trouble with the law again. Omaha police arrested Chalonda Jenkins, 31, Tuesday night on suspicion of drunk driving. Investigators alleged she also had a weapon that was not a gun. She’s not allowed to have weapons...
Founder of Omaha Sports Academy sentenced to probation in embezzlement case
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — Robert "Bob" Franzese, founder of the Omaha Sports Academy, pleaded no contest to embezzlement charges Friday in Douglas County. Franzese, who was facing two felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, was sentenced to four years of probation for one count of theft by unlawful taking $1,500 to $5,000.
Shenandoah man arrested on series of charges
(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah Police Department has released information from an arrest stemming from an incident on Thursday afternoon. According to the report, at approximately 2:00 PM, officers from the Shenandoah Police Department were called to the 900 block of 5th Avenue for an assault in progress. Officers arrived on the scene and arrested 49-year-old Jason Michael Lanken of Shenandoah.
Teen found dead in vehicle as Omaha Police investigate shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating a homicide after an 18-year-old was found dead in a vehicle in north-central Omaha late Monday. Omaha Police officers responding to reports of shots fired in the area of 66th Street and Hartman Avenue at 11:35 p.m. said they found someone dead in a vehicle at the scene, the OPD report states.
OPD: One dead and one injured in an overnight shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — One person is dead and another is injured from a shooting on Monday night, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD) The shooting took place around 11:30 p.m. in the area of 66th Street and Hartman Avenue. Upon arrival, police found 18-year-old...
Nebraska inmate dies at Lincoln hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A 59-year-old inmate who had been incarcerated at a state treatment center died this week. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a release Wednesday that Jack Talbizter, who had been receiving treatment for “a medical condition,” had died Monday at a Lincoln hospital.
Part of West Omaha road to close Saturday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of 156th Street will be closed this Saturday for a practice house burn. According to the Douglas County Engineer, 156th Street between Military Road and Rainwood Road, as well as Military Road east to Chestnut Driver will be closed to all traffic on Saturday, Aug. 20.
Community supports family after Cass County Sergeant’s son dies from rare amoeba
CASS COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The boy who tragically died after being infected by a rare brain-eating amoeba was the son of a Cass County Sheriff’s Sergeant. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the boy, identified by the sheriff’s office as 8-year-old Easton Scott Gray, was the son of Sgt. Amber Gray, who has served with the sheriff’s office for 15 years.
Three dead including Lincoln residents in crash near Kansas border
Richardson County, Neb. (KOLN) - In southeastern Nebraska, two Lincoln residents and another Nebraskan were killed in a two-car crash just north of the Kansas border. Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Richardson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene on Highway 75, two miles north of the state line. First responders say two cars collided head-on and all three people died at the scene.
Mills County Sheriff’s Office Reports 2 Arrests
(Glenwood) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports two arrests on warrants out of Pottawattamie County and Douglas County, Nebraska. Deputies arrested 35-year-old Keegan Patrick Rooney of Council Bluffs Thursday on two Pottawattamie County warrants for a probation violation. Authorities transported Rooney to the Pottawattamie County Jail and held him on a $10,000 bond.
Tarkio pair arrested on drug charges
(KMAland) -- The Fremont County Sheriff's Office reports a pair of drug arrests from early Saturday morning. At approximately 12:02 AM, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop of a 2005 Chrysler near the intersection of Highway 59 and 300th Street, south of Shenandoah. Deputies detected an odor...
Glenwood man arrested on warrant for Domestic Abuse Assault
(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department arrested 37-year-old Jacob Jones, of Glenwood, on Thursday on a Mills County warrant for Domestic Abuse Assault. Jones was held on no bond until seen by a Magistrate Judge.
Amtrak train collides with Holdrege woman’s vehicle in south central Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A woman was sent to the hospital with neck injuries after a train collided with her car near Holdredge on Monday. Around 11:00 a.m., an Amtrak train east of Holdredge struck a vehicle driven by Abigail Woosley, who failed to yield at R Road and Highway 6 intersection.
