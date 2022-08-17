ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fifth set of human remains found at Lake Mead

By Ethan Freedman
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r3ifn_0hKlg1QV00

Another set of human remains has been found in Lake Mead, the latest in a series of discoveries this summer.

Human skeletal remains were found on Monday around Swim Beach in Nevada , near Las Vegas , the National Parks Service (NPS) said .

This marks the fifth time human remains have been discovered around the lake this summer. Ongoing drought in the western US has been pushing water levels to unprecedented lows this year.

Remains were also found at Swim Beach on 6 August and 25 July. The first body, found in a barrel, was spotted on 1 May, with another spotted a few days later.

Park rangers are recovering the new remains with support from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, and an investigation is ongoing, NPS said.

The first recovered body is believed to be a homicide victim from the late 1970s to early 1980s.

Lake Mead is the country’s largest reservoir, sitting on the border of Nevada and Arizona. It was formed after construction of the Hoover Dam along the Colorado River.

This year, drought has pushed water levels to unprecedented lows, shrinking the lake and revealing parts of the landscape that have been underwater since the dam was first constructed. The lake is currently at just above 27 per cent capacity.

In addition to bodies, sinking waters have revealed a boat from the time of the Second World War that had sunk years ago.

Every corner of Nevada is experiencing drought conditions, with over 99 per cent of the state in “severe” drought, according to the US government’s drought monitor.

But these conditions are just part of a decades-long “megadrought” that has hammered the US west for over 20 years. One study last year found that these extended dry conditions – powered by the climate crisis – are the driest 20-year period in the region since at least the year 800.

This week, the US federal government instituted mandatory water restrictions for some states along the Colorado River in response to this water shortage.

Earlier this year, water levels in Lake Mead had dropped low enough to uncover one of the intake pipes for Las Vegas’s drinking water system.

And conditions are likely to get worse as the planet continues to heat up. A recent study found that with every degree Celsius of warming, the Colorado River has dried up by about 9 per cent – with further drying expected as the planet gets even warmer.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
Washington Examiner

Fifth discovery of human remains reported at Lake Mead

The National Park Service is investigating reports of human skeletal remains being found at Lake Mead in Nevada, marking the fifth time such a discovery has been reported so far this summer. The remains were found in the swimming area of the Lake Mead National Recreation Area at about 8...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KDWN

How new Colorado River cuts will impact Las Vegas residents

WASHINGTON (AP) — People in Arizona and Nevada won’t face bans on watering their lawns or washing their cars despite more Colorado River water shortages. Officials said Tuesday there will be less water available next year from the river that serves 40 million people in the West and Mexico and observers say a reckoning is still coming for the growing region. New cuts will build on last year’s reductions. They all but eliminated some central Arizona farmers’ Colorado River water supply and reduced the water share for Nevada and Mexico to a much lower extent.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ABC4

POLICE: Utahn killed in Nevada crash

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Nev. (ABC4) – A resident of Logan, Utah is dead as a result of a car crash in Nevada. The Nevada State Police (NSP) report that Troopers with the Highway Patrol Division (HPD) responded to reports of a crash on Interstate-80 near state mile marker 186 in Humboldt County on August 6 at […]
LOGAN, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado River#Western Us#Us West#Water Systems#Nps
Magnolia State Live

That’s a big pipe: Retired engineer suggests aqueduct from Mississippi River to Arizona could solve West’s water woes, ease Mississippi flooding

A retired engineer suggested a rather outlandish-in-scope but logical-in-approach solution to the seemingly growing floods in the central U.S. and the water woes of the West Coast – build a nearly 1,500-mile aqueduct to connect the two. Flooding along the Mississippi River basin appears to have become more frequent...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
8newsnow.com

Mobile food pantry serves thousands of Las Vegas residents

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– On Saturday, Aug. 20 The Just One Project of southern Nevada held multiple pop-up food pantries. In total, 14 mobile pop-up sites distributed free groceries to more than 2,500 households, and 12,00 food-insecure individuals in the Las Vegas area. The Just One Project is southern Nevada’s...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
news3lv.com

Heavy rain and hail hit parts of Henderson, southeast Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Brief but powerful rainfall, strong winds and even hail greeted people in parts of Henderson and the southeast Las Vegas valley on Thursday. Photos and videos showed heavy rain pelting neighborhoods. The National Weather Service in Las Vegas issued a flash flood warning through 7...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Nevada Officials Destroy Tiny Homes Meant For Las Vegas Homeless

Nevada residents are angry this week about Nevada officials demolishing a group of tiny homes that were being used Las Vegas homeless residents. As reported by KTNV in Las Vegas, the tiny homes were built on private land owned by Joseph Lankowski. Lankowski specifically bought the parcel of land to build these small residences. And he did so with the help of volunteers and an organization called New Leaf Community. This organization is able to make a tiny home in about an hour for just $600. These structures provide shelter and peace of mind for those living on the streets. While not very large, at about just 50 square feet in size, these were places people could sleep at night and lock up during the day. Giving much-needed sense of ownership and safety.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

More skeletal remains found at Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — More skeletal remains have been found at the lake. Lake Mead Park Officials said that Rangers and LVMPD’s Dive Team are investigating the discovery of skeletal remains near Swim Beach. In a statement, the National Park Service says the remains were discovered at about...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Mesquite Local News

Local Resident Arrested in Arizona After Stealing Truck in Mesquite

Local Resident Arrested in Arizona After Stealing Truck in Mesquite. Mesquite, NV – On Friday, August 12, at approximately 11:00 p.m. Mesquite Police officers responded to a report of a pickup truck that had been stolen from a residence just minutes earlier. The caller knew the suspect and was able to provide a good description of the male and the direction in which he fled. Officers also learned the suspect stole the keys from the victim’s house and took off in the truck without permission before the victim could stop him.
MESQUITE, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Henderson couple reports ongoing problems with new-build home

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - There’s a lot of hurdles new home buyers have gone through this past year from rising interest rates to higher home prices, but it’s what’s happening after the deals close that’s frustrating a lot of buyers getting into new builds. In...
HENDERSON, NV
The Independent

The Independent

800K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy