ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Rwanda asylum policy passages must be revealed, judge rules

By Diane Taylor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wq1jh_0hKmV8HQ00
Liz Truss Photograph: Russell Cheyne/Reuters

A judge has ruled that the government must reveal the majority of passages in internal documents relating to a controversial policy to send asylum seekers to Rwanda.

The foreign secretary, Liz Truss, made an application to the high court asking for public interest immunity to be granted to withhold 10 passages of two internal documents from disclosure that she said could damage international relations and breach national security if they were publicly revealed.

Lord Justice Lewis refused to grant public interest immunity on six of the 10 extracts but granted it in the remaining four. The ruling that the majority of the extracts should be disclosed is likely to be a blow to the government.

The judge ruled the passages must be disclosed to claimants before a high court hearing on 5 September to determine whether or not the policy of sending some asylum seekers who arrive in the UK to Rwanda was lawful.

During the application hearing, the court heard that a Foreign Office official raised concerns about plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda , citing state surveillance, arbitrary detention, torture and killings by the country’s government.

The Guardian, the BBC and the Times made submissions to the court urging disclosure of these 10 passages, arguing that this was in the public interest.

Groups challenging the lawfulness of the Rwanda policy – the PCS union, Care4Calais, Detention Action and some asylum seekers – say the passages should be made public.

Christopher Knight, representing some of the claimants, cited one document from a Foreign Office official that stated: “There are state control, security, surveillance structures from the national level down to [households]. Political opposition is not tolerated and arbitrary detention, torture and even killings are accepted methods of enforcing control too.”

The 10 passages the government asked the court to allow it not to disclose were contained in a draft country policy and information note about the asylum system and related human rights issues in Rwanda, and in an accompanying email – five comments in each document.

The judge ruled that there was “public interest” in the court having access to some of the material. He added that some of it was already in the public domain.

His judgment states: “I recognise strong public interest in not undermining international relations with a friendly state (Rwanda). Nonetheless that consideration is outweighed by the public interest in ensuring access to relevant information in this litigation.”

The decision means the six passages, barring a few words, will not be kept secret during the high court hearing on 5 September. The other four passages will not be disclosed.

Bella Sankey, the director of the charity Detention Action, which is one of the claimants in the case, said: “The development of Priti Patel’s UK-Rwanda deal is deeply controversial and of huge public interest. We welcome the court’s decision to refuse the majority of requests for public interest immunity made by the Foreign Office. Especially with such a divisive, costly, and potentially dangerous policy, it’s essential that the media and public can know the facts about the Rwanda policy before they cast judgment on it.”

Clare Moseley, the founder of the charity Care4Calais, another of the claimants in the Rwanda case, welcomed the fact that most of the passages the government did not want to disclose, could now be disclosed to the claimants: “This is essential information that the public has a right to know. If we are to go down the path of this shockingly brutal policy – a policy that could make the public compliant in human rights violations – then the public have a right to scrutiny of the decisions made.”

A government spokesperson said: “Rwanda is a safe and secure country with a track record of supporting asylum seekers. We have a strong relationship with the Rwandan government and are proud to be working together to deliver on this world-leading migration and economic development partnership with them – we remain committed to implementing the policy, which will help break the business model of criminal gangs and save lives.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Priti Patel
The Independent

13,000 migrants have crossed Channel since Rwanda plan announced, figures show

More than 13,000 migrants have crossed the English Channel since Priti Patel announced her plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda, new figures show.According to the Ministry of Defence, 176 people made the crossing on five small boats on Sunday, bringing the total to 13,016 since April 14.It brings the total number of people who have crossed the English Channel so far this year to 18,284.Photographs taken on Monday morning showed another group of migrants, clad in life jackets and face masks, being brought into Dover by Border Force officials.A number of children and babies wrapped in light blue blankets,...
IMMIGRATION
BBC

Rwanda asylum plan: UK ministers partially lose Rwanda secrecy bid

Ministers have partially lost an attempt to keep secret a series of comments about Rwanda from an adviser. The High Court said on Wednesday some of what the adviser had told ministers must be disclosed in a major court case over the Rwandan refugee policy. Lawyers for the government had...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

US lawmakers meet detained Philippine opposition leader

U.S. Sen. Edward Markey, who was once banned from the Philippines by former President Rodrigo Duterte, on Friday met a long-detained Filipino opposition leader, whom he says was wrongfully imprisoned under Duterte and should be freed.Markey, a Democrat from Massachusetts, and a group of U.S. legislators met former Sen. Leila de Lima for more than an hour in her high-security detention cell in the main police camp in Metropolitan Manila, according to her lawyer, Filibon Tacardon, and police.Details of their court-authorized meeting were not immediately available.Duterte had banned Markey and two other American legislators from traveling to the Philippines...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rwanda#Seeking Asylum#The Asylum#Foreign Office#Times#Groups#The Pcs Union
The Guardian

A new wave of migration is coming – and Europe is not ready for it

In a week when Russia threatened to annex more territory in Ukraine, gas shortages loomed, and inflation and Covid surged across Europe, it seems almost unkind to remind EU and UK leaders of another crisis that is unfolding, largely unremarked, right under their noses. As Claudius laments in Shakespeare’s Hamlet: “When sorrows come, they come not single spies, / But in battalions.”
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

More than 50 migrants aged over 30 were registered as children in the last decade after lying about their age upon arriving in Britain

More than 50 migrants over 30 were registered as children in the last decade after lying about their age upon arriving in Britain, according to Home Office figures. Data obtained through Freedom of Information (FOI) requests reveals that 52 in total managed to claim that they were children in initial checks, before being found to be 30 or older.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
International Relations
The Guardian

The Guardian

408K+
Followers
94K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy