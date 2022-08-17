ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

Hoptown Tigers Rally for 2-1 Win at Webster County

Hopkinsville overcame a 1-0 halftime deficit to post a 2-1 win over Webster County in boys’ soccer Thursday night in Dixon. Rodrigo Jimenez gave the homestanding Trojans their halftime edge with his first-half goal. However, Hoptown’s Miguel Magana scored a PK to tie it close to midway through the...
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
Hites Show Their Might in Lady Wildcat Romp Over Todd Central

Lania Hite’s assault on the opposition’s net continued Thursday night. The Trigg County junior scored five goals to lead the Lady Wildcats to a 9-1 win over Todd County Central at Josh Nichols Field. Hite’s first goal six minutes into the contest was the 50th of her career...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
Fort Campbell Volleyball Shuts Out Trigg for First Win

The Fort Campbell volleyball team may have been happy to see Trigg County’s bus pull in on Thursday, with the Lady Falcons’ only two victories last season coming against the Lady Wildcats. If the Lady Falcons weren’t happy when Trigg arrived, they were undoubtedly in a good mood...
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
It’s ‘My Oh Mya’ as Heritage Upends Caldwell County in Five Sets

It was a match in which both teams looked to be in trouble at one point, but found a way to rally back. In arguably their biggest win since beginning KHSAA competition, the Heritage Christian Lady Warriors picked up a hard-earned home court five set win over the Caldwell County Lady Tigers Thursday night, 25-20, 25-12, 23-25, 21-25, 15-8.
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
Colonels Make It Three Straight With Win at Russellville

It’s amazing what a difference it makes on the soccer field when the ball begins to find the net. After only scoring 11 goals all of last season, the Christian County Colonels have now scored 16 in less than two weeks of the 2022 season. The latest six came Thursday night as the Colonels rolled past Russellville 6-0.
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
Rebels Beat Franklin-Simpson for First Time Since 2012

The Todd County Central Rebels are now off to one of the best starts in the history of the school’s soccer program. The Rebels had to work extra but still managed to pick up a huge district win Thursday night, getting past Franklin-Simpson 2-1 in penalty kicks. The win...
ELKTON, KY
Hoptown Offense a No-Show in Loss at Ballard (w/PHOTOS)

Hopkinsville opened the football season with a loss to 6A Ballard for the second season in a row on Friday, and just as they did last season at the Stadium of Champions, the Tigers struggled to move the ball against a swarming Bruin defense in a 22-0 defeat. Hoptown’s Daisjaun...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Ohio County Blanks Wildcats 10-0

Ohio County scored five goals in each half to hand Trigg County a 10-0 setback Thursday at Josh Nichols Field. The Eagles wasted little time getting on the scoreboard with Gavin Peach scoring three minutes into the contest. Ohio County (1-2) scored four goals on their first five shots. Christian...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
VIDEO – Mya Goodwin Leads HCA Past Caldwell

Fighting through cramps on a hot night at Heritage Christian, the Lady Warriors’ Mya Goodwin helped lead HCA to their first-ever win over Caldwell County. After the match, Mya spoke with YSE about fighting through the final set and more.
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
Madisonville, Henderson Ranked 1-2 in Preseason Region Volleyball Poll

Madisonville has been voted the preseason number one team in the Second Region by the members of the Kentucky Volleyball Coaches Association. The Lady Maroons graduated one starter from last year’s 21-9 team that advanced to the region tournament semifinals. Henderson County, winners of six of the last seven...
MADISONVILLE, KY
Lady Warriors Keep Rolling with Sweep of Foundation Christian

After coming off a hard-fought five set win over Caldwell County Thursday night in one of the biggest wins since Heritage Christian began KHSAA competition in 2021, you could have understood if the Lady Warriors might have had a letdown on the volleyball court Friday night. However, that was far from the case.
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
Top 10 Players of Gridiron Glory: #1 Daisjaun Mercer

PADUCAH, KY -- Area coaches voted Hopkinsville's Daisjaun Mercer as the #1 player heading into the high school football season. Check out what some coaches are saying about Mercer:. McCracken County’s Jonathan Smith: The thing about a kid like him is that you can always tell when you’re in the...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
High School Football season kicks off tonight across the area

Tonight The High School Football season gets underway as The Hopkinsville Tigers travel to Louisville to take on The Ballard Bruins and The Christian County Colonels are at The Stadium of Champions hosting The Caldwell Co. Tigers. The Colonels enter the season after a 1 and 10 year with a...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Riggs Lowest for Hoptown Golf at Western Hills (w/PHOTOS)

Andrew Riggs and Joey Falco finished 2nd and 3rd individually, and the Hopkinsville boys’ golf team finished runners-up at a quad-match at Western Hills Golf Course on Thursday. Riggs fired a 37 to finish three strokes back of Christian County’s Landon Hunt in 1st-place. Falco finished with a 38,...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Foster, Shouse Lead Blazer Golfers at Western Hills (w/PHOTOS)

Wade Foster and Luke Shouse went lowest for the UHA boys’ golf team at a quad-match with Christian County, Hopkinsville, and Todd County Central on Thursday at Western Hills Golf Course. Both Foster and Shouse finished with a 42, eight shots back of Christian County’s Landon Hunt in 1st...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Rebel Golfers Take Quad-Match at Western Hills (w/PHOTOS)

Jase Paul Hampton led the way with a 39 and the Todd County Central boys’ golf team used a steady performance to take 1st-place at a quad-match with UHA, Christian County, and Hopkinsville on Thursday at Western Hills. Cole Sawyers finished a stroke back of Hampton with a 40,...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

