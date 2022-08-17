The Beagles are here! Beagles rescued from research facility arrive at Mass. shelter

Beagle puppies sent to Massachusetts animal shelter after massive rescue

GROVELAND, Mass. — A Massachusetts animal shelter is partaking in the rescue efforts of nearly 4,000 Beagles from Virginia after being saved from the Envigo mass-breeding facility.

Five of the beagle puppies, Barkley, Ridgley, Easton, Laurel, and Cloverly, arrived at Sweet Paws Rescue in Groveland, MA on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post.

Last month, a federal judge in Virginia approved a plan to transfer the ownership and care of thousands of dogs from a breeding facility to animal shelters so that the animals can be adopted into homes.

Envigo, a dog breeding facility in Virginia, was sued by federal officials in May over animal welfare concerns. Federal inspections dating back to 2019 found dozens of violations, including dogs receiving poor medical care, lack of food, and some dogs “had been euthanized without first receiving anesthesia.”

Envigo and the Humane Society of the United States reached a joint agreement to transfer ownership of the approximately 4,000 beagles from the company to local shelters to they can be adopted into permanent homes.

Under the agreement, Envigo will pay the Humane Society $100 for each dog and $150 for each nursing mother and litter at the time of transfer. That money will then be applied to defray the costs of preparing the beagles for adoption by the local shelters.

