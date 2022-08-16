ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Nittany Lion Tanisha Wright named WNBA Coach of the Year

The Atlanta Dream were at the bottom of the WNBA but they have started to crawl out of the basement of the league as it gains momentum. The best part? They are doing so with the help of their head coach and Penn State women’s basketball alum Tanisha Wright. Wright played at Penn State from 2001 to 2005 and now she has made WNBA history in his first year coaching. She was voted the WNBA coach of the year and becomes the first former WNBA player to win the award in the process. 👏 Congrats to Lady Lion Alumna Tanisha Wright on...
Retiring Minnesota Lynx star Sylvia Fowles wins WNBA's Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award

Retiring Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles is the recipient of the 2022 Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award, the WNBA announced Friday. Fowles, who finished her 15-year career this season as the league's all-time leading rebounder, is the second Lynx player to receive the honor. The first was Teresa Edwards in 2004. It is the first time Fowles has received the award.
