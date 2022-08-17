ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renton, WA

rentonreporter.com

South King County fire departments seek 40 to 50 recruits

Six fire departments in South King County are looking to hire a total of 40 to 50 firefighters. Fire agencies in South King County formed Wa Fire Careers in early 2022 in an effort to streamline and simplify the process of becoming a firefighter, making it more affordable, accessible and inclusive for all.
KING COUNTY, WA
Renton, WA
Renton, WA
Washington State
ncwlife.com

$49M Lynnwood bridge could improve I-5 traffic

(The Center Square) – The City of Lynnwood, Washington, received a $25 million grant to build a new six-lane, multimodal bridge over Interstate-5 to reduce traffic congestion. The estimated total cost of the Poplar Way Bridge Project is approximately $49 million with an anticipated opening date in late 2023...
LYNNWOOD, WA
SouthSoundTalk

Tiger Ties to Tacoma’s Stadium High School Spans Five Generations

Tacoma lacks many “legacy families” that East Coast cities often claim. Sure, there are second and third-generation Tacomans around, but the City of Destiny’s role as a railroad, timber, military and port city routinely means families flow in and out of town without establishing deep, generational roots.
TACOMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

Washington State’s Mysterious Mima Mounds Feels Like an Alien World

Check Out The Mysterious Mima Mounds In Washington State. One of the most unusual places to visit in Washington State almost feels like an alien world. 445 Acres Of Unusual Bumps Populate This Washington State Nature Preserve. Unusual land bumps can be found in the Mima Mounds Natural Area Preserve....
KUOW

How many people voted in Washington's 2022 primary?

Voter turnout was different from county-to-county in Western Washington for the August primary. But one thing that King, Pierce, and Snohomish counties all had in common — they couldn't make it to 40% voter turnout. For the most part, voter turnout in 2022 was on par with the last...
KING COUNTY, WA
The Stranger

Slog PM: Portland Mayor Makes City More Hostile For the Unhoused, Lebron James is Coming to Town, And Are You SURE You Didn't Catch Omicron?

From contaminated to community: The South Seattle Emerald reported that two of King County’s MANY contaminated sites will get a second chance at life. Thanks to a new grant program, the Washington State Department of Ecology will spend $21 million to turn the two contaminated areas into about 250 units of affordable housing—after a deep clean, of course!
SEATTLE, WA
KXL

Prosecutor Calls For Probe Into Former Seattle Mayor’s Deleted Texts

SEATTLE (AP) – King County Prosecutor Dan Satterberg has asked Sheriff Patti Cole-Tindall to investigate the deletion of text messages from the phones of then-Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, the fire chief and then police chief in 2020. The Seattle Times reports Satterberg said Thursday in an emailed statement that...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Second heat wave of 2022 hits Northwest. A third is in the forecast

For the 11th time this year, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport hit 90 degrees on Wednesday, as did much of south King County and the south Puget Sound region. The Cascade foothills got even hotter. Maple Falls, on the Mount Baker Highway, hit 94 degrees, while Marblemount, at the base of the...
SEATTLE, WA
rtands.com

A landslide, poor concrete supports, and worker strike push back opening for Sound Transit lines

A variety of factors have forced a group of Sound Transit light rail projects to be delayed, pushing back the opening of the lines. The East Link, Redmond, Lynnwood, and Federal Way extensions are all running late. Perhaps the biggest issue lies on the I-90 floating bridge, where workers are pulling up 4 miles of track because concrete supports were either built to the wrong dimensions or built with poor concrete. Mortar pads, rebar, and track fasteners all have problems. The track is looking at a 2024 opening. The I-90 problems also will place the Redmond extension start time to 2025.
REDMOND, WA
KGW

Man involved in two Portland shootings arrested in Auburn, Wash.

AUBURN, Wash. — A man was arrested on Friday near Seattle after several 911 calls reporting a driver pointing a weapon at other drivers on Interstate 5 in the Vancouver area, according to Washington State Patrol. WSP said that troopers in the area responded just after 12:00 p.m. to...
AUBURN, WA
nsd.org

NEW: Welcome Message from BHS Administration Team

We are excited to welcome you all to the Cougar Family this year! To get you started on the right foot, we’ve put together this letter with a wealth of helpful information. Save it as reference for upcoming dates and events through the Fall. As always, please continue to check our website for updates and new information as we get closer to September.
