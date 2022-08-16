Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Related
Former Nittany Lion Tanisha Wright named WNBA Coach of the Year
The Atlanta Dream were at the bottom of the WNBA but they have started to crawl out of the basement of the league as it gains momentum. The best part? They are doing so with the help of their head coach and Penn State women’s basketball alum Tanisha Wright. Wright played at Penn State from 2001 to 2005 and now she has made WNBA history in his first year coaching. She was voted the WNBA coach of the year and becomes the first former WNBA player to win the award in the process. 👏 Congrats to Lady Lion Alumna Tanisha Wright on...
Basketball-MVP candidate Wilson gunning to become WNBA's 'unguardable' threat
Aug 18 (Reuters) - The Las Vegas Aces' defensive force of nature A'ja Wilson said on Thursday that a brand-new mindset helped her to the best season of her career, as she rolls through the WNBA playoffs a leading candidate in the MVP race.
ESPN
Phoenix Mercury suffer another blow with Shey Peddy injury, fall to top-seeded Las Vegas Aces
LAS VEGAS -- As her teammates gathered around Phoenix starting guard Shey Peddy after she went down on the court, you wondered what else could go wrong for the Mercury this year. Las Vegas won its WNBA playoff series opener 79-63 over Phoenix on Wednesday, but an image many were...
The shorthanded Phoenix Mercury unexpectedly kept up with the WNBA's top team — until yet another stroke of bad luck thwarted their efforts
The Mercury started the playoffs without Brittney Griner, Diana Taurasi, and Skylar Diggins-Smith. Now, after a brutal injury, they're down another.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ESPN
Retiring Minnesota Lynx star Sylvia Fowles wins WNBA's Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award
Retiring Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles is the recipient of the 2022 Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award, the WNBA announced Friday. Fowles, who finished her 15-year career this season as the league's all-time leading rebounder, is the second Lynx player to receive the honor. The first was Teresa Edwards in 2004. It is the first time Fowles has received the award.
‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can’t Stop Trying To Police Black People
The latest instance of a "Karen" going wild on video came in the form of a privileged white woman trying to police how loudly a Black woman minding her own business is allowed to laugh. The post ‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can’t Stop Trying To Police Black People appeared first on NewsOne.
LeBron James Becomes Highest-Paid Player In NBA History With Latest Contract Extension
On Thursday, Los Angeles Lakers Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka announced an historic deal with LeBron James, who signed a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension. In a written statement, Pelinka said, “LeBron is a generational basketball player who has proven to be even more impactful...
Bryan Hoeing hit hard in MLB debut as Miami Marlins routed by Los Angeles Dodgers
Bryan Hoeing’s MLB debut on Saturday started about as good as he could have hoped. The 25-year-old right-handed pitcher, a groundball specialist, got Mookie Betts to hit a groundout to shortstop Miguel Rojas for an easy out.
RELATED PEOPLE
People
A'ja Wilson Says Facing Phoenix Mercury in WNBA Playoffs Will 'Be Tough' Without 'Sister' Brittney Griner
As A'ja Wilson and her Las Vegas Aces start the WNBA playoffs, the all-star athlete says facing a Brittney Griner-less Phoenix Mercury team will "be tough," emotionally and physically. "Our league doesn't even feel the same without her," Wilson tells PEOPLE of Griner, who has been detained in Russia since...
Minnesota Timberwolves Full 2022-23 NBA Schedule Released
The 2022-23 NBA schedule has been released, including the 82-game slate for the Minnesota Timberwolves this upcoming year.
7th Overall Pick In The 2015 NBA Draft Is A Free Agent
On August 20, Emmanuel Mudiay still remains a free agent. The veteran guard was the seventh overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. He has played for the Sacramento Kings, New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz.
5 must-watch games on Knicks’ 2022-23 NBA schedule
The New York Knicks are ready for the season to begin. With or without Donovan Mitchell — though they certainly hope it’s the former — they have an improved roster thanks to the additions of Jalen Brunson and Isaiah Hartenstein. With the 2022-23 NBA schedule released, New York fans know when and where they will […] The post 5 must-watch games on Knicks’ 2022-23 NBA schedule appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Los Angeles Clippers Full 2022-23 NBA Schedule Released
The 2022-23 NBA schedule has been released, including the 82-game slate for the Los Angeles Clippers this upcoming year.
NBA・
Comments / 0