Tennis

Emma Raducanu grateful and Elon Musk teases Man United fans – Wednesday’s sporting social

By Pa Sport Staff
 3 days ago

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, we look at some of the best examples from August 17.

Football

Elon Musk got Manchester United ’s fans’ hopes up.

A pair of familiar faces caught up in Glasgow.

Arsenal marked Thierry Henry’s 45th birthday.

New beginnings for Lucy Bronze.

Peter Crouch was slayed by a dragon.

Barcelona remembered.

Tennis

Emma Raducanu was grateful to play Serena.

Coco Gauff shared an injury update.

Boxing

AJ was ready.

Joe Joyce bumped into Deontay Wilder.

The hard work continued for GGG.

Cricket

What a catch!

Everything in moderation for KP.

Virat Kohli worked up a sweat.

Rugby Union

England turned the clock back.

Formula One

Charles Leclerc was working on his winking game.

Not a bad set up.

The Independent

Arsenal: Mikel Arteta speaks after 3-0 win at Bournemouth

Arsenal were victorious at Bournemouth on Saturday, 20 August, taking them to the top of the Premier League.William Saliba’s strike sealed the Gunners’ perfect start to the new campaign with a 3-0 win at the Vitality Stadium.Mikel Arteta spoke of his delight at his football club’s win at a press conference.“I am really happy. [It is] really difficult to come here and win 3-0... So, [I am] really pleased, and at the same time we have to look at ourselves and in many areas we can still get much better,” Arteta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Arsenal: Arteta says he is 'very confident' Saka will sign new dealLiverpool v Man Utd: Latest statistics ahead of the forthcoming clashEverton: Frank Lampard left with mixed emotions after Nottingham Forest draw
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

David Moyes admits West Ham’s poor start to season is concerning

David Moyes admitted West Ham’s poor start to the season is a cause for concern after they slumped to the foot of the Premier League.Goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Leandro Trossard condemned West Ham to a 2-0 defeat at home to bogey side Brighton.Mac Allister’s first-half penalty and Trossard’s breakaway goal maintained Brighton’s unbeaten start to the season and made it three defeats from three matches for the Hammers.It is their worst start to a season for 51 years and they are also the only team in all four divisions yet to score a goal.“I am concerned, but also...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool v Man Utd: Latest statistics ahead of the forthcoming clash

Liverpool are set to face Manchester United on Monday, 22 August in a clash at Old Trafford.Neither football club has won a match so far this season.United's fans have planned a demonstration at their home ground in protest against the club's ownership, after similar protests forced a match against Liverpool two seasons ago to be postponed.Here are all the key statistics you need to know before kick off at 8pm on Monday.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Liverpool should be awarded points if Man Utd game postponed due to protests, Klopp saysLiverpool should be awarded points if Man Utd protests postpone game, Klopp saysLiverpool’s Jurgen Klopp says Darwin Nunez ‘will learn’ from red card
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Leeds stun title hopefuls Chelsea in three-goal victory at Elland Road

Leeds produced their best display under head coach Jesse Marsch to register a stunning 3-0 home win against Premier League title hopefuls Chelsea.First-half goals from Brenden Aaronson and stand-in skipper Rodrigo put Marsch’s side two up at the interval, and Jack Harrison turned home a third midway through the second period.The scoreline did not flatter rampant Leeds, who appear transformed this season after securing top-flight survival on the final day of the last campaign.Marsch, who replaced Marcelo Bielsa in February, was left to celebrate at the final whistle after frustrated Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel had remonstrated with the fourth official...
PREMIER LEAGUE
