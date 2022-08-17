ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Rochester fire captain accused of forcing firefighters to attend racist party retires

By Teddy Grant, ABC News
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DcITG_0hKnX58I00
Fire Station at Night Mint Images/Getty Images

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A captain of the Rochester Fire Department who was accused of taking firefighters to a party filled with racist tropes has retired.

Following an investigation by the City of Rochester, Capt. Jeffrey Krywy was forced to leave the department by the city, Mayor Malik Evans announced Tuesday, according to ABC News Rochester affiliate WHAM.

"As of Monday, he has chosen to retire before termination proceedings begin," Evans said in a statement to WHAM.

Last week, Jerrod Jones sued the City of Rochester and Rochester Fire Department, accusing Krywy of forcing him and two other firefighters to attend a private party on July 7.

According to the lawsuit, Jones said that when he arrived at the party, he saw a large cut-out of former President Donald Trump and buckets of Kentucky Fried Chicken next to Juneteenth flags.

Jones alleged that the Mary Znidarsic-Nicosia, who owned the home where the party was being held, approached him and asked if he wanted to take home the fried chicken.

He also claims that there was an entertainer at the party impersonating Democratic Monroe County Legislator Rachel Barnhart and there was a senior member of the Rochester Police officer at the party.

Nate McMurray, Jones’ lawyer, took to Twitter on Tuesday, criticizing the incident, saying that an independent investigation hasn’t happened yet.

McMurray also criticized Krywy’s retirement because he presumably retired with his full pension.

McMurray did not respond to a request for comment from ABC News.

Jones said that he told acting Battalion Chief George Smith about the incident and Krywy’s involvement and was told it’d be looked into but was assigned to work with Krywy during his following shift, court documents show.

Jones claimed he’s suffering emotional distress, fears that he will be retaliated against by Krywy and others and is currently on leave from the RFD, according to the lawsuit.

He is suing for $4 million in damages.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC New York

Cause of Steve Barnes, of Cellino & Barnes, NY Plane Crash Remains Unclear

Federal investigators haven’t been able to determine why prominent personal injury attorney Steve Barnes lost control of his plane and crashed in 2020, killing him and his niece. Barnes, a registered pilot, died along with his niece, Elizabeth Barnes in the crash near Corfu, about 15 miles east of...
CORFU, NY
WHEC TV-10

Cheektowaga man accused of unlawful surveillance in Canandaigua

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) — A man from the Buffalo area is facing charges after he secretly recorded someone in Canandaigua without their permission. Eric Nash, 27, of Cheektowaga is accused of video recording the intimate parts of a victim—two times—without that person’s knowledge or consent. Deputies...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Society
Rochester, NY
Government
City
Rochester, NY
wutv29.com

Buffalo-area man accused of unlawful surveillance in Canandaigua

Canandaigua, N.Y. — A man from the Buffalo area is accused of illegally recording someone in Ontario County. Eric Nash, 27, of Cheektowaga, allegedly recorded video of the victim's private parts in July 2021 and July 2022 at a home in Canandaigua. Both recordings were done secretly and without...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
iheart.com

Former Rochester Fire Captain Says Racist Party Wasn't Inappropriate

The now-retired Rochester fire captain who took his crew while on duty to an allegedly racist party didn't think the party was inappropriate. That's according to the now-concluded city investigation of the captain's conduct. The details have been obtained by 13WHAM. While the city concluded Jeffrey Krywy violated its rules,...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester dentist, wife who hosted party at center of RFD controversy speak out

Rochester, N.Y. — A Rochester couple is defending themselves against accusations that they hosted a racist party last month attended by some Rochester firefighters. Local dentist Dr. Nicholas Nicosia and his wife, Mary, allegedly held the event at their East Avenue mansion on July 7th. A city fireman, Jerrod Jones, says he and two other firefighters were forced to attend by their then-captain, Jeffrey Krywy, while on duty at the University Avenue firehouse.
ROCHESTER, NY
2 On Your Side

Final report issued on plane crash that killed attorney Steve Barnes and his niece

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The final report on a plane crash that killed Buffalo attorney Steve Barnes almost two years ago has been released, and there aren't a lot of answers. The National Transportation Safety Board lists the official cause of the crash as "the pilot's failure to maintain control of the airplane for undetermined reasons during the descent to the destination airport."
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Smith
Person
Donald Trump
spectrumlocalnews.com

Mayor Evans extends gun violence state of emergency in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester's state of emergency order on gun violence has been extended by Mayor Malik Evans. The mayor issued a proclamation on Thursday saying the state of emergency, which was first put in place on July 21, will remain in effect through at least September 17. It...
ROCHESTER, NY
nyspnews.com

UPDATE: State Police Investigate Crash in City of Rochester

On August 19, 2022, the suspect involved in the pursuit, Kron C. Hathaway, age 21, was arraigned bedside at Strong Memorial Hospital by Monroe County Judge Julie Hahn on the charges of. Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd degree. Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree. (3) counts of...
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Fire Captain#Private Party#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Abc News#Kentucky Fried Chicken#Democratic#Rochester Police
News 8 WROC

Pedestrian fatally struck near Clifford Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A pedestrian was struck overnight Saturday in Rochester at the intersection of North Clinton Avenue and Clifford Avenue, officers with the Rochester Police Department said. The pedestrian, a 49-year-old city resident, succumbed to his injuries Officials say they were able to stop the striking vehicle and detain the driver shortly after […]
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester man arrested for illegal possession of a firearm Thursday

Rochester, N.Y. — Troopers from the New York State Police arrested a Rochester man for the illegal possession of a firearm on Thursday. Troopers say they pulled over a 2017 Nissan Altima after observing the driver not wearing his seatbelt around 11:20 a.m. They stopped the vehicle on Alphonse...
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
13 WHAM

Fire on Rochester's west side draws large response; No one hurt

Rochester, N.Y. — The residents of a double on Rochester's west side safely escaped a house fire Thursday morning. This happened on Frost Avenue, in between Jefferson Avenue and Reynolds Street. Rochester Fire Dept. Lt. David Abdoch says a tenant noticed flames upon his return from a walk. He...
ROCHESTER, NY
The Rochester Beacon

Questions raised by an act of violence

Throughout my life, I have been asked, “What is it like having your grandparents own a funeral home?” It is not something I’ve ever thought about, aside from a couple of times. Growing up next door to Keenan Funeral Home, I have become desensitized to living around...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

City extends gun violence state of emergency

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The city of Rochester announced Thursday that it is extending the gun violence state of emergency. It was initially announced on July 21—just hours before the tragic shooting of RPD Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz. In the announcement, Mayor Malik Evans cited the “unprecedented levels of...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
92K+
Followers
121K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy